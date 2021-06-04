Peacock June 2021 – All the New Releases

June is here and Peacock has a bunch of content for its members. New series, documentaries and more will be hitting the service this month. Here is a full list (from CBR) on all the content coming to Peacock in June:
New Episodes & Series Highlights
Peacock Original Daily Series
BROTHER FROM ANOTHER
Weekdays
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
ZERLINA.
Weekdays
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW
Monday – Thursday
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW
New episodes drop every Friday
6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Live Sports & Events
May 30 – June 13
French Open Tennis, more here
June 3 – 6
US Women’s Open Golf, more here
June 4
Premier Lacrosse League season begins, more here
June 17 – 20
US Open Golf Tournament, more here
June 20
WWE Hell in a Cell
TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN JUNE
* = is exclusive to Peacock
June 1
Akeelah and the Bee, 2006*
American Beauty, 1999
The Ant Bully, 2006*
Beauty Shop, 2005
The Birdcage, 1996
Blue Crush 2, 2011*
Blue Steak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999*
Brokeback Mountain, 2006*
Bruce Almighty, 2003*
Career Opportunities, 1991
The Change-Up, 2011*
Conan The Barbarian, 1982
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*
Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast Five, 2011*
Ghostbusters, 1984*
Ghostbusters II, 1989*
Hitch, 2005*
Hollywoodland, 2006*
The Hurt Locker, 2009*
Jurassic Park, 1993*
Jurassic Park III, 2001*
Killing Escobar, 2021*
Little Fockers, 2010*
Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*
Love & Mercy, 2015*
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*
The Matrix, 1999*
Meet the Fockers, 2004*
Meet the Parents, 2000*
Milk, 2008*
Nanny McPhee, 2006*
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*
National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978*
Neighbors, 2014
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan, 2003*
Phantasm II, 1988*
Pitch Black, 2000*
Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
Religulous, 2008*
Snakes on a Plane, 2006*
Spy Game, 2001
The Thing (’11), 2011*
Wild Card, 2015*
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
Drag Heals, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
Pride, Season 1
Transcendent, Season 1-2
June 2
America’s Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)
WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1
June 3
We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2
June 4
Making It, Season 3 (NBC)
June 6
WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History
June 7
Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
Wild Life, Season 1
Devil May Care, Season 1
Hell Den, Season 2
The Pole, Season 1
The summoner, Season 1
June 9
Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2
June 10
TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
June 11
Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5
June 13
WWE Untold: The Nexus
June 16
Paddington, 2014*
Tower Heist, 2011*
WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3
June 17
Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
June 20
WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 21
Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives
Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
June 23
Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
Challenge the Champ, Season 1
Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4
June 27
Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 30
WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5