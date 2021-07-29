Peacock August 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

Peacock has a ton of content coming up for the month of August so members will be very entertained. The only negative of the new month is that the service will also be taking some content off right away. The removals include popular films from The Matrix and The Mummy. Here is what’s coming and leaving during the month of August for Peacock (lists from Comicbook and Cord Cutters News):
August 1
50 First Dates, 2004
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Addicted, 2017
Ali, 2001
Apollo 13, 1995
Armageddon, 1998
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
Black and Cuba, 2015
Bleeding Heart, 2015
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Candyman, 1992
Chase, 2021
Coach Carter, 2005
Colombiana, 2011
The Courier, 2013
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crank, 2006
Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009
Dead in Tombstone, 2013
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Django Unchained, 2012
Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017
Drive, 2011
Extraordinary Tales, 2015
Flash Point, 2007
The Eagle, 2011
Enough, 2002
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 1989
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
The Firm, 1993
Fool’s Gold, 2008
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009
The Goonies, 1985
Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
Holiday Breakup, 2016
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
I, Robot, 2004
The Jackal, 1997
Jarhead, 2005
Kid Cannabis, 2014
Kung Fu Yoga, 2017
Land of the Lost, 2009
Leatherheads, 2008
Life, 1999
Love’s Kitchen, 2011
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Little Rascals, 1994
McCanick, 2013
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Moneyball, 2011
My Generation, 2018
Mystery Road, 2013
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Notorious, 2009
Notting Hill, 1999
Once Fallen, 2010
Paradox, 2017
Partisan, 2015
Philadelphia, 1993
The Proposal, 2009
R.I.P.D., 2013
Race, 2016
Railroad Tigers, 2016
Rigor Mortis, 2013
Rise of the Legend, 2014
Scorched, 2003
Shaolin, 2011
Shark Tale, 2004
Silver Linings Playbook, 2012
Skating to New York, 2013
Spartacus, 1960
Special ID, 2013
Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015
Supremacy, 2013
Survivor, 2015
Swelter, 2013
Sword of Vengeance, 2013
Tai Chi Hero, 2012
Tai Chi Zero, 2012
The Timber, 2015
Train to Busan, 2016
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017
Van Helsing, 2004
Very Bad Things, 1998
Warrior, 2011
The Wrath of Vraja, 2013
X-Men, 2000
Zoey to the Max, 2013
Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)
August 5
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)
August 6
Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4
August 9
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)
August 12
Weeds, Season 1-8
Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)
August 17
The House, 2017
August 19
My Little Pony, 2017
Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)
August 22
It’s Complicated, 2009
August 26
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2
The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)
August 31
The Hurricane, 1999
WWE Network on Peacock Premium
July 28:
Monday Night Raw (6/28/21)
WWE’s The Bump: Shotzi & Nox, Reginald – 10 a.m. ET
WWE NXT (7/27/21)
July 29:
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
July 30:
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
July 31:
WWE Main Event (7/8/21)
Talking Smack
ICW Fight Club 182
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 116
August 1:
Friday Night SmackDown (7/2/21)
Leaving (End of July and Throughout August)
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything Wrong (7/29)
The Story of Us (7/29)
All hat Heaven Allows (7/31)
Creature From the Black Lagoon (7/31)
Frailty (7/31)
Idlewild (7/31)
Joe (7/31)
The Blair Witch Project (8/1)
Blair Witch 2 (8/1)
Blood Ties (8/1)
Cesar Chavez (8/1)
Children of Men (8/1)
Drive Angry (8/1)
Jonah Hex (8/1)
Jurassic Park (8/1)
Jurassic Park: The Lost World (8/1)
Jurassic Park III (8/1)
Parenthood (8/1)
Shrek (8/1)
Spawn (8/1)
The Matrix (8/1)
The Matrix Reloaded (8/1)
The Matrix Revolutions (8/1)
The Mummy (8/1)
The Mummy Returns (8/1)
Peacock is available on platforms and devices such as Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Xfinity, and more.
We’ll keep you updated if there are any changes to the lineup for the month of August.