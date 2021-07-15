EA Play – Updated Lineup (July 2021), Latest On Live Event

EA’s subscription service has made a couple of changes through the last few months, including the removal of several sports games. EA Play has also added a couple of games that many wanted to see on the service. Here is the updated lineup for EA Play and the latest on the EA Play Live event:
Steam
- A Way Out
- Battlefield (1, 3, 4, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Crysis (1, 2, and 3)
- Dead Space (1, 2, and 3)
- Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition)
- Fe
- Jade Empire
- Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda)
- Medal of Honor
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Plants vs. Zombies and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Rocket Arena
- Sea of Solitude
- SimCity 4
- Spore
- The Sims 3
- The Sims 4
- Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II
- Titanfall 2
- Unravel (1 and 2)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Madden 21
Removed from the service back in April:
- Madden NFL 15, 16, 17, 18, and 25.
- NHL 18 and 19.
- FIFA 15, 16, 17, and 18.
Removed from the service on July 14:
- UFC and UFC 2.
Added to the service in the last few months:
- FIFA 21.
- Madden 21.
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered.
Xbox One and Xbox Series
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Anthem
- Army of Two
- A Way Out
- Battlefield (1, 3, 4, 1943, Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V)
- Bejeweled 2 Deluxe
- Bejeweled 3
- Black
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Crysis (1, 2, and 3)
- Dante’s Inferno
- Dead Space (1, 2, 3, and Ignition)
- Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition)
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy (1 and 2)
- FIFA (14, 19, 20 and 21)
- Fight Night Champion
- Heavy Weapon
- Madden (19, 20, and 21)
- Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda)
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge (1 and Catalyst)
- NBA Live (15, 16, 18, and 19)
- Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Hot Pursuit Remastered, Payback, and Rivals)
- NHL (15, 16, 17, and 20)
- NHL ’94 Rewind
- Peggle (1 and 2)
- Plants vs. Zombies (Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2)
- Rocket Arena
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Sea of Solitude
- Shadows of the Damned
- Skate 3
- SSX
- Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall (1 and 2)
- UFC (3 and 4)
- Unravel (1 and 2)
- Zuma Deluxe and Zuma’s Revenge
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
PS4 and PS5
- Anthem
- A Way Out
- Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Fe
- FIFA (19, 20, and 21)
- Madden (19, 20, and 21)
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- NBA Live (18, and 19)
- Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Rivals)
- NHL (17 and 20)
- NHL ’94 Rewind
- Peggle 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2
- Rocket Arena
- Sea of Solitude
- Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall 2
- UFC (3 and 4)
- Unravel (1 and 2)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Squadrons
Latest On EA Play Live
We’re at that time where EA starts unveiling new games and announcing more information on the games that we already knew about. The many Star Wars fans around the world have been waiting to hear more on Star Wars projects. But EA has revealed there won’t be much on it.
This comes from a tweet made just hours ago by the company’s EA Star Wars Twitter account. Here’s what it says:
We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!