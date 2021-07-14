Latest Xbox Sale – Xbox One Bundles and Much More

Xbox currently has a sale in which several games, including special editions, can be found at really low prices. The guys over at TrueAchievements have posted a full list of the discounts that are currently available. Here are some of them:

Xbox One Bundles & Special Editions

Product Sale Price Discount Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition $5.99

80% Crazy Sports Bundle includes: • Super Party Sports: Football

• Dynamite Fishing – World Games $1.49

80% Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition includes: • Dead by Daylight

• Silent Hill $29.99 40% Dragon Ball FighterZ $14.24

85% DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle includes: • Dragon Ball XenoVerse

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $12.74

85% Fast & Furious Crossroads $27.99

60% FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION includes: • For Honor

• Marching Fire $12.49

75% For Honor® Complete Edition includes: • For Honor

• Marching Fire $24.99

75% Grand Theft Auto V $20.24

55% Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• RISK

• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

• Boggle

• Battleship

• Risk: Urban Assault $14.99

75% JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle includes: • Doodle God: Evolution

• Doodle Mafia: Crime City

• Varenje $11.99

60% Jump Force $22.49

75% Just Dance® 2021 includes: • Just Dance 2021

• Just Dance 2021 $19.99

60% LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass $3.74

75% LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass includes: • LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1

• LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 2

• Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack

• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1

• LEGO Shazam! Movie Level Pack 2

• Young Justice Level Pack $3.74

75% LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass includes: • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 Movie Level Pack

• Marvel’s Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack

• Cloak And Dagger Character and Level Pack

• Runaways Level and Character Pack

• Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack

• Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Level Pack $4.49

70% LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass includes: • Doctor Strange Character & Level Pack

• Captain Marvel Character & Level Pack

• Black Panther Character & Level Pack

• The Masters of Evil Character & Level Pack

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character & Level Pack $3.29

67% LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass includes: • Poe’s Quest for Survival

• Escape from Starkiller Base

• First Order Siege of Takodana $3.99

60% Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition $52.49

30% Let’s Sing Country $54.59

30% Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S includes: • Madden NFL 22

• Madden NFL 22 $107.99

10% Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition $23.99

60% Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle includes: • Mega Man Legacy Collection

• Mega Man X Legacy Collection

• Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

• Mega Man 11 $40.19

33% Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack includes: • Mega Man Legacy Collection

• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $14.99

50% Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 includes: • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

• Mega Man X Legacy Collection $19.99

50% MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK includes: • MONOPOLY Plus

• MONOPOLY Deal $5.99

70% Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition $9.99

80% Motorbike Racing Bundle includes: • RIDE 3

• MotoGP 19 $9.99

80% MudRunner – American Wilds Edition includes: • MudRunner

• American Wilds $13.99

65% NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy includes: • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

• Road to Boruto $13.99

80% ONE PIECE World Seeker $22.49

75% Outward: The Adventurer Bundle includes: • Outward

• The Soroboreans

• The Three Brothers $29.24

55% Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition $29.99

40% Project CARS 3 $37.99

60% Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition $11.99

70% Rock Band™ 4 Rivals Bundle includes: • Rock Band 4

• Rock Band Rivals $35.99

40% The Crew 2 $17.99

80% The Darkside Detective – Series Edition includes: • The Darkside Detective: Fumble in the Dark

• The Darkside Detective $18.39

20% Uno $7.99

60%

Xbox One Games

Product Sale Price Discount 2Dark $2.99

90% 9 Monkeys of Shaolin $9.89

67% A Hat in Time $14.99

50% Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion $5.99

70% Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2.99

80% American Ninja Warrior: Challenge $7.49

75% ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG $1.99

50% ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA $1.99

50% ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. Pac-Man $1.99

50% ARCADE GAME SERIES: Pac-Man $1.99

50% Ary and the Secret of Seasons $9.99

75% Battle Worlds: Kronos $4.99

75% Battleship $5.99

60% Beast Quest $3.99

80% Ben 10 $7.99

60% Ben 10: Power Trip $19.99

50% BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition $3.74

75% Blood Bowl 2 $3.99

80% Bomber Crew $1.49

90% Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition $9.89

67% BQM – BlockQuest Maker $7.49

50% Call of Cthulhu $7.49

75% CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE $2.44

65% Carnival Games $9.99

75% Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers $4.99

75% Children of Zodiarcs $7.19

60% Clouds & Sheep 2 $0.99

90% Color Symphony 2 $1.99

80% Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! $3.24

75% Crayola Scoot $5.99

80% Crazy Strike Bowling EX $8.44

35% Cryogear $8.99

50% DAKAR 18 $3.74

85% Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.24

65% DCL: The Game $23.99

40% de Blob $4.99

75% de Blob 2 $7.49

75% Degrees of Separation $5.99

70% Disneyland Adventures $7.99

60% Doug Hates His Job $2.79

60% DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders $11.99

70% Dynamite Fishing – World Games $0.99

80% Effie $11.99

40% Family Feud $14.99

50% FOR HONOR™ Standard Edition $7.49

75% Get Over Here $2.99

40% Ghost of a Tale $12.49 50% Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered $11.99

60% Gigantosaurus: The Game $15.99

60% Goosebumps: The Game $3.74

75% Hellbreachers $3.49

30% Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard $5.99

70% Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure $15.99

60% Jumanji: The Video Game $15.99

60% Katamari Damacy Reroll $9.89

67%

This is a small part of the list of discounts currently available for the Xbox One. The sale also includes other platforms, including the Xbox 360 and Windows. You can see full lists on their Xbox sale post for July 13. They have even gone as far as to mark the games that have unobtainable achievements so their lists provide great info for achievement hunters and those who like to complete games 100 percent.



