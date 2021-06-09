PlayStation Store: Double Discounts Sale Now Live

Sean Farlow
The PlayStation Store just doesn’t stop putting up new sales. This time, the store has brought back a sale we’ve seen a number of times in the past, Double Discounts. The sale, which brings double discounts for PS Plus members, will only be available for about a day. Here is the full list from the PS Blog:

  • Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Extended Edition
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
  • Agatha Knife
  • Antiquia Lost
  • Asdivine Hearts
  • Asdivine Hearts II
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  • Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights
  • Bless Unleashed: 1,000 Lumena + 10% (100) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 10,000 Lumena + 25% (2,500) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 2,000 Lumena + 15% (300) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 5,000 Lumena + 20% (1,000) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 500 Lumena
  • Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Digital Hardened Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Crayola Scoot
  • Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
  • Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Demon’s Tier+
  • Desperados III – Season Pass
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
  • Digimon World: Next Order
  • DiRT 4
  • DiRT Rally
  • DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Bundle
  • DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC Add-on
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
  • DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
  • Dynamite Fishing: World Games
  • Euro Fishing: Bergsee
  • Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
  • Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
  • Euro Fishing: Le Lac D’or
  • Euro Fishing: Lilies
  • Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
  • Euro Fishing: The Moat
  • Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
  • Euro Fishing: Waldsee
  • F1 2018
  • F1 2019
  • F1 2019 – Legend Edition: Senna & Prost
  • F1 2019 – Legends and Anniversary DLC Content Pack
  • F1 2019: Legends DLC Content Pack
  • Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
  • Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
  • Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
  • Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
  • Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
  • Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
  • Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
  • Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
  • Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lago del Mundo
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
  • Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
  • Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
  • For Honor
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
  • For Honor – Year 3 Pass
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
  • GRID: Launch Edition
  • GRID: Ultimate Edition
  • GRID: Ultimate Edition Upgrade
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Season Pass
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix 2nd Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
  • Hitman 2
  • Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • Injustice 2
  • Ultimate Pack
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Psychotic’s MechaNika
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • MotoGP 20
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • My Hero One’s Justice
  • NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
  • NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
  • Onrush – Deluxe Pack
  • Onrush – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Onrush – Standard Digital Edition
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
  • Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
  • Project CARS
  • Project CARS – Aston Martin Track Expansion
  • Project CARS – Audi Ruapuna Park Expansion
  • Project CARS – Japanese Car Pack
  • Project CARS – Limited Edition Upgrade
  • Project CARS – Modified Car Pack
  • Project CARS – Old vs New Car Pack
  • Project CARS – Racing Icons Car Pack
  • Project CARS – Stanceworks Track Expansion
  • Race with Ryan
  • Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
  • Red Dead Redemption 2:  Ultimate Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
  • Riddled Corpses EX
  • Shining Resonance Refrain
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Skelattack
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Rift – Episode 1
  • Spitlings
  • STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
  • Steep
  • Stunt Kite Party
  • Super Bomberman R
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
  • Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • Time Carnage
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
  • Train Sim World – BR Class 31
  • Train Sim World – BR Class 33
  • Train Sim World – BR Class 52
  • Train Sim World – BR Heavy Freight Pack Loco Add-on
  • Train Sim World – Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
  • Train Sim World – DB BR 155 Loco
  • Train Sim World – DB BR 182
  • Train Sim World – LIRR M3
  • Train Sim World – Long Island Rail Road
  • Train Sim World – West Somerset Railway
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • Train Sim World 2020 – East Coastway
  • Train Sim World®: BR Class 20 Chopper
  • Train Sim World® 2
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 31
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 33
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Class 52
  • Train Sim World® 2: BR Heavy Freight Pack
  • Train Sim World® 2: Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville
  • Train Sim World® 2: CSX C40-8W
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 155
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 182
  • Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 363
  • Train Sim World® 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western
  • Train Sim World® 2: East Coastway
  • Train Sim World® 2: LIRR M3 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Long Island Rail Road
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit
  • Train Sim World® 2: West Somerset Railway
  • UNO
  • UNO: Ultimate Edition
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
  • Valkyria Revolution
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
  • Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition
  • World War Z
  • World War Z – Season Pass
  • World War Z: GOTY Edition
  • Xenon Valkyrie+
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution
  • Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars

The post from the PS Blog also contains a link for the regional discounts since the offers can vary. What do you think about the latest discounts? Let us know in the comments.

 




