Netflix September 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

September is just a few days away and that means streaming services will be adding new content as well as removing some throughout the month. Netflix has a lot coming but a lot also leaving. Here is what’s coming and leaving for the service (list from MarketWatch):
What’s Coming
Date TBA
- Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime
Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series
Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary
Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Sept. 1
- How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Original Series
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
- Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film
Final Account
Q-Force — Netflix Original Series
Sept. 3
- Dive Club — Netflix Family
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series
Sharkdog — Netflix Family
Worth — Netflix Film
Sept. 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)
Sept. 7
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family
On the Verge — Netflix Original Series
Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 8
- The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
JJ+E — Netflix Film
Sept. 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary
- The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 10
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family
Kate — Netflix Film
Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series
- Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
Prey — Netflix Film
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 13
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)
Sept. 14
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family
Sept. 15
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series
Nightbooks — Netflix Film
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
Sept. 16
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 17
- Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film
Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series
The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film
Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
- Squid Game — Netflix Original Series
The Stronghold — Netflix Film
Sept. 19
- Dark Skies
Sept. 20
- Grown Ups
Sept. 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Sept. 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film
Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series
- Intrusion — Netflix Film
Jaguar — Netflix Original Series
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 23
- Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film
Sept. 24
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series
Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series
Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series
My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family
The Starling — Netflix Film
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special
Sept. 29
- The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series
Friendzone — Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series
No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film
Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film
Sept. 30
- Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Luna Park — Netflix Original Series
The Phantom
What’s Leaving
Sept. 3
- Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
- Midnight Special
Sept. 7
- Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Sept. 11
- Turbo
Sept. 12
- I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Sept. 14
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
Sept. 15
- Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 16
- Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 18
- Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Sept. 26
- The Grandmaster
Sept. 30
- Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love