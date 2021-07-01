Peacock July 2021 – Everything Coming

July is kicking off with tons of new content on streaming services such as Peacock. The service has added lots of content for the first day of the month and will continue doing just that. Here is everything coming to Peacock during the month of July (list from BGR):
Streaming July 1st
- 3 Bears Christmas, 2019
- 47 Ronin, 2013
- A Single Shot, 2013
- Abigail, 2019
- After the Wizard, 2011
- Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017
- All Eyez on Me, 2017 (exclusive to Peacock)
- And While We Were Here, 2012
- Antz, 2017
- Bad Teacher, 2011
- Baked in Brooklyn 2016
- Balls of Fury, 2007
- Because I Said So, 2007
- Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
- Better Watch Out, 2016
- Born on the Fourth of July, 1989
- Boyz N The Hood, 1991
- Cardboard Boxer, 2016
- CarGo, 2017
- Cavemen, 2013
- Conan the Destroyer, 1984
- Daredevil, 2003
- Darkman, 1990
- Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
- Death Becomes Her, 1992
- Deep Impact, 1998
- Dino King, 2012
- Do the Right Thing, 1989
- Doomsday, 2008
- End of Days, 1999
- Erin Brockovich, 2000
- Far From Heaven, 2002
- Fast & Furious, 2009
- Fast Five, 2011
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
- Finding Fish, 2017
- Flashdance, 1983
- Ghost Squad, 2014
- Grown Ups, 2010
- Grown Ups 2, 2013
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011
- Hatched, 2015
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
- I am Bolt, 2016
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007
- In the Doghouse, 2014
- Inception, 2010
- Izzie’s Way Home, 2016
- Jaws, 1975
- Jaws 2, 1978
- Jaws 3-D, 1983
- Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
- Jetsons: The Movie, 1990
- Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002
- Junior, 1994
- Jungle Bunch, 2017
- Killing Escobar, 2021
- King Kong, 2005
- Knock Knock, 2015
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Leprechaun, 1993
- Leprechaun II, 1994
- Leprechaun III, 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
- Leprechaun Origins, 2014
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Megamind, 2021
- Moon Man, 2013
- Monsters vs. Aliens 2009
- Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
- Non-Stop, 2014
- Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016
- Paper Soldiers, 2002
- Princess and the Pony, 2011
- Psycho, 1960
- Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
- Rain Man, 1988
- Robin Hood, 2010
- Role Models, 2008
- The Adventure Club, 2017
- The Best Man Holiday, 2013
- The Birds, 1963
- The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021
- The Godfather I, 1972
- The Godfather II, 1974
- The Godfather III, 1990
- The Hulk, 2003
- The Hunger Games, 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
- The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014
- The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015
- The Fast and the Fierce, 2017
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
- The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003
- The Little Witch, 2018
- The Magnificent Seven, 2016
- The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
- The Rundown, 2003
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
- The Skulls, 2000
- The Wedding Planner, 2001
- Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021
- Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
- Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988
- Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983
- Snowtime, 2015
- Spawn, 1997
- Twins, 1988
- Van Helsing, 2004
- Walking Tall, 2004
- Wanted, 2008
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
- Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7
- Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12
- Family Karma, Season 1
- Magic City, Season 1-2
- Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7
- Mighty Ones, Season 2
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12
- PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1
- Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1
- Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8
- Very Cavallari, Season 3
- Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4
- World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2
Streaming July 3rd
- The Cabin in the Woods, 2012
Streaming July 4th
- WWE Icons: Lex Luger
- WWE Icons: Revisited
Streaming July 7th
- The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Arpo, Season 1
- Gecko’s Garage, Season 1
- Go Buster, Season 1
- Little Baby Bum, Season 1
- Morphie, Season 2
- Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1
- Supa Strikas, Season 1-3
- T-Rex Ranch, Season 1
- The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1
- Snowtime, 2015
- The Saddle Club, Season 1-3
Streaming July 9th
- Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8
- Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2
- Snapped, Season 26-27
Streaming July 14th
- Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Streaming July 15th
- Signs, 2002
- The Sixth Sense, 1999
- The Happening, 2008
- The Village, 2004
- Unbreakable, 2000
- Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
- Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
- The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
- The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
Streaming July 16th
- The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)
- ’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021
- Ray, 2004
- The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
Streaming July 21st
- The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Streaming July 22nd
- Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)
Streaming July 23rd
- Snapped, Season 9
Streaming July 29th
The Croods, 2013