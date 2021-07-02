PlayStation Store Flash Sale and Games Under 20 Euros – Europe Discounts

Europe’s PlayStation Store is currently holding some good sales, with recent as well as some classics going for low prices. Here are the two sales available in that region (lists from PSU and BRYTFMONLINE):

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla £34.19

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Gold Edition £59.49

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ultimate Edition £69.99

Borderlands 3 £16.79

FIFA 21 £8.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition £12.59

Immortals Fenyx Rising £29.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition £50.99

Mafia – Definitive Edition £20.99

Mafia: Trilogy £27.49

NBA 2K21 £4.19

NBA 2K21 Next Generation £16.89

PGA Tour 2K21 £16.49

Red Dead Online £8.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 £22.54

The Outer Worlds £16.49

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition £42.49

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition £25.79

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition £49.99

Games Under 20 Euros

7 days to die: €8.74 (before: €34.99)

Battlefield Revolution 1: € 9.99 (before: € 39.99)

Bloodborne The Old Hunters: € 9.99 (before: € 19.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition: 19.59 euros (before: 69.99 euros)

Dangerous Elite: € 6.24 (before: € 24.99)

Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Prairie: 8.99 euros (before: 14.99 euros)

Hotline Miami Collection: 4.99 euros (was 19.99 euros)

InFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition: 14.99 euros (before: 29.99 euros)

LittleBigPlanet 3: €9.99 (before: € 19.99)

Need for Speed: €4.99 (before: €19.99)

Need for Speed ​​Payback: € 7.49 (before: € 29.99)

Saints Row: Got out of Hell: 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros)

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition: €4.99 (before: €19.99)

Ranking: 1886: 19.99 euros (before: 39.99 euros)

Evil Within 2: 13.19 euros (before 39.99 euros)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: 5.99 euros (before: 29.99 euros)

What Remains of Edith Finch: 19.99 euros (was 7.99 euros)

The two sales feature a little bit of everything. One of the solid offers is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Horizon Zero Dawn, which will have a sequel this year. The flash sale, which is the list at the top, features more recent releases, including NBA 2K21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

These discounts are for Europe so things are probably different in other PlayStation Stores around the world. For the US, the store is currently holding a Weekend Sale as well as a Games Under $20 promotion.



