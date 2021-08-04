Netflix Australia – Everything Coming and Leaving In August 2021

Netflix is adding new content throughout the month of August, including films and series. For Australia and other parts of the world, the additions have already started. Here is what’s coming to the service this month (lists from Gizmodo AU and Business Insider Australia):

Original Series

August 3

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

Control Z – Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 3

Cooking With Paris

August 6

Hit & Run

Navasara

August 11

Bake Squad

August 12

Alawabi School for Girls

Riverdale – Season 5 (weekly episodes)

August 13

Brand New Cherry Flavour

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria – Season 2

August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

August 25

Open Your Eyes

Clickbait

Motel Makeover

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

August 27

Titletown High

August 28

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

Good Girls: Season 4

Sparking Joy

Films

August 4

76

August 6

Vivo

The Swarm

August 11

The Kissing Booth 3

August 13

Beckett

August 18

Out of my League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 20

Sweet Girl

August 27

He’s All That

Comedy and Documentary

August 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

August 4

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

August 10

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

August 17

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

August 18

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

August 24

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Kids and Family

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 2

August 13

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 – South Pacific

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson

August 20

The Loud House Movie

August 24

Oggy Oggy

August 26

Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27

I Heart Arlo

Original Anime

August 9

SHAMAN KING

August 12

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 26

EDENS ZERO

Licensed Properties

August 1

Man of Steel

Joker

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 & 2

August 15

Suicide Squad

August 29

Cats

Dolittle

Leaving

Leaving 8/1/21

“American Assassin”

Leaving 8/4/21

“#cats_the_mewvie”

Leaving 8/7/21

“The Promise”

Leaving 8/9/21

“El Cartel: Season 1”

“El Cartel 2: Season”

“Nightcrawler”

Leaving 8/12/21

“Safety Not Guaranteed”

“Scary Movie 5”

Leaving 8/14/21

“Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2”

Leaving 8/15/21

“Jericho: Seasons 1-2”

“Wish I Was Here”

Leaving 8/20/21

“Kill the Irishman”

“Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom”

“The Founder”

Leaving 8/22/21

“1BR”

Leaving 8/26/21

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Leaving 8/27/21

“A Princess for Christmas”

Leaving 8/29/21

“Strange but True”

Leaving 8/30/21

“Casino Royale”

“The Eichmann Show”

“Full Out”

“Quantum of Solace”

“Stranger than Fiction”

Leaving 8/31/21

“Adrift”

“Angel Eyes”

“The Big Lebowski”

“Chinatown”

“The Departed”

“Election”

“The Girl Next Door”

“Hey Arnold! The Movie”

“Hot Rod”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)”

“Love Actually”

“Love Happens”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“The Muppets”

“Muppets Most Wanted”

“Nacho Libre”

“Moon Kingdom”

“Pootie Tang”

“The Prince & Me”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Resident Evil: Extinction”

“The Ring”

“Road to Perdition”

“The Social Network”

“Superbad”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”