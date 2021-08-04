Netflix Australia – Everything Coming and Leaving In August 2021

By
Sean Farlow
-

Netflix is adding new content throughout the month of August, including films and series. For Australia and other parts of the world, the additions have already started. Here is what’s coming to the service this month (lists from Gizmodo AU and Business Insider Australia):

Original Series

August 3

  • Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

  • Control Z – Season 2
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 3
  • Cooking With Paris

August 6


  • Hit & Run
  • Navasara

August 11

  • Bake Squad

August 12

  • Alawabi School for Girls
  • Riverdale – Season 5 (weekly episodes)

August 13

  • Brand New Cherry Flavour
  • Gone for Good
  • The Kingdom
  • Valeria – Season 2

August 20

  • The Chair
  • Everything Will Be Fine

August 25

  • Open Your Eyes
  • Clickbait
  • Motel Makeover
  • Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

August 27

  • Titletown High

August 28

  • Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

  • Good Girls: Season 4
  • Sparking Joy

Films

August 4

  • 76

August 6

  • Vivo
  • The Swarm

August 11

  • The Kissing Booth 3

August 13

  • Beckett

August 18

  • Out of my League
  • The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 20

  • Sweet Girl

August 27

  • He’s All That

Comedy and Documentary

August 3

  • Pray Away
  • Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

August 4

  • Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

August 10

  • Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
  • UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

August 11

  • Misha and the Wolves

August 12

  • Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

August 17

  • UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

August 18

  • Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

August 24

  • UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

  • John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
  • Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Kids and Family

August 10

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 2

August 13

  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5 – South Pacific

August 17

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson

August 20

  • The Loud House Movie

August 24

  • Oggy Oggy

August 26

  • Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27

  • I Heart Arlo

Original Anime

August 9

  • SHAMAN KING

August 12

  • Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 23

  • The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 26

  • EDENS ZERO

Licensed Properties

August 1

  • Man of Steel
  • Joker
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 & 2

August 15

  • Suicide Squad

August 29

  • Cats
  • Dolittle

Leaving

Leaving 8/1/21

“American Assassin”

Leaving 8/4/21

“#cats_the_mewvie”

Leaving 8/7/21

“The Promise”

Leaving 8/9/21

“El Cartel: Season 1”

“El Cartel 2: Season”

“Nightcrawler”

Leaving 8/12/21

“Safety Not Guaranteed”

“Scary Movie 5”

Leaving 8/14/21

“Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2”

Leaving 8/15/21

“Jericho: Seasons 1-2”

“Wish I Was Here”

Leaving 8/20/21

“Kill the Irishman”

“Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom”

“The Founder”

Leaving 8/22/21

“1BR”

Leaving 8/26/21

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Leaving 8/27/21

“A Princess for Christmas”

Leaving 8/29/21

“Strange but True”

Leaving 8/30/21

“Casino Royale”

“The Eichmann Show”

“Full Out”

“Quantum of Solace”

“Stranger than Fiction”

Leaving 8/31/21

“Adrift”

“Angel Eyes”

“The Big Lebowski”

“Chinatown”

“The Departed”

“Election”

“The Girl Next Door”

“Hey Arnold! The Movie”

“Hot Rod”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)”

“Love Actually”

“Love Happens”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“The Muppets”

“Muppets Most Wanted”

“Nacho Libre”

“Moon Kingdom”

“Pootie Tang”

“The Prince & Me”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Resident Evil: Extinction”

“The Ring”

“Road to Perdition”

“The Social Network”

“Superbad”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

 


LEAVE A REPLY