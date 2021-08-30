Netflix Australia – What’s Coming Next Month

The month of September is nearly here and that means lots of content for Netflix members around the world. For Australia, the service will have some unique content as well as some that will be available in other parts of the world. Here is everything coming to Netflix Australia next month (list from Boss Hunting):

Netflix Original Series

How to Be a Cowboy (01/09/2021)

Q-Force (02/09/2021)

Money Heist: Part 5 Volume 1 (03/09/2021)

On the Verge (07/09/2021)

Into the Night: Season 2 (08/09/2021)

The Weekly Season 3 (08/09/2021)

Metal Shop Masters (10/09/2021)

Lucifer: The Final Season (10/09/2021)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 (14/09/2021)

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father Season 5 (14/09/2021)

Nailed It! Season 6 (15/09/2021)

Too Hot To Handle Latino (15/09/2021)

Squid Game (17/09/2021)

Chicago Party Aunt (17/09/2021)

Sex Education Season 3 (17/09/2021)

Dear White People Volume 4 (22/09/2021)

Jaguar (22/09/2021)

Blood & Water Season 2 (24/09/2021)

Ganglands (Braqueurs) (24/09/2021)

The Chestnut Man (29/09/2021)

MeatEater Season 10, Part 1 (29/09/2021)

Love 101 Season 2 (30/09/2021)

Luna Park (30/09/2021)

Kota Factory Season 2 (Coming Soon)

Bangkok Breaking (Coming Soon)

Netflix Films

Afterlife of the Party (02/09/2021)

Worth (03/09/2021)

JJ + E (08/09/2021)

Kate (10/09/2021)

Prey (10/09/2021)

Nightbooks (15/09/2021)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (17/09/2021)

Ankah Kahaniya (17/09/2021)

The Stronghold (17/09/2021)

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (22/09/2021)

Intrusion (22/09/2021)

Je Suis Karl (23/09/2021)

The Starling (24/09/2021)

Friendzone (29/09/2021)

Sounds Like Love (29/09/2021)

No One Gets Out Alive (29/09/2021)

Netflix Comedy

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! (28/09/2021)

Netflix Original Documentaries

Turning Point: 9/11 & the War on Terror (01/09/2021)

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (06/09/2021)

Untold: Breaking Point (07/09/2021)

The Women and the Murderer (09/09/2021)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (09/09/2021)

Schumacher (15/09/2021)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (16/09/2021)

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Millian (22/09/2021)

Vandetta: Truth, Lies & The Mafia (24/09/2021)

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Coming Soon)

Netflix Kids

Sharkdog (03/09/2021)

Kid Cosmic Season 2 (07/09/2021)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (07/09/2021)

A StoryBots Space Adventure (14/09/2021)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (14/09/2021)

He-Man & The Masters of the Universe (16/09/2021)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (21/09/2021)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (24/09/2021)

Ada Twist, Scientist (28/09/2021)

Netflix Anime

Baki Hamma (Coming Soon)

All Other Films & TV Coming To Netflix

A Star Is Born (01/09/2021)

Mad Max: Fury Road (01/09/2021)

The Shiralee 1 (01/09/2021)

Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (01/09/2021)

The Lighthouse (06/09/2021)

The Witches (10/09/2021)

Archer Season 11 (17/09/2021)

Hating Peter Tatchell (22/09/2021)

There’s a lot of content for next month but some really stands out since members have been waiting for quite some time. One of the big highlights for next month is Money Heist. The popular series will get the first half of Season 5 next month.

The series, which debuted in May 2017, had some success in Spain early on but the viewership later slipped to lower figures than expected by Spanish TV channel Antena 3. But Netflix later acquired the exclusive global streaming rights for the series and it quickly started having success again. The series would become one of the most followed on the service. Money Heist has received numerous awards in recent years and fans can’t wait for season five.

The documentary section will also be getting something new for sports fans. Schumacher will be out on September 15. The documentary on the F1 legend will have everything from his career examined, including the early days and his record setting performances.

Schumacher is the latest legend to get a documentary on the service. Some time back, we saw Michael Jordan get his documentary there. The documentary was a hot topic at the time since it gave sports fans a closer look into his life and what happened in the days when he was playing basketball and winning championships. The Last Dance, which has ten episodes, received good reviews, with a 9.1/10 on IMDb and a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

What do you think about the content coming to Netflix next month? What are you going to watch? Let us know in the comments.