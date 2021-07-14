PS Store – June 2021 Top Downloads

PlayStation Blog has revealed the top downloads of the PS Store during the month of June, with some games being no surprises while others coming out of nowhere and appearing in the top five. Here are the top downloads of last month:

PS5 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 2 Chivalry 2 FIFA 21 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Chivalry 2 4 Guilty Gear -Strive- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 SCARLET NEXUS It Takes Two 6 Dark Alliance STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 7 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Metro Exodus 8 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 9 Mortal Kombat 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 10 MLB The Show 21 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 11 It Takes Two NBA 2K21 Next Generation 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Demon’s Souls 13 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Dark Alliance 14 Returnal Mortal Kombat 11 15 Demon’s Souls SCARLET NEXUS 16 FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Returnal 17 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Resident Evil Village 18 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Guilty Gear -Strive- 19 Resident Evil Village Necromunda: Hired Gun 20 Metro Exodus FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

The new game of the Ratchet & Clank series dominated the PS5 section, with the top spots in both regions. Rift Apart was recently released and it is currently one of the few PS5 exclusives available right now. The top 20 for both regions includes several sports games, including NBA 2K21 and FIFA 21.

PS4 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 3 NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Minecraft Minecraft 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 6 Chivalry 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 Rust Console Edition The Crew 2 8 MLB The Show 21 CarX Drift Racing Online 9 God of War Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 10 FAR CRY 5 Gran Turismo Sport 11 Knockout City Chivalry 2 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry 5 13 Friday the 13th: The Game eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 14 CarX Drift Racing Online Anthem™ 15 Guilty Gear -Strive- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 16 Mortal Kombat 11 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 17 FIFA 21 Friday the 13th: The Game 18 Dark Alliance ARK: Survival Evolved 19 Need for Speed Heat Green Hell 20 UFC 4 Gang Beasts

The big surprise to many here is Cyberpunk 2077, a game that was initially released around six months ago. The game has been available for other platforms since its release but the PS version was actually pulled from the store days later. The removal came due to all the complaints over the issues the game arrived with. Sony recently brought it back to the PS Store but the company has recommended people to play the game on the newer PS4 models for a better experience.

PS VR Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 5 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Cave Digger 6 Creed Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 8 Swordsman VR GORN 9 Gun Club VR Gun Club VR 10 Vacation Simulator Swordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US / Canada Europe 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 3 Rocket League Rocket League 4 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 5 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 6 Rec Room Apex Legends 7 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 8 Destiny 2 Rogue Company 9 Rogue Company Rec Room 10 DC Universe Online Free-to-Play World of Tanks

Fortnite is turning four in just a few days but the battle royale game continues to be strong on the free to play side. The Epic Games release is doing all kinds of collaborations and the content just keeps coming every season. Fortnite may not be as talked about as it was a couple of years ago but the battle royale game continues to be one of the most popular downloads. Fortnite has appeared in the top five in recent months as well so it wouldn’t be surprising for the game to be at the top for July or somewhere close.



