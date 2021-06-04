Peacock June 2021 – All the New Releases

June is here and Peacock has a bunch of content for its members. New series, documentaries and more will be hitting the service this month. Here is a full list (from CBR) on all the content coming to Peacock in June:

New Episodes & Series Highlights

June 1: American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)

June 1: Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)

June 1: Drag Heals, Season 1

June 1: Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1

June 1: Pride, Season 1

June 1: Transcendent, Season 1-2

June 1: Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5

June 2: America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)

June 2: WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 1

June 3: Peacock Original We Are Lady Parts, Season 1

June 3: WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2

June 4: Making It, Season 3 (NBC)

June 6: WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History

June 7: Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1

June 7: Wild Life, Season 1

June 7: Devil May Care, Season 1

June 7: Hell Den, Season 2

June 7: The Pole, Season 1

June 7: The Summoner, Season 1

June 9: Peacock Original Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1

June 10: Peacock Exclusive TrollsTopia, Season 3

June 11: Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5

June 13: WWE Untold: The Nexus

June 17: Peacock Original Intelligence, Season 2

June 20: WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell

June 21: Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes

June 20: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Mick Foley

June 23: Capital One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

June 23: Challenge the Champ, Season 1

June 23: Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

June 27: Making WWE: Building The Spectacle

Peacock Original Daily Series

BROTHER FROM ANOTHER

Weekdays

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

ZERLINA.

Weekdays

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW

Monday – Thursday

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Peacock Original Weekly Series

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW

New episodes drop every Friday

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Live Sports & Events

May 30 – June 13

French Open Tennis, more here

June 3 – 6

US Women’s Open Golf, more here

June 4

Premier Lacrosse League season begins, more here

June 17 – 20

US Open Golf Tournament, more here

June 20

WWE Hell in a Cell

TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN JUNE

* = is exclusive to Peacock

June 1

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006*

American Beauty, 1999

The Ant Bully, 2006*

Beauty Shop, 2005

The Birdcage, 1996

Blue Crush 2, 2011*

Blue Steak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999*

Brokeback Mountain, 2006*

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

Career Opportunities, 1991

The Change-Up, 2011*

Conan The Barbarian, 1982

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*

Dumb and Dumber To, 2014

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast Five, 2011*

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

Hitch, 2005*

Hollywoodland, 2006*

The Hurt Locker, 2009*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Killing Escobar, 2021*

Little Fockers, 2010*

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*

Love & Mercy, 2015*

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*

The Matrix, 1999*

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Milk, 2008*

Nanny McPhee, 2006*

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978*

Neighbors, 2014

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan, 2003*

Phantasm II, 1988*

Pitch Black, 2000*

Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019

Religulous, 2008*

Snakes on a Plane, 2006*

Spy Game, 2001

The Thing (’11), 2011*

Wild Card, 2015*

June 2

June 3

We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

June 4

June 6

June 7

June 9

Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

June 10

June 11

June 13

June 16

Paddington, 2014*

Tower Heist, 2011*

June 17

Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

June 20

June 21

Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives

June 23

Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)

Challenge the Champ, Season 1

Olympic Dreamers, Season 1

June 27

June 30

