EA Play – Updated Lineup (July 2021), Latest On Live Event

EA’s subscription service has made a couple of changes through the last few months, including the removal of several sports games. EA Play has also added a couple of games that many wanted to see on the service. Here is the updated lineup for EA Play and the latest on the EA Play Live event:

Steam

A Way Out

Battlefield (1, 3, 4, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V)

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis (1, 2, and 3)

Dead Space (1, 2, and 3)

Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition)

Fe

Jade Empire

Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda)

Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Rivals

Peggle

Peggle Nights

Plants vs. Zombies and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Rocket Arena

Sea of Solitude

SimCity 4

Spore

The Sims 3

The Sims 4

Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II

Titanfall 2

Unravel (1 and 2)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

Madden 21

Removed from the service back in April:

Madden NFL 15, 16, 17, 18, and 25.

NHL 18 and 19.

FIFA 15, 16, 17, and 18.

Removed from the service on July 14:

UFC and UFC 2.

Added to the service in the last few months:

FIFA 21.

Madden 21.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Xbox One and Xbox Series

Alice: Madness Returns

Anthem

Army of Two

A Way Out

Battlefield (1, 3, 4, 1943, Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V)

Bejeweled 2 Deluxe

Bejeweled 3

Black

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis (1, 2, and 3)

Dante’s Inferno

Dead Space (1, 2, 3, and Ignition)

Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition)

Fe

Feeding Frenzy (1 and 2)

FIFA (14, 19, 20 and 21)

Fight Night Champion

Heavy Weapon

Madden (19, 20, and 21)

Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda)

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge (1 and Catalyst)

NBA Live (15, 16, 18, and 19)

Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Hot Pursuit Remastered, Payback, and Rivals)

NHL (15, 16, 17, and 20)

NHL ’94 Rewind

Peggle (1 and 2)

Plants vs. Zombies (Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2)

Rocket Arena

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Sea of Solitude

Shadows of the Damned

Skate 3

SSX

Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II

The Sims 4

Titanfall (1 and 2)

UFC (3 and 4)

Unravel (1 and 2)

Zuma Deluxe and Zuma’s Revenge

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

PS4 and PS5

Anthem

A Way Out

Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V)

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Dragon Age Inquisition

Fe

FIFA (19, 20, and 21)

Madden (19, 20, and 21)

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

NBA Live (18, and 19)

Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Rivals)

NHL (17 and 20)

NHL ’94 Rewind

Peggle 2

Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2

Rocket Arena

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II

The Sims 4

Titanfall 2

UFC (3 and 4)

Unravel (1 and 2)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Squadrons

Latest On EA Play Live

We’re at that time where EA starts unveiling new games and announcing more information on the games that we already knew about. The many Star Wars fans around the world have been waiting to hear more on Star Wars projects. But EA has revealed there won’t be much on it.

This comes from a tweet made just hours ago by the company’s EA Star Wars Twitter account. Here’s what it says:

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!



