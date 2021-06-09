PlayStation Store: Double Discounts Sale Now Live

The PlayStation Store just doesn’t stop putting up new sales. This time, the store has brought back a sale we’ve seen a number of times in the past, Double Discounts. The sale, which brings double discounts for PS Plus members, will only be available for about a day. Here is the full list from the PS Blog:
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Extended Edition
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Agatha Knife
- Antiquia Lost
- Asdivine Hearts
- Asdivine Hearts II
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights
- Bless Unleashed: 1,000 Lumena + 10% (100) Bonus
- Bless Unleashed: 10,000 Lumena + 25% (2,500) Bonus
- Bless Unleashed: 2,000 Lumena + 15% (300) Bonus
- Bless Unleashed: 5,000 Lumena + 20% (1,000) Bonus
- Bless Unleashed: 500 Lumena
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Digital Hardened Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crayola Scoot
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Demon’s Tier+
- Desperados III – Season Pass
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DiRT 4
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Bundle
- DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC Add-on
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
- DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Euro Fishing: Bergsee
- Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
- Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
- Euro Fishing: Le Lac D’or
- Euro Fishing: Lilies
- Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
- Euro Fishing: The Moat
- Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
- Euro Fishing: Waldsee
- F1 2018
- F1 2019
- F1 2019 – Legend Edition: Senna & Prost
- F1 2019 – Legends and Anniversary DLC Content Pack
- F1 2019: Legends DLC Content Pack
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lago del Mundo
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- For Honor
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- GRID: Launch Edition
- GRID: Ultimate Edition
- GRID: Ultimate Edition Upgrade
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Season Pass
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Injustice 2
- Ultimate Pack
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Psychotic’s MechaNika
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
- Mortal Kombat X
- MotoGP 20
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Hero One’s Justice
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
- New Gundam Breaker
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- Onrush – Deluxe Pack
- Onrush – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Onrush – Standard Digital Edition
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Aston Martin Track Expansion
- Project CARS – Audi Ruapuna Park Expansion
- Project CARS – Japanese Car Pack
- Project CARS – Limited Edition Upgrade
- Project CARS – Modified Car Pack
- Project CARS – Old vs New Car Pack
- Project CARS – Racing Icons Car Pack
- Project CARS – Stanceworks Track Expansion
- Race with Ryan
- Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Skelattack
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Rift – Episode 1
- Spitlings
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
- Steep
- Stunt Kite Party
- Super Bomberman R
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
- The Unfinished Swan
- Time Carnage
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
- Train Sim World – BR Class 31
- Train Sim World – BR Class 33
- Train Sim World – BR Class 52
- Train Sim World – BR Heavy Freight Pack Loco Add-on
- Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
- Train Sim World – DB BR 155 Loco
- Train Sim World – DB BR 182
- Train Sim World – LIRR M3
- Train Sim World – Long Island Rail Road
- Train Sim World – West Somerset Railway
- Train Sim World 2020
- Train Sim World 2020 – East Coastway
- Train Sim World®: BR Class 20 Chopper
- Train Sim World® 2
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 31
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 33
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 52
- Train Sim World® 2: BR Heavy Freight Pack
- Train Sim World® 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville
- Train Sim World® 2: CSX C40-8W
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 155
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 182
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 363
- Train Sim World® 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western
- Train Sim World® 2: East Coastway
- Train Sim World® 2: LIRR M3 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Long Island Rail Road
- Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit
- Train Sim World® 2: West Somerset Railway
- UNO
- UNO: Ultimate Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
- Valkyria Revolution
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition
- World War Z
- World War Z – Season Pass
- World War Z: GOTY Edition
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars
The post from the PS Blog also contains a link for the regional discounts since the offers can vary. What do you think about the latest discounts? Let us know in the comments.