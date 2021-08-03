NBA Free Agency (2021) – The Big Moves and Rumors

The NBA free agency period has kicked off to an interesting start. Teams are spending big money to become contenders or improve. Several teams kept their star players while some made big moves, including trades, to grab the best available. Here are the big moves of the NBA free agency period so far:

CBS Sports writer Igor Mello has posted a list of all the moves. We’ll be talking about the moves and what’s next for some teams.

G Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks, supermax extension): 5 years, $170M-$201.5M range

Trae Young will be with the Hawks for a lot longer as it was reported that he had reached a 5 year extension with the team. Young was a huge part of the Hawks playoff run last season so this extension is not a surprise.

F Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat, max extension): 4 years, over $184M

Jimmy Butler has a max extension with the Heat that will keep him on the team for four more years. Butler was a big piece of the Heat’s playoff run a year ago and it was rumored that he would get an extension at some point. The max extension is one of several moves the team made on Monday.

G Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns): 4 years, up to $120M

Paul is staying with the Suns with a deal that is worth up to $120 millions. The star point guard had a player option and that sparked rumors that he would go somewhere else. Among the teams rumored to be in the mix were the Lakers but that sort of changed when LA made a move for Russell Westbrook. Paul is coming off a season in which he helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.

C Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers): 5 years, $100M

The Cavaliers made a big move by reaching a 5 year deal with Allen. He joined the team last year after the huge trade involving James Harden, who went from the Rockets to the Nets.

G Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat sign-and-trade): 3 years, $90M

The Heat have agreed to a deal with Lowry and in order to do that, the team made a few other moves. The Raptors got Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic as part of the sign and trade. This move allowed for a few other moves the team made on Monday. Reports now say the team will likely let Kendrick Nunn walk in free agency.

G Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat): 5 years, $90M

The Heat were really busy on Monday, not only bringing in a new point guard but also keeping their star players. Robinson, their star three point player, will be staying with the team in a deal worth $90 million.

G Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers): 5 years, $90M

G Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls, sign-and-trade): 4 years, $85M

Lonzo Ball is going from the Pelicans to the Bulls. Rumors had him going back to LA but the Lakers recently traded for Westbrook, pretty much ending the rumors.

G/F Evan Fournier (New York Knicks): 4 years, $78M

The Knicks made a couple of big moves on Monday, including the signing of Fournier for $78 million. The team had a solid regular season last year and this move helps improve the roster.

G Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks): 4 years, $74M

The Mavericks have kept one of their pieces by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four year deal. He averaged 16.6 points per game last season.

G Mike Conley (Utah Jazz): 3 years, $72.5M

Mike Conley will be staying with the Jazz in a 3 year deal worth $72.5 million. Conley signed with the Jazz in 2019 and has averaged 14.4 and 16.2 points per game in those two seasons.

F Richaun Holmes (Sacramento Kings): 4 years, as much as $55M

G Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors): 3 years, $54M

G Derrick Rose (New York Knicks): 3 years, $43M

Rose is staying with the Knicks with a 3 year deal. Rumors had him in a return to the Bulls but Chicago has signed Ball and made other moves.

F Doug McDermott (San Antonio Spurs): 3 years, $42M

F/C Kelly Olynyk (Detroit Pistons): 3 years, $37M

G Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls): 4 years, $37M

C Daniel Theis (Houston Rockets sign-and-trade): 4 years, $36M

G TJ McConnell (Indiana Pacers): 4 years, $35.2M

C Nerlens Noel (New York Knicks): 3 years, $32M

G Will Barton (Denver Nuggets): 2 years, $32M

G/F Reggie Bullock (New York Knicks): 3 years, $30.5M

G Alec Burks (New York Knicks): 3-year, $30M

F/C Zach Collins (San Antonio Spurs): 3 years, $22M

G Cameron Payne (Phoenix Suns): 3 years, $19M

Payne will be returning to the Suns after a solid season that took them all the way to the NBA Finals. The Suns kept two of their big players from last season while also adding a center.

F JaMychal Green (Denver Nuggets): 2 years, $17M

G/F Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers): 3 years, $15M

G/F David Nwaba (Houston Rockets): 3 years, $15M

F PJ Tucker (Miami Heat): 2 years, $15M

PJ Tucker has joined the Miami Heat after winning the NBA Championship with the Bucks last season. The move by Miami to trade for Lowry reportedly gave the team a few options, including the signing of the star defender.

G Cory Joseph (Detroit Pistons): 2 years, $10M

F Torrey Craig (Indiana Pacers): 2 years, $10M

F/C Jeff Green (Denver Nuggets): 2 years, $10M

F Bobby Portis Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks): 2 years, $9M

F Maurice Harkless (Sacramento Kings): 2 years, $9M

F/C Alex Len (Sacramento Kings): 2 years, $7.65M

F Mike Muscala (Oklahoma City Thunder): 2 years, $7M

G/F Sterling Brown (Dallas Mavericks): 2 years, $6.2M

F Trey Lyles (Detroit Pistons): 2 years, $5M

C JaVale McGee (Phoenix Suns): 1 year, $5M

F Gorgui Dieng (Atlanta Hawks): 1 year, $4M

G Max Strus (Miami Heat): 2 years, 3.5M

F Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers): 2 years, terms TBD

F Solomon Hill (Atlanta Hawks): 1 year, terms TBD

G Austin Rivers (Denver Nuggets): 1 year, terms TBD

C Dewayne Dedmon (Miami Heat): 1 year, terms TBD

C Cody Zeller (Portland Trail Blazers): 1 year, terms TBD

C Boban Marjanovic (Dallas Mavericks): 1 year, terms TBD

G Wayne Ellington Jr. (Los Angeles Lakers): 1 year, terms TBD

F Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets): 1 year, terms TBD

Blake Griffin is back with the Nets for another playoff run. Griffin joined the Nets last year after starting the season with the Pistons.

F Trevor Ariza (Los Angeles Lakers): 1 year, terms TBD

C Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers): Terms TBD

Howard will be returning to the Lakers after spending one season in Philadelphia. The center was part of the NBA Championship winning team a year ago.

G/F Kent Bazemore (Los Angeles Lakers): Terms TBD

G Garrett Temple (New Orleans Pelicans): Terms TBD

G Devonte’ Graham (New Orleans Pelicans, sign-and-trade): Terms TBD

Latest Rumors

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is said to be close to a deal with the Washington Wizards. The team recently traded Westbrook so this brings another star to play with Beal.

The Heat are rumored to be interested in DeMar DeRozan even after the big moves on Monday. DeRozan played with Lowry a few years back before he was traded from the Raptors to the Spurs. The Bulls are also rumored to be interested.

Several free agents remain so there will likely a number of signings announced later today. What do you think about the signings your team has made? Let us know in the comments.