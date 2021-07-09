July 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

We’re almost midway through July and streaming services are getting ready to introduce a bunch of content. The content includes original series, films, and much more. Here is what’s coming July 15 and up:

Peacock

July 15

Signs, 2002

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Happening, 2008

The Village, 2004

Unbreakable, 2000

Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)

Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1

The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2

The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1

July 16

The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)

’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021

Ray, 2004

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

July 21

The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

July 22

Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)

July 23

Snapped, Season 9

July 29

The Croods, 2013

HBO Max

July 15

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16 Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO) July 17 The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO) July 18

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) July 22 Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere July 23 Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO) July 24 Freaky, 2020 (HBO) July 26 Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO) July 27 Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) July 30