Netflix Australia – Everything Coming and Leaving In August 2021

Netflix is adding new content throughout the month of August, including films and series. For Australia and other parts of the world, the additions have already started. Here is what’s coming to the service this month (lists from Gizmodo AU and Business Insider Australia):
Original Series
August 3
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
- Control Z – Season 2
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 3
- Cooking With Paris
August 6
- Hit & Run
- Navasara
August 11
- Bake Squad
August 12
- Alawabi School for Girls
- Riverdale – Season 5 (weekly episodes)
August 13
- Brand New Cherry Flavour
- Gone for Good
- The Kingdom
- Valeria – Season 2
August 20
- The Chair
- Everything Will Be Fine
August 25
- Open Your Eyes
- Clickbait
- Motel Makeover
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
August 27
- Titletown High
August 28
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
- Good Girls: Season 4
- Sparking Joy
Films
August 4
- 76
August 6
- Vivo
- The Swarm
August 11
- The Kissing Booth 3
August 13
- Beckett
August 18
- Out of my League
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 20
- Sweet Girl
August 27
- He’s All That
Comedy and Documentary
August 3
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
August 4
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
August 10
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
- UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
August 11
- Misha and the Wolves
August 12
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
August 17
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
August 24
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed
Kids and Family
August 10
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 2
August 13
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 – South Pacific
August 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson
August 20
- The Loud House Movie
August 24
- Oggy Oggy
August 26
- Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
- I Heart Arlo
Original Anime
August 9
- SHAMAN KING
August 12
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 26
- EDENS ZERO
Licensed Properties
August 1
- Man of Steel
- Joker
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 & 2
August 15
- Suicide Squad
August 29
- Cats
- Dolittle
Leaving
Leaving 8/1/21
“American Assassin”
Leaving 8/4/21
“#cats_the_mewvie”
Leaving 8/7/21
“The Promise”
Leaving 8/9/21
“El Cartel: Season 1”
“El Cartel 2: Season”
“Nightcrawler”
Leaving 8/12/21
“Safety Not Guaranteed”
“Scary Movie 5”
Leaving 8/14/21
“Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2”
Leaving 8/15/21
“Jericho: Seasons 1-2”
“Wish I Was Here”
Leaving 8/20/21
“Kill the Irishman”
“Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom”
“The Founder”
Leaving 8/22/21
“1BR”
Leaving 8/26/21
“The Angry Birds Movie 2”
Leaving 8/27/21
“A Princess for Christmas”
Leaving 8/29/21
“Strange but True”
Leaving 8/30/21
“Casino Royale”
“The Eichmann Show”
“Full Out”
“Quantum of Solace”
“Stranger than Fiction”
Leaving 8/31/21
“Adrift”
“Angel Eyes”
“The Big Lebowski”
“Chinatown”
“The Departed”
“Election”
“The Girl Next Door”
“Hey Arnold! The Movie”
“Hot Rod”
“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)”
“Love Actually”
“Love Happens”
“The Manchurian Candidate”
“Monsters vs. Aliens”
“The Muppets”
“Muppets Most Wanted”
“Nacho Libre”
“Moon Kingdom”
“Pootie Tang”
“The Prince & Me”
“Resident Evil: Afterlife”
“Resident Evil: Extinction”
“The Ring”
“Road to Perdition”
“The Social Network”
“Superbad”
“The Time Traveler’s Wife”