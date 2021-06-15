Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold – Specs and Rumored Details On Next Foldable

Xiaomi launched its first foldable smartphone back in late March. The phone, which will compete with others already in the market such as the Galaxy Z Fold and Mate X, has some interesting specs. But the Chinese giant appears to be working on a second foldable. Here are the specs for its first phone and what has surfaced on the second foldable from the company:

Here are the specs for the Mi Mix Fold (Xiaomi Mi Blog):

Mi MIX FOLD Internal display 8.01” flexible OLED

4:3 aspect ratio

WQHD+ resolution, 1 billion colors, DCI-P3

60 Hz refresh rate; 120Hz touch sampling rate

900nits peak brightness, 600nits overall brightness

4,300,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+, Dolby Vision

JNCD≈0.29 and ΔE≈0.35

Supports MEMC External display 6.5” AMOLED display

90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate

27:9 screen ratio, 2520 x 840 resolution

900nit peak brightness, 700nit overall brightness

TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.55 ΔE≈0.52

Super Resolution, both for video and images

HDR10+ Connectivity Dual 5G stand-by, Wi-Fi 6 Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 Storage LPDDR5 3200MHz + UFS 3.1 Cooling system Buttery cooling system – VC chamber + Bionic-structure graphene + thermal gel + multilayer graphite sheet Rear camera Self-developed Surge C1 image processing chip

108MP HM2 primary sensor, 1/1.52”, 7P, 2.1μm (9-in-1)large pixels

The world’s first liquid lens, 8MP, 80mm equivalent focal length, 3cm minimum focusing distance

123° ultra-wide angle lens, 13MP, F2.4 aperture 1.12μm Front camera 20MP front camera

Audio Quad speakers 3D panoramic sound system

Dual 1216 speakers

SOUND BY Harman Kardon Security Side fingerprint unlock (2-in-1 power button) Battery 5,020mAh double-cell design Charging 67W wired turbo charging

37 min to 100%1 OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Colors Black, Ceramic Special Edition Dimensions & Weight Extended: 173.27mm x 133.38mm x 7.62mm

Folded: 173.27mm x 69.8mm x 17.2mm

Black：317g

Ceramic Special Edition：332g

New Foldable?

There appears to be a second foldable in the plans for Xiaomi. The first one was just launched a few months ago but now leaksters are claiming that the company is ready to introduce another one in Q4.

GSMArena reports that one source claims the device will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 108MP camera. On top of that, it will bring an improved hinge, something that is extremely important for these types of devices.

There are no major details at the moment besides the rumored specs. It is unclear if there will be different variants with RAM and storage or a device for other markets. The Mi Mix Fold is currently a China only release.

Xiaomi began showing teasers of foldable phones a while back. A few of those videos came even before some foldables from other companies were released. During that time, the company released several smartphones and unveiled one with a much different design, the Mi Mix Alpha. That device was never released since it was later ruled out by the company. But Xiaomi has now entered the foldable race and it appears that the company is planning to offer more than just one foldable device.

What do you think about the specs? Are you waiting for a second release? Let us know in the comments.



