Xbox Store Summer Sale – Many of the Discounts

By
Sean Farlow
-

The Summer Sales have arrived to consoles, including the Xbox. MP1ST has posted a full list of the discounts. Here is part of that list along with the discounts and limited time prices (sale ends on Aug. 5):

Title% OFF (USD Only)USD
[PROTOTYPE]80%$5.99
11-11 Memories Retold85%$4.49
8-Bit Armies67%$9.89
8-Bit Hordes67%$9.89
8-Bit Invaders!67%$9.89
ABZU50%$9.99
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition75%$21.24
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition60%$9.99
Adam’s Venture: Origins70%$4.49
AereA90%$2.99
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders80%$3.99
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle85%$4.49
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!65%$13.99
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey60%$15.99
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection75%$4.99
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack50%$3.99
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy70%$7.49
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection70%$59.99
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate75%$22.49
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition50%$49.99
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins67%$52.79
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China60%$3.99
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India60%$3.99
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia60%$3.99
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered60%$15.99
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION75%$24.99
Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION80%$19.99
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition70%$14.99
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection70%$11.99
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla50%$29.99
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle55%$49.49
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle60%$43.99
Assetto Corsa80%$5.99
Assetto Corsa Competizione50%$19.99
Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition80%$7.99
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered40%$17.99
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir70%$8.99
BALAN WONDERWORLD50%$19.99
Batman: Arkham Collection80%$11.99
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition80%$7.99
Battle Chasers: Nightwar80%$5.99
Bayonetta50%$12.49
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle50%$19.99
Ben 10 Bundle45%$27.49
Big Buck Hunter Arcade75%$4.99
Biomutant10%$53.99
BioShock: The Collection80%$9.99
Black Desert: Conqueror Edition60%$39.99
Black Desert: Traveler Edition60%$11.99
Blackguards 275%$4.99
Blacksad: Under the Skin80%$9.99
Blizzard Arcade Collection15%$16.99
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night50%$19.99
Borderlands 367%$19.79
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition55%$35.99
Borderlands Legendary Collection60%$19.99
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection75%$9.99
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead60%$3.99
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons80%$3.99
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition85%$5.99
Bundle: South Park : The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole67%$23.09
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition60%$39.99
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition60%$39.99
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition67%$19.79
Call of Duty: Black Ops 450%$29.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe60%$39.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War50%$29.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle50%$34.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition40%$53.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition50%$29.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe60%$39.99
Call of Duty: Ghosts67%$19.79
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition60%$39.99
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition67%$19.79
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition50%$29.99
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe60%$39.99
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition50%$29.99
Castlevania Anniversary Collection75%$4.99
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD67%$4.94
Castlevania: SOTN50%$4.99
Chronos: Before the Ashes35%$19.49
CODE VEIN75%$14.99
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack40%$17.99
Contra Anniversary Collection75%$4.99
CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS75%$9.99
Control Ultimate Edition50%$19.99
Control Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X|S50%$19.99
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled50%$37.49
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy50%$19.99
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle50%$49.99
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled60%$15.99
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition60%$23.99
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle60%$29.99
Cuphead25%$14.99
Cyberpunk 207720%$47.99
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin75%$9.99
DARK SOULS III75%$14.99
DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition75%$21.24
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED50%$19.99
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition80%$5.99
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition80%$19.99
Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition80%$15.99
Darksiders Warmastered Edition80%$3.99
DayZ40%$29.99
Dead Alliance75%$7.49
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition75%$4.99
Dead Island Definitive Edition75%$4.99
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition80%$3.99
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack75%$14.87
Defunct90%$0.99
Devil May Cry 520%$19.99
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle50%$22.49
DiRT 475%$4.99
Dirt Rally75%$4.99
Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection70%$23.99
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King50%$9.99
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two67%$6.59
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition67%$9.89
Dog Duty90%$1.99
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ85%$8.99
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition85%$16.49
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 285%$8.99
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT60%$23.99
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition50%$42.49
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen67%$9.89
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour85%$2.99
Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection45%$21.99
