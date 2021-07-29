Xbox Store Summer Sale – Many of the Discounts

The Summer Sales have arrived to consoles, including the Xbox. MP1ST has posted a full list of the discounts. Here is part of that list along with the discounts and limited time prices (sale ends on Aug. 5):

Title % OFF (USD Only) USD [PROTOTYPE] 80% $5.99 11-11 Memories Retold 85% $4.49 8-Bit Armies 67% $9.89 8-Bit Hordes 67% $9.89 8-Bit Invaders! 67% $9.89 ABZU 50% $9.99 ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition 75% $21.24 Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition 60% $9.99 Adam’s Venture: Origins 70% $4.49 AereA 90% $2.99 Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders 80% $3.99 Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle 85% $4.49 America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! 65% $13.99 Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey 60% $15.99 Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection 75% $4.99 ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack 50% $3.99 Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy 70% $7.49 Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection 70% $59.99 Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 75% $22.49 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition 50% $49.99 Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins 67% $52.79 Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China 60% $3.99 Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India 60% $3.99 Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia 60% $3.99 Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 60% $15.99 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION 75% $24.99 Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION 80% $19.99 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition 70% $14.99 Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 70% $11.99 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 50% $29.99 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle 55% $49.49 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle 60% $43.99 Assetto Corsa 80% $5.99 Assetto Corsa Competizione 50% $19.99 Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition 80% $7.99 Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 40% $17.99 Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir 70% $8.99 BALAN WONDERWORLD 50% $19.99 Batman: Arkham Collection 80% $11.99 Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition 80% $7.99 Battle Chasers: Nightwar 80% $5.99 Bayonetta 50% $12.49 Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle 50% $19.99 Ben 10 Bundle 45% $27.49 Big Buck Hunter Arcade 75% $4.99 Biomutant 10% $53.99 BioShock: The Collection 80% $9.99 Black Desert: Conqueror Edition 60% $39.99 Black Desert: Traveler Edition 60% $11.99 Blackguards 2 75% $4.99 Blacksad: Under the Skin 80% $9.99 Blizzard Arcade Collection 15% $16.99 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 50% $19.99 Borderlands 3 67% $19.79 Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition 55% $35.99 Borderlands Legendary Collection 60% $19.99 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 75% $9.99 Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead 60% $3.99 Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons 80% $3.99 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition 85% $5.99 Bundle: South Park : The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole 67% $23.09 Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition 60% $39.99 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition 60% $39.99 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition 67% $19.79 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 50% $29.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe 60% $39.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 50% $29.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle 50% $34.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition 40% $53.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition 50% $29.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe 60% $39.99 Call of Duty: Ghosts 67% $19.79 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition 60% $39.99 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition 67% $19.79 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition 50% $29.99 Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe 60% $39.99 Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition 50% $29.99 Castlevania Anniversary Collection 75% $4.99 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD 67% $4.94 Castlevania: SOTN 50% $4.99 Chronos: Before the Ashes 35% $19.49 CODE VEIN 75% $14.99 Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack 40% $17.99 Contra Anniversary Collection 75% $4.99 CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS 75% $9.99 Control Ultimate Edition 50% $19.99 Control Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X|S 50% $19.99 Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled 50% $37.49 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 50% $19.99 Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle 50% $49.99 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 60% $15.99 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition 60% $23.99 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle 60% $29.99 Cuphead 25% $14.99 Cyberpunk 2077 20% $47.99 DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin 75% $9.99 DARK SOULS III 75% $14.99 DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition 75% $21.24 DARK SOULS: REMASTERED 50% $19.99 Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition 80% $5.99 Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition 80% $19.99 Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition 80% $15.99 Darksiders Warmastered Edition 80% $3.99 DayZ 40% $29.99 Dead Alliance 75% $7.49 Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition 75% $4.99 Dead Island Definitive Edition 75% $4.99 Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 80% $3.99 Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack 75% $14.87 Defunct 90% $0.99 Devil May Cry 5 20% $19.99 Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle 50% $22.49 DiRT 4 75% $4.99 Dirt Rally 75% $4.99 Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection 70% $23.99 Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King 50% $9.99 Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two 67% $6.59 DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition 67% $9.89 Dog Duty 90% $1.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ 85% $8.