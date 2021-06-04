PlayStation Indies: Promotion Makes a Return to the PS Store

The PlayStation Store has featured a number of sales and promotions over the last few weeks. But the gaming giant has brought in one more for the next few days. This one is all about the PlayStation Indies, the games that are less popular but still a must play. Here is part of the list of discounts from the PlayStation Blog post:

11-11: Memories Retold

112th Seed

16-Bit Soccer

18 Floors

1971 Project Helios

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

39 Days to Mars

3D Billiards

3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker – Remastered

3D MiniGolf

4K Dynamic Space Theme Bundle

60 Parsecs!

60 Seconds! Reatomized

7th Sector

88 Heroes

8-Bit Armies

8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit Hordes

8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit Invaders!

8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection

99Vidas: The Last Battle – Expansion Pack

A Chair in a Room: Greenwater

A Hat in Time

A Hole New World

A Knight’s Quest

A Pixel Story

A Summer with the Shiba Inu

A Winter’s Daydream

Abo Khashem

Aborigenus

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron

Aces of the Multiverse

Action Henk

Active Neurons – Puzzle Game

Active Neurons 2

Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World

Active Soccer 2 DX

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition

AER: Memories of Old

AereA

AereA – Deluxe Edition

Aery – A Journey Beyond Time

Aery – Broken Memories

Aggelos

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars – Ultimate Edition

Air Hockey

Air Missions: Hind

Airport Simulator 2019

Alekhine’s Gun

Alien Invasion

Alien Shooter

Alien Shooter & Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes

All-Star Fruit Racing

Along Together

Alphaset by POWGI

Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition

Ancestors Legacy

Angels with Scaly Wings PS4 & PS5

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust PS4 & PS5

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition

Anoxemia

Antigraviator

Apex Construct

Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil

Apocalypse Rider

Apollo 11 VR Experience

Aqua Kitty – Milk Mine Defender DX

Aqua Kitty DX – Pawsome Bundle

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition

Aragami

Aragami – Nightfall

Aragami: Shadow Edition

Arcade Islands: Volume One

Archaica: The Path of Light

ARK Park

ARK Park – Deluxe Edition

ARK Park – Hunter’s Package

Armikrog

Artists of the World Bundle

Artpulse

Ashen

Assault On Metaltron

Assault Suit Leynos

Astebreed

Astroneer

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark

Atomicrops

Attack of the Earthlings

Attack of Toy Tanks

Audica

Audica + 2019 Season Pass

Audica + DLC Pack 01 Bundle

Away: Journey to the Unexpected

Awesome Pea 2

Axiom Verge

Azure Reflections

Bad North

Bad North Portraits Pack

Balthazar’s Dream

Bartender VR Simulator

Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass

Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass

Battle Garegga

Battle of the Bulge

Battle Planet – Judgement Day

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Modern Ships Pack

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Reinforcement Pack

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Resurrection

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Sin & Sacrifice

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – The Broken Alliance

Beach Buggy Racing

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots

Beast Quest

Beholder – Complete Edition

Beholder 2

Below

Bestiary Bundle

Beyond Blue

Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition

Beyond Enemy Lines 2

Bibi & Tina at the Horse Farm

Bibi & Tina: Adventures with Horses

Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3

Big Dipper

Big Pharma

Biped

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!

Bit Dungeon Plus

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Bladed Fury

Blair Witch

Blasters of the Universe

Blastful

BlazeRush

Block-a-Pix Deluxe

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition

Blood Waves

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloody Zombies

Bomber Crew

Bomber Crew: American Edition

Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition

Bonkies

Bonkies – Bananas Bundle

Boom Blaster

Bowling

Brawlout

Brawlout: Deluxe Edition

Breathedge

Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut

Bridge Constructor

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bridge Constructor Stunts

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – PS4 & PS5

Broforce

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bucket Knight

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans

Budget Cuts

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Buildings Have Feelings Too!

