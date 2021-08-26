Netflix September 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

By
Sean Farlow
-

September is just a few days away and that means streaming services will be adding new content as well as removing some throughout the month. Netflix has a lot coming but a lot also leaving. Here is what’s coming and leaving for the service (list from MarketWatch):

What’s Coming

Date TBA

  • Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime
    Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series
    Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary
    Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sept. 1

  • How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Original Series
    Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary
    A Cinderella Story
    Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
    Barbie Big City Big Dreams
    Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
    The Blue Lagoon (1980)
    Chappie
    Clear and Present Danger
    Cliffhanger
    Cold Mountain
    Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
    Dear John
    Do the Right Thing
    Freedom Writers
    Green Lantern
    House Party
    House Party 2
    House Party 3
    The Interview
    Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
    Labyrinth
    Letters to Juliet
    Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
    Mars Attacks!
    Marshall
    Mystery Men
    The Nutty Professor
    The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
    Once Upon a Time in America
    Open Season 2
    Rhyme & Reason
    School of Rock
    Tears of the Sun
    Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sept. 2


  • Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film
    Final Account
    Q-Force — Netflix Original Series

Sept. 3

  • Dive Club — Netflix Family
    Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series
    Sharkdog — Netflix Family
    Worth — Netflix Film

Sept. 6

  • Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)

Sept. 7

  • Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family
    Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family
    On the Verge — Netflix Original Series
    Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 8

  • The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
    Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
    JJ+E — Netflix Film

Sept. 9

  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary
  • The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 10

  • Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family
    Kate — Netflix Film
    Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series
  • Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series
    Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
    Prey — Netflix Film
    Yowamushi Pedal
    Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 13

  • Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)

Sept. 14

  • A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family
    Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
    The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
    You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family

Sept. 15

  • Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series
    Nightbooks — Netflix Film
    Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
    Schumacher — Netflix Documentary
    Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

Sept. 16

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family
    Jaws
    Jaws 2
    Jaws 3
    Jaws: The Revenge
    My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 17

  • Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film
    Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series
    The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film
    Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
  • Squid Game — Netflix Original Series
    The Stronghold — Netflix Film

Sept. 19

  • Dark Skies

Sept. 20

  • Grown Ups

Sept. 21

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family
    Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sept. 22

  • Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film
    Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series
  • Intrusion — Netflix Film
    Jaguar — Netflix Original Series
    Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 23

  • Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film

Sept. 24

  • Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
    Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series
    Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series
    Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series
    My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family
    The Starling — Netflix Film
    Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 28

  • Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family
    Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special

Sept. 29

  • The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series
    Friendzone — Netflix Film
    MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series
    No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film
    Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1
    Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film

Sept. 30

  • Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
    Luna Park — Netflix Original Series
    The Phantom

What’s Leaving

Sept. 3

  • Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6

  • Midnight Special

Sept. 7

  • Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Sept. 11

  • Turbo

Sept. 12

  • I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Sept. 14

  • Pawn Stars: Season 2

Sept. 15

  • Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
    As Above, So Below
    Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 16

  • Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Sept. 18

  • Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Sept. 26

  • The Grandmaster

Sept. 30

  • Air Force One
    Austin Powers in Goldmember
    Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
    Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
    Boogie Nights
    Cradle 2 the Grave
    Evil: Season 1
    Fools Rush In
    Insidious
    The Karate Kid
    The Karate Kid Part II
    The Karate Kid Part II
    Kung Fu Panda
    Kung Fu Panda 2
    No Strings Attached
    The Pianist
    Prom Night
    The Queen
    Star Trek
    Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
    Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
    Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
    The Unicorn: Season 1
    Why Do Fools Fall in Love

LEAVE A REPLY