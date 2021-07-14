PS Store – June 2021 Top Downloads

By
Sean Farlow
-

PlayStation Blog has revealed the top downloads of the PS Store during the month of June, with some games being no surprises while others coming out of nowhere and appearing in the top five. Here are the top downloads of last month:

PS5 Games

US / CanadaEurope
1Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart
2Chivalry 2FIFA 21
3Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesChivalry 2
4Guilty Gear -Strive-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
5SCARLET NEXUSIt Takes Two
6Dark AllianceSTAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
7NBA 2K21 Next GenerationMetro Exodus
8FIFA 21Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
9Mortal Kombat 11Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
10MLB The Show 21TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
11It Takes TwoNBA 2K21 Next Generation
12Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarDemon’s Souls
13STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderDark Alliance
14ReturnalMortal Kombat 11
15Demon’s SoulsSCARLET NEXUS
16FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADEReturnal
17Assassin’s Creed ValhallaResident Evil Village
18TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGEGuilty Gear -Strive-
19Resident Evil VillageNecromunda: Hired Gun
20Metro ExodusFINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

The new game of the Ratchet & Clank series dominated the PS5 section, with the top spots in both regions. Rift Apart was recently released and it is currently one of the few PS5 exclusives available right now. The top 20 for both regions includes several sports games, including NBA 2K21 and FIFA 21.

PS4 Games

US / CanadaEurope
1Cyberpunk 2077Cyberpunk 2077
2Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 21
3NBA 2K21Grand Theft Auto V
4MinecraftMinecraft
5Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarNBA 2K21
6Chivalry 2Red Dead Redemption 2
7Rust Console EditionThe Crew 2
8MLB The Show 21CarX Drift Racing Online
9God of WarCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
10FAR CRY 5Gran Turismo Sport
11Knockout CityChivalry 2
12Red Dead Redemption 2Far Cry 5
13Friday the 13th: The GameeFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
14CarX Drift Racing OnlineAnthem™
15Guilty Gear -Strive-TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
16Mortal Kombat 11Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
17FIFA 21Friday the 13th: The Game
18Dark AllianceARK: Survival Evolved
19Need for Speed HeatGreen Hell
20UFC 4Gang Beasts

The big surprise to many here is Cyberpunk 2077, a game that was initially released around six months ago. The game has been available for other platforms since its release but the PS version was actually pulled from the store days later. The removal came due to all the complaints over the issues the game arrived with. Sony recently brought it back to the PS Store but the company has recommended people to play the game on the newer PS4 models for a better experience.

PS VR Games

US / CanadaEurope
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3SUPERHOT VRSUPERHOT VR
4Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityRICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
5The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersCave Digger
6Creed Rise to GloryThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
7GORNCreed: Rise to Glory
8Swordsman VRGORN
9Gun Club VRGun Club VR
10Vacation SimulatorSwordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US / CanadaEurope
1FortniteFortnite
2Call of Duty: WarzoneCall of Duty: Warzone
3Rocket LeagueRocket League
4Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact
5Apex LegendsBrawlhalla
6Rec RoomApex Legends
7BrawlhallaDestiny 2
8Destiny 2Rogue Company
9Rogue CompanyRec Room
10DC Universe Online Free-to-PlayWorld of Tanks

Fortnite is turning four in just a few days but the battle royale game continues to be strong on the free to play side. The Epic Games release is doing all kinds of collaborations and the content just keeps coming every season. Fortnite may not be as talked about as it was a couple of years ago but the battle royale game continues to be one of the most popular downloads. Fortnite has appeared in the top five in recent months as well so it wouldn’t be surprising for the game to be at the top for July or somewhere close.


 