Bullet Roulette

Bus Driver Simulator

Bus Driver Simulator – European Minibus

Bus Driver Simulator – Modern City Bus

Bus Driver Simulator – Old Legend

Bus Driver Simulator – Soviet Legend

Bus Driver Simulator – Tourist

BUTCHER

Butcher – Special Edition Bundle

C14 Dating PS4 & PS5

Cafeteria Nipponica

Cake Bash

Candle: The Power of the Flame

Cannon Brawl

CAPCOM Pack

Captain’s Choice Bundle

Cardpocalypse

Carly and the Reaperman – Escape from the Underworld

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

CarX Drift Racing Online

CASE: Animatronics

Cat Quest

Cat Quest II

CATTCH

Cattle & Cultivation

Cave Bad

Cave Digger

Cave Digger: Riches

Cave Pack

Caveman Warriors

Caveman Warriors – Bundle

Caves and Castles: Underworld

Chaos on Deponia

Chess

Chess Knights: Viking Lands

Chess Ultra

Children of Morta

Chroma Squad

Chronus Arc

Cinders

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Close to the Sun

Cloudpunk

Coaster

Coffee Talk

Coffin Dodgers

Colt Canyon

Conarium

Concept Destruction PS4 & PS5

Conga Master

Contagion VR: Outbreak

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Creaks

Crisis VRigade

Crisis VRigade 2

Croc’s World 2

Croc’s World 3

Croc’s World Run

Croixleur Sigma

CrossCode

Crossing Souls

Crossovers by POWGI

Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Crypto by POWGI

Crysis Remastered

Cube Raiders

Cubers: Arena

Curious Expedition

Curse of the Dead Gods

Curses ‘N Chaos

Dandara

Danger Zone

Danger Zone 2

Danger Zone Bundle – Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2

Dangerous Driving

Dangerous Driving – Accidents Will Happen Bundle

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours

DARK NIGHTS WITH POE AND MUNRO

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition

Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness

Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker

Darkness Rollercoaster – Akimbo Edition

Darkness Rollercoaster – Ultimate Shooter Edition

Darkness Rollercoaster : Anniversary Edition

Darkness Rollercoaster: Anniversary Edition

Darkness Rollercoaster: Ultimate Shooter Edition

Darknet

Darkwood

Darkwood – Special Edition

DARQ Complete Edition

Darts

Dashball

Dawn of Man

Day D: Tower Rush

DayD: Through Time

Daymare: 1998

Dead Age

Dead Alliance

Dead Alliance: Full Game Upgrade

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition

Dead Cells

Dead Dungeon

Dead Dust

Dead End Job

Dead Secret

Death Road to Canada

Death Smiles

Decay of Logos

Defunct

Defunct – Deluxe Edition

Deiland

Deiland Special Pack

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire

Deliver Us The Moon

Demon Hunter: Revelation

Deponia

Deponia Doomsday

Desperados III

Detective Stories Bundle

Devil Slayer Raksasi

Devious Dungeon 2

Dick Wilde

Dick Wilde 2

Die With Glory

Die Young

Disc Jam

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dissection

Distrust

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Dogurai

Dollhouse

Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition

Donut County

Doodle Devil & Alien Shooter Bundle

Doodle Devil: 3volution

Doodle Games Bundle: Heaven & Hell

Doodle God

Doodle God, Doodle Devil & Doodle Kingdom

Doodle God: Evolution

Doodle Kingdom

Doodles & Gnomes Gardens Bundle

Double Pug Switch

Down the Rabbit Hole

Downwell

Dracula’s Legacy

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper

Dream Match Tennis VR

Dream Match Tennis VR – World Tour

Dreamball

Dreaming Canvas

Dreaming Canvas – Valentine Theme and Avatar Bundle

Drive on Moscow

Drive!Drive!Drive!

Drone Striker

Drowning

Drunken Fist

Dull Grey

Dungeon Defenders II – Bag of Gems (2300)

Dungeon Defenders II – Cache of Gems (1100)

Dungeon Defenders II – Chest of Gems (6000)

Dungeon Defenders II – Commander Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – Defender Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – Fated Winter Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – Frost Drake Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – Frostlord Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – Pile of Gems (500)

Dungeon Defenders II – Supreme Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – Treat Yo’ Self Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – What A Deal Pack

Dungeon Defenders II – World of Gems (12500)

