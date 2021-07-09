July 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

By
Sean Farlow
-

We’re almost midway through July and streaming services are getting ready to introduce a bunch of content. The content includes original series, films, and much more. Here is what’s coming July 15 and up:

Peacock

July 15

  • Signs, 2002
  • The Sixth Sense, 1999
  • The Happening, 2008
  • The Village, 2004
  • Unbreakable, 2000
  • Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
  • Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
  • Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
  • The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
  • The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1

July 16

  • The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)
  • ’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021
  • Ray, 2004
  • The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

July 21


  • The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

July 22

  • Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)

July 23

  • Snapped, Season 9

July 29

  • The Croods, 2013

HBO Max

July 15

  • Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16

  • Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
    Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
    Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17

  • The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
July 18
  • 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22

  • Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23

  • Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24

  • Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26

  • Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27

  • Batwoman, Season 2
    Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
July 30
  • Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

Amazon Prime Video

July 15

  • El Cid – Season 2

July 16

  • Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
  • Making the Cut – Season 2

July 30

  • The Pursuit of Love — Season 1

Netflix

July 15

  • A Perfect Fit — Netflix Film
    Beastars: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
    Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
    My Amanda — Netflix Film
    Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 16

  • The Beguiled
    Deep — Netflix Film
    Explained: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
    Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — Netflix Film
    Johnny Test — Netflix Family
    Twilight
    The Twilight Saga: New Moon
    The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
    The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
    The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

  • Cosmic Sin

July 20

  • Milkwater

July 21

  • Chernobyl 1986 — Netflix Film
    The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
    One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
    Sexy Beasts — Netflix Series
    Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series
    Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix Family

July 22

  • Still Working 9 to 5
    Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — Netflix Anime

July 23

  • A Second Chance: Rivals! — Netflix Family
    Bankrolled — Netflix Film
    Blood Red Sky — Netflix Film
    Kingdom: Ashin of the North — Netflix Film
    The Last Letter From Your Lover — Netflix Film
    Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix Series
  • Sky Rojo: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 24

  • Charmed: Season 3
    Django Unchained

July 26

  • The Walking Dead: Season 10
    Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

  • All American: Season 3
    Mighty Express: Season 4 — Netflix Family
    The Operative

July 28

  • Bartkowiak — Netflix Film
    Fantastic Fungi
    The Flash: Season 7
    The Snitch Cartel: Origins — Netflix Series
    Tattoo Redo — Netflix Series
    Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series

July 29

  • Resort to Love — Netflix Film
    Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — Netflix Anime

July 30

  • Centaurworld — Netflix Family
    Glow Up: Season 3 — Netflix Series
    The Last Mercenary — Netflix Film
    Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix Documentary
    Outer Banks: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 31

  • The Vault

Hulu

July 15

  • American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)
    20,000 Days on Earth
    A Field In England
    The Act of Killing
    Amira & Sam
    Borgman
    Bullhead
    Cheap Thrills
    The Complex: Lockdown
    The Congress
    The Connection
    Enforcement
    Exit Plan
    The Final Member
    The FP
    I Declare War
    The Keeping Room
    Men & Chicken
    Mood Indigo
    Pieta
    R100
    Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
    Wrong

July 16

  • McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)

July 17

  • Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

July 22

  • Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 26

  • The Artist

July 29

  • The Resort

Disney Plus

July 16

  • The Croc That Ate Jaws
    Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
    Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
    Shark Attack Files (S1)
    Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
    Shark Gangs
    We Bought A Zoo
    When Sharks Attack (S7)
    World’s Deadliest Sharks
    High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210
    The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104
    Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112

July 21

  • Turner & Hooch: Episode 101
    Behind The Attraction
    Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
    Monsters At Work: Episode 103

July 23

  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
    Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
    Ice Age: The Meltdown
    Shark Attack Files (S1)
    Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
    Playing With Sharks
    Stuntman
    High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211
    The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105
    Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113

July 28

  • Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
    Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 101
    The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere
    Monsters At Work: Episode 104
    Turner & Hooch: Episode 102

July 30

  • Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
    Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
    Garfield
    Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
    Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
    Jungle Cruise
    High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 “Second Chances”
    The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106
    Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 “War Mantle”

LEAVE A REPLY