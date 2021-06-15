PS Store – May 2021 Top Downloads

PlayStation Blog has posted the list of games that were popular downloads during last month. The list includes some new titles as well as some that have repeatedly appeared for quite some time now. Here is May’s 2021 top downloads:

PS5 Games

US/Canada Europe 1 Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village 2 Returnal FIFA 21 3 MLB The Show 21 Returnal 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Subnautica: Below Zero 5 NBA 2K21 Next Generation It Takes Two 6 Subnautica: Below Zero Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Hood: Outlaws & Legends 8 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 9 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 10 Hood: Outlaws & Legends NBA 2K21 Next Generation 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 13 Demon’s Souls Demon’s Souls 14 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Immortals Fenyx Rising 15 OUTRIDERS Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 16 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 17 Madden NFL 21 OUTRIDERS 18 Sackboy: A Big Adventure WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 19 Judgment Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition 20 Immortals Fenyx Rising No Man’s Sky

The latest release in the popular Resident Evil series has taken the top spot for US/Canada and Europe. This is for the PlayStation 5 but Europe seems to really like the game since it was also a top download for the PS4 too.

PS4 Games

US/Canada Europe 1 Rust Console Edition Resident Evil Village 2 Resident Evil Village Minecraft 3 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Rust Console Edition 4 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 5 MLB The Show 21 NBA 2K21 6 NBA 2K21 Mass Effect Legendary Edition 7 Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 21 8 Biomutant The Crew 2 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Biomutant 10 Minecraft Subnautica: Below Zero 11 Knockout City The Forest 12 Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 13 Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 14 Subnautica: Below Zero Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 15 UFC 4 Mortal Kombat X 16 The Forest Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 17 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 18 It Takes Two STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 19 Gang Beasts Gang Beasts 20 Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two

For the PS4, we see all kinds of games. The top five for the US/Canada and Europe includes Grand Theft Auto V, a game that has been a top download for a while now. Rockstar’s game, first released nearly 8 years ago, continues to be a popular download since its online multiplayer constantly gets new updates. In the top five, we also see Rust Console Edition, a game that recently debuted for the platform after being on PC for a while.

PS VR Games

US/Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Job Simulator 3 Job Simulator Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 4 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 5 Creed Rise to Glory DOOM 3: VR Edition 6 Gun Club VR Blood & Truth 7 Swordsman VR Gun Club VR 8 DOOM 3: VR Edition Creed: Rise to Glory 9 GORN Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul 10 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Swordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite Rocket League 3 Rocket League Fortnite 4 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 5 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 6 Destiny 2 Apex Legends 7 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 8 Rec Room World of Tanks 9 Rogue Company Rogue Company 10 Warframe Rec Room

Call of Duty: Warzone took the top spot in both regions. In the US/Canada, Fortnite came in second, which is no surprise since the Epic Games hit title continues to feature all kinds of collaborations and interesting events.