Dungeon Rushers

Dungeon Village

Dustoff Z

Earth Atlantis

EarthNight

Earth’s Dawn

Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle

Edahi & Dohai

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Eighting Pack

Elea

Elea – Deluxe Edition

Ellen

Elliot

Emily Wants to Play

Emily Wants to Play Too

EMMA: Lost in Memories

Endless Fables: Dark Moor

Epic Word Search Collection

Epic Word Search Collection 2

Esports Life Tycoon

Evasion

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone

Even the Ocean

Everest VR

Everreach: Project Eden

EVERSPACE

EVERSPACE – Encounters

EVERSPACE – Stellar Edition

Everything

Evil Inside

Exit the Gungeon

Expand

Expand + Soundtrack Bundle

Explosive Jake

Extinction

Extinction – Days of Dolorum Season Pass

Extinction – Ravenii Rampage

Extinction: Jackal Invasion

Extinction: Skybound Sentinel

Faeria

Faeria: All Avatars

Faeria: All Cardbacks

Faeria: All Orbs

Faeria: All Wells

Faeria: Chronicles of Gagana

Faeria: Elements

Faeria: Fall of Everlife

Faeria: Game + All DLC Bundle

Faeria: Premium Edition

Faeria: Resurgence

Falcon Age

Fallen Legion Revenants

Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow

Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame

Fantasy General II: Evolution

Fantasy General II: Invasion

Fantasy General II: Onslaught

Fantasy Zone

FAR: Lone Sails

Farm Together

Farm Together – Celery Pack

Farm Together – Chickpea Pack

Farm Together – Ginger Pack

Farm Together – Jalapeno Pack

Farm Together – Laurel Pack

Farm Together – Mistletoe Pack

Farm Together – Oregano Pack

Farm Together – Oxygen Pack

Farm Together – Paella Pack

Farm Together – Season 1 Bundle

Farm Together – Season 2 Bundle

Farm Together – Season 3 Bundle

Farm Together – Sugarcane Pack

Farm Together – Supporters Pack

Farm Together – Wasabi Pack

Farmer & Forestry Bundle

Feist

Felix The Reaper

Fenix Furia

Fifty Words by POWGI

Fight

Fight’N Rage

Figment

Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure

Fimbul

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighters: Airport Heroes

Firefighters: Plant Fire Department

Firefighters: The Simulation

Firefighters: The Simulation – Everyday Heroes Bundle

Firefighters: The Simulation – Platinum Bundle

Fishing Planet: Amazon Carnival Pack

Fishing Planet: Rainforest Journey Pack

Fishing Planet: Tropic Hunter Pack

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Talon Fishery

Flat Heroes

Flatland Vol.1

Flatland: Prologue

Flipping Death

Floor Plan

Fluxteria

Fluxteria Space Bundle

Flying Soldiers (Game + Avatar Pack)

Football Game

Foregone

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

FORM

Fossil Hunters

Four Kings Casino: All-In Starter Pack

Fox N Forests

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey

Freakout: Calamity TV Show

Freaky Awesome

Freddy Spaghetti PS4 & PS5

FREEDIVER: Triton Down

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fruit Ninja VR

Furi

Furwind

Fury Unleashed

Galaxy Force II

Game Dev Story

Game Tengoku CruisinMix – Clarice

Game Tengoku CruisinMix – Homura Banto

Game Tengoku CruisinMix – Voice Mix

Ganbare! Super Strikers

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest

Generation Zero – Schweet Vanity Pack

Generation Zero®

Generation Zero® – FNIX Rising

Genesis Alpha One

Genetic Disaster

GENSOU Skydrift

Get Even

Get Over Here

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime

Ghost Giant

Ghost of a Tale

Ghosts in the Toybox: Chapter 1

Ghoulboy

Giga Wrecker Alt.

Glittering Sword

Gnomes Garden

Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle

Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles & Doodle God

Gnomes Garden: Lost King

Goetia

Golazo!

Golem Gates

GoNNER

GONNER 2

GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle

Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing

Grand Prix Story

Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns

Grave Danger

Gravity Heroes

Gris

Grizzland

Grood

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son

Guacamelee! 2

Guacamelee! 2 Complete

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Guard Duty

Gunjack

Hajwala

Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle

Hand of Fate 2

Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition

Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2

Hayfever

Headmaster

Headmaster: The Lost Lessons

Headsnatchers

Headspun

Heal: Console Edition PS4 & PS5

Heart&Slash

Heavy Burger

Hell Warders

Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice

Hellbreachers PS4 & PS5

Help Will Come Tomorrow

Hero Defense

Heroine Anthem Zero – Episode 1

Hexa Maze

Hidden Through Time

HIVE: Altenum Wars

Hoggy 2

Holfraine

Holy Potatoes! A Bundle?!

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!

Holy Potatoes! What the Hell?!

