Ubisoft Forward Sale (Xbox) Is Now Live

The Microsoft Games Store is currently featuring the Ubisoft Forward Sale. The sale, which ends on June 28, is now available for the Xbox One/Series X|S and Xbox 360. The list here is from the Major Nelson section. Here are some of the discounts from the sale:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack
|Add-On
|10%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Child of Light
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Family Feud
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Fighter Within
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|For Honor – Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|For Honor – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Grow Up
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|I Am Alive
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Jeopardy!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Just Dance 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Just Dance 2021
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Monopoly Deal
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Monopoly Plus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Outland
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Risk
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Risk: Urban Assault
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale