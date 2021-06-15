PS Store – May 2021 Top Downloads

Sean Farlow
PlayStation Blog has posted the list of games that were popular downloads during last month. The list includes some new titles as well as some that have repeatedly appeared for quite some time now. Here is May’s 2021 top downloads:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEurope
1Resident Evil VillageResident Evil Village
2ReturnalFIFA 21
3MLB The Show 21Returnal
4Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSubnautica: Below Zero
5NBA 2K21 Next GenerationIt Takes Two
6Subnautica: Below ZeroMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
7Mortal Kombat 11Hood: Outlaws & Legends
8It Takes TwoAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
9FIFA 21Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
10Hood: Outlaws & LegendsNBA 2K21 Next Generation
11Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarTOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
12Assassin’s Creed ValhallaMortal Kombat 11
13Demon’s SoulsDemon’s Souls
14TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGEImmortals Fenyx Rising
15OUTRIDERSCrash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
16Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
17Madden NFL 21OUTRIDERS
18Sackboy: A Big AdventureWRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
19JudgmentMortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
20Immortals Fenyx RisingNo Man’s Sky

The latest release in the popular Resident Evil series has taken the top spot for US/Canada and Europe. This is for the PlayStation 5 but Europe seems to really like the game since it was also a top download for the PS4 too.

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEurope
1Rust Console EditionResident Evil Village
2Resident Evil VillageMinecraft
3Mass Effect Legendary EditionRust Console Edition
4Grand Theft Auto VGrand Theft Auto V
5MLB The Show 21NBA 2K21
6NBA 2K21Mass Effect Legendary Edition
7Mortal Kombat 11FIFA 21
8BiomutantThe Crew 2
9Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarBiomutant
10MinecraftSubnautica: Below Zero
11Knockout CityThe Forest
12Mortal Kombat XCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
13Need for Speed HeatCall of Duty: Modern Warfare
14Subnautica: Below ZeroFall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
15UFC 4Mortal Kombat X
16The ForestFar Cry 3 Classic Edition
17Call of Duty: Modern WarfareThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
18It Takes TwoSTAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
19Gang BeastsGang Beasts
20Red Dead Redemption 2It Takes Two

For the PS4, we see all kinds of games. The top five for the US/Canada and Europe includes Grand Theft Auto V, a game that has been a top download for a while now. Rockstar’s game, first released nearly 8 years ago, continues to be a popular download since its online multiplayer constantly gets new updates. In the top five, we also see Rust Console Edition, a game that recently debuted for the platform after being on PC for a while.

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEurope
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesJob Simulator
3Job SimulatorVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
4SUPERHOT VRSUPERHOT VR
5Creed Rise to GloryDOOM 3: VR Edition
6Gun Club VRBlood & Truth
7Swordsman VRGun Club VR
8DOOM 3: VR EditionCreed: Rise to Glory
9GORNParanormal Activity: The Lost Soul
10Surgeon Simulator: Experience RealitySwordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEurope 
1Call of Duty: WarzoneCall of Duty: Warzone
2FortniteRocket League
3Rocket LeagueFortnite
4Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact
5Apex LegendsBrawlhalla
6Destiny 2Apex Legends
7BrawlhallaDestiny 2
8Rec RoomWorld of Tanks
9Rogue CompanyRogue Company
10WarframeRec Room

Call of Duty: Warzone took the top spot in both regions. In the US/Canada, Fortnite came in second, which is no surprise since the Epic Games hit title continues to feature all kinds of collaborations and interesting events.


 




