PS Store – May 2021 Top Downloads

PlayStation Blog has posted the list of games that were popular downloads during last month. The list includes some new titles as well as some that have repeatedly appeared for quite some time now. Here is May’s 2021 top downloads:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Resident Evil Village
|Resident Evil Village
|2
|Returnal
|FIFA 21
|3
|MLB The Show 21
|Returnal
|4
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|5
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|It Takes Two
|6
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|8
|It Takes Two
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|9
|FIFA 21
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|10
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|11
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|12
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Mortal Kombat 11
|13
|Demon’s Souls
|Demon’s Souls
|14
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|15
|OUTRIDERS
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|16
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|17
|Madden NFL 21
|OUTRIDERS
|18
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|19
|Judgment
|Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
|20
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|No Man’s Sky
The latest release in the popular Resident Evil series has taken the top spot for US/Canada and Europe. This is for the PlayStation 5 but Europe seems to really like the game since it was also a top download for the PS4 too.
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Rust Console Edition
|Resident Evil Village
|2
|Resident Evil Village
|Minecraft
|3
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|Rust Console Edition
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|MLB The Show 21
|NBA 2K21
|6
|NBA 2K21
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11
|FIFA 21
|8
|Biomutant
|The Crew 2
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Biomutant
|10
|Minecraft
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|11
|Knockout City
|The Forest
|12
|Mortal Kombat X
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|13
|Need for Speed Heat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|14
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|15
|UFC 4
|Mortal Kombat X
|16
|The Forest
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|17
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|18
|It Takes Two
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|19
|Gang Beasts
|Gang Beasts
|20
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|It Takes Two
For the PS4, we see all kinds of games. The top five for the US/Canada and Europe includes Grand Theft Auto V, a game that has been a top download for a while now. Rockstar’s game, first released nearly 8 years ago, continues to be a popular download since its online multiplayer constantly gets new updates. In the top five, we also see Rust Console Edition, a game that recently debuted for the platform after being on PC for a while.
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Job Simulator
|3
|Job Simulator
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|4
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|5
|Creed Rise to Glory
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|6
|Gun Club VR
|Blood & Truth
|7
|Swordsman VR
|Gun Club VR
|8
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|9
|GORN
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|10
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|Swordsman VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|2
|Fortnite
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Fortnite
|4
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|5
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Destiny 2
|Apex Legends
|7
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
|8
|Rec Room
|World of Tanks
|9
|Rogue Company
|Rogue Company
|10
|Warframe
|Rec Room
Call of Duty: Warzone took the top spot in both regions. In the US/Canada, Fortnite came in second, which is no surprise since the Epic Games hit title continues to feature all kinds of collaborations and interesting events.