Horizon Chase Turbo

Horror Adventure VR

Horror Stories

Hot Springs Story

Hotel R’n’R

Hotshot Racing

House Flipper

Hue

Hunt: Showdown

Huntdown

Hyper Light Drifter

I am Bread

I and Me

I Expect You To Die

I Want to Be Human

I, AI

I, Zombie

Ice Cream Surfer

Iconoclasts

Ikenfell

I’m Hungry

In Between

In Celebration of Violence + Theme

In Death

In rays of the Light

Incredible Mandy

Indiecalypse

Industry Giant 2

Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020

Industry Giant 2: Gold Edition

Inertial Drift

Infestor PS4 & PS5

Infinite – Beyond the Mind

Infinity Runner

Infliction

Infliction: Extended Cut

Inside My Radio

Into A Dream

Iris.Fall

Iron Crypticle

Iron Sea Defenders

Irony Curtain: Revolutionary Edition

Island Flight Simulator

Jade’s Ascension

Jewel Fever 2

Jewel Rotation

JigSaw Abundance

JigSaw Abundance CyberPunk Bundle

JigSaw Solace

Jisei: The First Case HD

Job Simulator

Joe’s Diner

John Wick Hex

Jump King

Jump, Step, Step

Jupiter & Mars

Just a Phrase by POWGI

Just Shapes & Beats

Just Shapes & Beats – Mega Bundle

JYDGE PS4 & PS5

Katana Kata

KAUIL’S TREASURE

Kawaii Deathu Desu

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Kero Blaster

Ketsui

Kholat

KILLALLZOMBIES

Kinder Art

Kingdom Treasury Collection

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Knee Deep

Knights and Bikes

Knight’s Retreat

Kyurinaga’s Revenge

Ladders by POWGI PS4 & PS5

Lair of the Clockwork God

Laserlife

Last Day of June

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition

Legends of Ethernal

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Won’t Dry – Happy Ending Edition

Let Them Come

Lethal League

Lethal League Blaze

Lichdom: Battlemage

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo

Life of Fly

LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle

Ling: A Road Alone

Link-a-Pix Deluxe

Little Misfortune

Loading Human: Chapter 1

Lode Runner Legacy

Lornsword Winter Chronicle

Lost Artifacts

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine

Lost Ember

Lost Sea

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

M.A.C.E. Space Shooter

Machinarium

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey

Magicka 2: Special Edition

Mahjong Carnival

Mahjong Collection

Mahjong Gold

Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers

Mahluk: Dark Demon

Mail Mole

Manifold Garden

Manifold Garden Deluxe Edition

Manual Samuel

Many Faces

Maquette

Marble Duel

Mars Alive

Mars Horizon

Mask of Mists

Maskmaker

Masters of Anima

Max and the Book of Chaos

Medieval Defenders

Medusa and Her Lover

Melbits World

Melbits World: Party Edition

Memories of Mars

Memory Lane

Memory Lane Space Bundle

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix

Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition

Mervils: A VR Adventure

Metamorphosis

Metropolis: Lux Obscura

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Minoria

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Mittelborg: City of Mages

Mixups by POWGI

Mom Hid My Game!

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Blast

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Dynamite

Monstrum

Moon Raider

Moonfall Ultimate

Moonlighter

Moonlighter: Complete Edition

Mosaic

Mosaic – Deluxe Edition Content

Mosaic 1% Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mountain Rescue Simulator

Move or Die

Mundaun

Mushroom Heroes

Music Racer

MUSYNX

My Aunt is a Witch

My Big Sister

My Friend Pedro

My Memory of Us

My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure

My Time at Portia

My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set

Mystic Fate

N Plus Plus (N++)

Narita Boy

Natsuki Chronicles

Naught (Game + Avatar Pack)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Neon City Riders

Neonwall

Nerved

Nerved Horror Bundle

Never Alone

Never Alone Arctic Collection

Never Alone: Foxtales

Neverout

New Star Manager

NEW SUPER LUCKY’S TALE

Nex Machina

Nexomon: Extinction

Nicole

Nidhogg

Nidhogg 2

Night in the Woods

Night Striker

Nightmare Boy

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Ninja Village

NO THING

Norman’s Great Illusion

Not a Hero

Nubla

Obey Me

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oh! Edo Towns

Olija

Omega Strike

One More Dungeon

One More Fight

One Night Stand

One Step From Eden

One Word by POWGI

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle

Oniria Crimes

Orangeblood

Othercide

Outbreak

Outbreak: Lost Hope

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles

Outbuddies DX

Outcast – Second Contact

Outer Wilds

Outlast

Outlast 2

Outlast: Whistleblower

Outward

Overcooked! Gourmet Edition

Overland

Overpass

OVERPASS Deluxe Edition

Override: Mech City Brawl

Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona

Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro

Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai

Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack

OVIVO

Owlboy

Oxenfree

Pachi Pachi On A Roll

Pacific Wings

Panda Hero

Remember, the discounts may vary depending on the region so check out the link on the PS Blog post to know exactly what each region is offering for the promotion, which ends on June 18.