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition 85% $16.49 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 85% $8.99 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT 60% $23.99 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition 50% $42.49 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen 67% $9.89 Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour 85% $2.99 Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection 45% $21.99 Dying Light: Platinum Edition 50% $24.99 Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition 50% $14.99 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION 75% $8.74 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION 75% $8.74 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION 75% $7.49 Elea – Episode 1 90% $1.29 Elite Dangerous Standard Edition 70% $8.99 Empire of Sin 30% $27.99 Empire of Sin – Premium Edition 30% $48.99 Escape Game Fort Boyard 60% $11.99 F1 2019 75% $7.49 F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost 75% $9.99 Fallout: New Vegas 70% $4.49 Far Cry 3 70% $5.99 FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE 60% $19.99 FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION 67% $11.54 Far Cry Classic 70% $2.99 Far Cry Insanity Bundle 75% $22.49 Far Cry Primal 67% $9.89 Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition 67% $11.54 Far Cry 2 70% $5.99 Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon 70% $4.49 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 67% $9.89 Far Cry 4 67% $6.59 Far Cry 5 85% $8.99 Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle 80% $19.99 Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle 80% $25.99 Far Cry New Dawn 70% $11.99 Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition 70% $14.99 Far Cry5 Gold Edition 80% $17.99 FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS 60% $15.99 Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince 75% $1.24 FINAL FANTASY IX 50% $10.49 FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD 60% $7.99 FINAL FANTASY VII 50% $7.99 FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered 50% $9.99 FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster 50% $24.99 FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE 50% $24.99 FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES 60% $3.99 FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD 60% $11.99 FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION 50% $17.49 Flashback 80% $3.99 FUSER 25% $29.99 FUSER VIP Edition 10% $71.99 G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 65% $13.99 G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe 65% $17.49 Garfield Kart Furious Racing 70% $8.99 Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version 50% $9.99 Gears Triple Bundle 60% $31.99 Generation Zero 60% $11.99 Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle 40% $23.99 Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved 67% $4.94 Ghostrunner 50% $14.99 Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut 80% $2.99 Gods Will Fall 60% $9.99 Gravel 85% $4.49 Gravel Special Edition 85% $5.99 Halo 5: Guardians 60% $7.99 Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition 75% $14.99 Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition 75% $9.99 Halo Wars: Definitive Edition 75% $4.99 Halo: The Master Chief Collection 50% $19.99 Hasbro Family Fun Pack 70% $11.99 Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition 70% $11.99 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 75% $7.49 HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition 50% $39.99 HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition 50% $29.99 Hitman HD Enhanced Collection 85% $8.99 HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition 85% $14.99 Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle 85% $5.99 How To Survive 2 80% $2.99 Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition 65% $24.49 Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars 50% $19.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition 60% $39.99 Indivisible 60% $15.99 Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition 75% $14.99 Journey to the Savage Planet 60% $11.99 Judgment 35% $25.99 JUMP FORCE 75% $14.99 JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition 75% $24.99 Jurassic World Evolution 75% $12.49 Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle 75% $13.74 Just Die Already 25% $11.24 Kaze and the Wild Masks 20% $23.99 Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition 75% $9.99 Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete 55% $26.99 King’s Quest : The Complete Collection 80% $5.99 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 75% $7.49 Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition 70% $11.99 KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – 75% $12.49 KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 75% $14.99 KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ 70% $17.99 KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) 50% $29.99 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning 50% $19.99 Knight Squad 2 20% $11.99 LA-MULANA 40% $8.99 LA-MULANA 2 40% $14.99 LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures 67% $6.59 LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game 67% $6.59 LEGO Star Wars II 67% $4.94 LEGO Star Wars III 75% $4.99 LEGO Star Wars: TCS 75% $4.99 LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition 85% $5.24 LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition 80% $14.99 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 75% $9.99 LEGO Indiana Jones 2 67% $6.59 LEGO Jurassic World 75% $4.99 LEGO Marvel Collection 80% $11.99 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition 80% $6.99 LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition 75% $7.49 LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition 80% $5.99 LEGO The Incredibles 85% $8.99 LEGO Worlds 80% $5.99 Lichdom: Battlemage 80% $1.99 Little Big Workshop 35% $12.99 Little Nightmares Complete Edition 75% $7.49 Lords of the Fallen 85% $2.99 Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition 85% $4.49 Mad Max 75% $4.99 Mafia: Definitive Edition 40% $23.99 Mafia: Trilogy 45% $32.99 Marvel’s Avengers 40% $23.99 Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition 40% $35.99 Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure 70% $8.99 Memories of Mars 75% $4.99 METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE 67% $9.89 METAL GEAR SURVIVE 67% $9.89 Metro Exodus 65% $13.99 Metro Exodus Gold Edition 55% $29.24 Metro Redux Bundle 70% $8.99 Metro Saga Bundle 55% $40.49 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition 75% $4.99 MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle 40% $59.99 MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle 35% $55.24 MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard Edition 35% $38.99 MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition 35% $45.49 MONOPOLY PLUS 70% $4.49 Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 50% $29.99 Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition 50% $39.99 Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S 50% $39.99 Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S 50% $29.99 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition 25% $29.99 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe 25% $37.49 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD 25% $14.99 Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 30% $27.99 Monstrum 40% $17.99



