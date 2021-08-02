EA Drops Apex Legends S10 Patch Notes

EA has posted the patch notes for the upcoming season of Apex Legends known as Emergence. The patch notes include every bit of information regarding the changes that will be seen with the new update, which drops tomorrow. Here are some of the big changes we have spotted on the patch notes:

New Legend – Seer

Passive – Heart Seeker

Visualize and hear the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights to get a clue to their location. Seer is able to “ADS” even while not holding a weapon.

Tactical – Focus of Attention

Summon microdrones to emit a focused, delayed blast that goes through walls, revealing enemies (and their health bars!), plus interrupting their actions.

Ultimate – Exhibit

Create a sphere of microdrones that reveal the footsteps of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.

Class Passive: Recon

Scanning survey beacons reveals the next circle’s location.

Seer is the next legend coming to the Apex Games. The details on his abilities were revealed through trailers days before but we’re all wondering how this is going to play out in the game. His tactical sounds quite strong since it not only reveals enemies but also interrupts their actions.

Changes To

Fuse:

Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse’s Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse’s team.

Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100%.

Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.

Fuse is one of the least picked characters, despite being one of the most recent additions to the game. During Season 8 and Season 9, he has featured the Knuckle Cluster tactical and Motherlode ultimate. They will remain with the character but provide a lot more next season. The Knuckle Cluster explosion duration has been increased by 100 percent so a well placed tactical could really change a battle.

Caustic:

Gas damage starts at 5, increases by 1 every other tick indefinitely.

Cooldown on Tactical has been reduced 25s -> 20s.

Ultimate cooldown has been reduced 3.5m -> 3m. Duration reduced from 20s -> 15s.

Caustic lost some popularity after his recent changes but next season should make him a solid option again. The gas damage now increases, which means players will take a lot more damage if they stay in it. The recent changes to him have made the gas somewhat avoidable by players but this should make players think twice about going through it.

Alternator, Spitfire and More

The Alternator will now be a package weapon but there’s one major change. The gun will feature disruptor rounds when picked up. Disruptor rounds were part of Season 2 and were found on the ground loot. This time, the weapon will only be found in the package.

The Spitfire has been placed on the package, which means it will no longer be found on ground loot. The weapon was quite controversial during Season 8 and Season 9, with players constantly complaining that it was too strong. The weapon was nerfed earlier this season and while it will be back to its previous state, it will only be found in packages.

The Prowler is back to ground loot for Season 10 but without Select Fire. This means the weapon will be burst only.

Ranked Arenas

Ranked Arenas is coming to the game just a season after Arenas was introduced. Ranked will allow players to climb up the rankings. But things will be a bit different from the battle royale side. The mode seems to be all about wins. EA has made a separate post to explain how it will work.

You can check out the full patch notes in the official Apex Legends section of EA’s website.



