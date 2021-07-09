July 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

We’re almost midway through July and streaming services are getting ready to introduce a bunch of content. The content includes original series, films, and much more. Here is what’s coming July 15 and up:
Peacock
July 15
- Signs, 2002
- The Sixth Sense, 1999
- The Happening, 2008
- The Village, 2004
- Unbreakable, 2000
- Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
- Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
- The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
- The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
July 16
- The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)
- ’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021
- Ray, 2004
- The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
July 21
- The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
July 22
- Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)
July 23
- Snapped, Season 9
July 29
- The Croods, 2013
HBO Max
July 15
- Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
July 16
- Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
July 17
- The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
- 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 22
- Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
July 23
- Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)
July 24
- Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
July 26
- Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
July 27
- Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
- Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)
Amazon Prime Video
July 15
- El Cid – Season 2
July 16
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
- Making the Cut – Season 2
July 30
- The Pursuit of Love — Season 1
Netflix
July 15
- A Perfect Fit — Netflix Film
Beastars: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
My Amanda — Netflix Film
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Series
July 16
- The Beguiled
Deep — Netflix Film
Explained: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — Netflix Film
Johnny Test — Netflix Family
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
- Cosmic Sin
July 20
- Milkwater
July 21
- Chernobyl 1986 — Netflix Film
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix Family
July 22
- Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — Netflix Anime
July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals! — Netflix Family
Bankrolled — Netflix Film
Blood Red Sky — Netflix Film
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — Netflix Film
The Last Letter From Your Lover — Netflix Film
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix Series
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 — Netflix Series
July 24
- Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
- All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 — Netflix Family
The Operative
July 28
- Bartkowiak — Netflix Film
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins — Netflix Series
Tattoo Redo — Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series
July 29
- Resort to Love — Netflix Film
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — Netflix Anime
July 30
- Centaurworld — Netflix Family
Glow Up: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Last Mercenary — Netflix Film
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks: Season 2 — Netflix Series
July 31
- The Vault
Hulu
July 15
- American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)
20,000 Days on Earth
A Field In England
The Act of Killing
Amira & Sam
Borgman
Bullhead
Cheap Thrills
The Complex: Lockdown
The Congress
The Connection
Enforcement
Exit Plan
The Final Member
The FP
I Declare War
The Keeping Room
Men & Chicken
Mood Indigo
Pieta
R100
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Wrong
July 16
- McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)
July 17
- Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 22
- Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
July 26
- The Artist
July 29
- The Resort
Disney Plus
July 16
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112
July 21
- Turner & Hooch: Episode 101
Behind The Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work: Episode 103
July 23
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks
Stuntman
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113
July 28
- Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 101
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work: Episode 104
Turner & Hooch: Episode 102
July 30
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 “Second Chances”
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 “War Mantle”