August 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

We’re almost halfway through the month of August. But there is still plenty of content coming for streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Here is the content coming from August 15 and up:

Peacock

August 17

The House, 2017

August 19 My Little Pony, 2017

Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)

August 22 It’s Complicated, 2009 August 26 American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2

The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original) August 31 The Hurricane, 1999

Hulu

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

August 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere

August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere

Archer: Season 12 Premiere

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

Vacation Friends (2021)

Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

Four Good Days (2021)

August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere

Spell (2020)

HBO Max

August 15

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

August 19

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Documentary Special Premiere (Max Original)

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Special Premiere (Max Original)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (Max Original)

August 20

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

August 22

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

August 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 28

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Amazon Prime Video

August 16

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Netflix

August 15 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6 August 16 Walk of Shame August 17 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY August 18 The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

August 19

Like Crazy August 20 The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM August 23 The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME August 24 Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY August 25 Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26