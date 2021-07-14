July 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services (Part 2)

The second half of July has plenty of content coming up from streaming services around the world. Here is the content coming from services such as Starz, BritBox, Acorn TV, and Apple TV+:
Starz
July 16
“Step Up: High Water” – Episode 210
Another You, 1991
Basic, 2003
Blonde Ambition, 2007
Blue Streak, 1999
Catch And Release, 2007
Cops and Robbersons, 1994
Fan, The ,1996
Flicka 2, 2010
Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990
Kid Blue, 1973
Kiss Me Goodbye, 1982
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure, The, 1994
Land Before Time III: The Time Of The Great Giving, The, 1995
Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists, The, 1996
Land Before Time, The, 1988
Man’s Best Friend, 1993
Nim’s Island, 2008
Only You, 1994
Rachel Getting Married, 2008
Redbelt, 2008
Replacement Killers, The, 1998
Return Of Frank James, The, 1940
Seagull, The, 2018
Shoot Out, 1971
Snow Queen: Mirrorlands, The, 2018
Wizard, The, 1989
July 17
Mary and the Witch’s Flower, 2017
July 18
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” – Series Premiere – Episode 101
“Blindspotting” – Episode 105
“The Deceived” – Series Premiere – Episode 101
Affair, The, 2021
July 20
White House Down, 2013
July 21
Test Pattern, 2020
July 25
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” – Episode 102
“Blindspotting” – Episode 106
“The Deceived” – Episode 102
July 31
Josie And The Pussycats 2001
Apple TV+
July 16
Schmigadoon!
July 23
Ted Lasso (Season 2)
July 30
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
BritBox
July 20
Ashes to Ashes | New to BritBox, Exclusive
July 23
RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021 | North American Premiere, Exclusive
The Bill: S26 | BritBox Exclusive, New to BritBox
July 27
Whitechapel | New to BritBox
July 29
Wedding of the Century | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive
Acorn TV
July 15
The Wine Show: Season 1 (Acorn TV Exclusive, also streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+) – Binge
July 19
Jack Irish: Season 3 (Acorn TV Exclusive) (2 of 4 Episodes)
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries: Season 2 (Acorn TV Original) (Episode 8 of 8 – SEASON FINALE)
Outlier (Acorn TV Exclusive, Foreign Language, Norwegian with English subtitles) – Binge
July 22
The Wine Show: Season 2 (Acorn TV Exclusive, also streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+)
July 26
Jack Irish: Season 3 (Acorn TV Exclusive) (3 of 4 Episodes)
Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee – Binge
The Heart Guy: Series 5 (Acorn TV Exclusive) – Binge
July 29
The Wine Show: Season 3 (Acorn TV Exclusive, also streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+) – Exclusive Streaming Binge Premiere in North America
Remember, these services will also be removing some of the content that was previously added. The list of removals is short for most of these services but there is some good content leaving. We’ll keep you updated on the many streaming services available around the world.