Dying Light: Platinum Edition50%$24.99
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition50%$14.99
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION75%$8.74
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION75%$8.74
eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION75%$7.49
Elea – Episode 190%$1.29
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition70%$8.99
Empire of Sin30%$27.99
Empire of Sin – Premium Edition30%$48.99
Escape Game Fort Boyard60%$11.99
F1 201975%$7.49
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost75%$9.99
Fallout: New Vegas70%$4.49
Far Cry 370%$5.99
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE60%$19.99
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION67%$11.54
Far Cry Classic70%$2.99
Far Cry Insanity Bundle75%$22.49
Far Cry Primal67%$9.89
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition67%$11.54
Far Cry 270%$5.99
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon70%$4.49
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition67%$9.89
Far Cry 467%$6.59
Far Cry 585%$8.99
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle80%$19.99
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle80%$25.99
Far Cry New Dawn70%$11.99
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition70%$14.99
Far Cry5 Gold Edition80%$17.99
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS60%$15.99
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince75%$1.24
FINAL FANTASY IX50%$10.49
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD60%$7.99
FINAL FANTASY VII50%$7.99
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered50%$9.99
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster50%$24.99
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE50%$24.99
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES60%$3.99
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD60%$11.99
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION50%$17.49
Flashback80%$3.99
FUSER25%$29.99
FUSER VIP Edition10%$71.99
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout65%$13.99
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe65%$17.49
Garfield Kart Furious Racing70%$8.99
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version50%$9.99
Gears Triple Bundle60%$31.99
Generation Zero60%$11.99
Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle40%$23.99
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved67%$4.94
Ghostrunner50%$14.99
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut80%$2.99
Gods Will Fall60%$9.99
Gravel85%$4.49
Gravel Special Edition85%$5.99
Halo 5: Guardians60%$7.99
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition75%$14.99
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition75%$9.99
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition75%$4.99
Halo: The Master Chief Collection50%$19.99
Hasbro Family Fun Pack70%$11.99
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition70%$11.99
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice75%$7.49
HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition50%$39.99
HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition50%$29.99
Hitman HD Enhanced Collection85%$8.99
HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition85%$14.99
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle85%$5.99
How To Survive 280%$2.99
Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition65%$24.49
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars50%$19.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition60%$39.99
Indivisible60%$15.99
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition75%$14.99
Journey to the Savage Planet60%$11.99
Judgment35%$25.99
JUMP FORCE75%$14.99
JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition75%$24.99
Jurassic World Evolution75%$12.49
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle75%$13.74
Just Die Already25%$11.24
Kaze and the Wild Masks20%$23.99
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition75%$9.99
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete55%$26.99
King’s Quest : The Complete Collection80%$5.99
Kingdom Come: Deliverance75%$7.49
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition70%$11.99
KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX –75%$12.49
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue75%$14.99
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ70%$17.99
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International)50%$29.99
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning50%$19.99
Knight Squad 220%$11.99
LA-MULANA40%$8.99
LA-MULANA 240%$14.99
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures67%$6.59
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game67%$6.59
LEGO Star Wars II67%$4.94
LEGO Star Wars III75%$4.99
LEGO Star Wars: TCS75%$4.99
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition85%$5.24
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition80%$14.99
LEGO Harry Potter Collection75%$9.99
LEGO Indiana Jones 267%$6.59
LEGO Jurassic World75%$4.99
LEGO Marvel Collection80%$11.99
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition80%$6.99
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition75%$7.49
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition80%$5.99
LEGO The Incredibles85%$8.99
LEGO Worlds80%$5.99
Lichdom: Battlemage80%$1.99
Little Big Workshop35%$12.99
Little Nightmares Complete Edition75%$7.49
Lords of the Fallen85%$2.99
Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition85%$4.49
Mad Max75%$4.99
Mafia: Definitive Edition40%$23.99
Mafia: Trilogy45%$32.99
Marvel’s Avengers40%$23.99
Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition40%$35.99
Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure70%$8.99
Memories of Mars75%$4.99
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE67%$9.89
METAL GEAR SURVIVE67%$9.89
Metro Exodus65%$13.99
Metro Exodus Gold Edition55%$29.24
Metro Redux Bundle70%$8.99
Metro Saga Bundle55%$40.49
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition75%$4.99
MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle40%$59.99
MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle35%$55.24
MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard Edition35%$38.99
MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition35%$45.49
MONOPOLY PLUS70%$4.49
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 450%$29.99
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition50%$39.99
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S50%$39.99
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S50%$29.99
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition25%$29.99
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe25%$37.49
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD25%$14.99
Monster Jam Steel Titans 230%$27.99
Monstrum40%$17.99



LEAVE A REPLY