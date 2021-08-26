Netflix September 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

September is just a few days away and that means streaming services will be adding new content as well as removing some throughout the month. Netflix has a lot coming but a lot also leaving. Here is what’s coming and leaving for the service (list from MarketWatch):

What’s Coming

Date TBA

Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime

Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series

Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary

Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sept. 1

How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Original Series

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sept. 2

Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film

Final Account

Q-Force — Netflix Original Series

Sept. 3

Dive Club — Netflix Family

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series

Sharkdog — Netflix Family

Worth — Netflix Film

Sept. 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)

Sept. 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family

On the Verge — Netflix Original Series

Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 8

The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

JJ+E — Netflix Film

Sept. 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary

The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family

Kate — Netflix Film

Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series

Kate — Netflix Film Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

Prey — Netflix Film

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)

Sept. 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family

Sept. 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series

Nightbooks — Netflix Film

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

Sept. 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 17

Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film

Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series

The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film

Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series Squid Game — Netflix Original Series

The Stronghold — Netflix Film

Sept. 19

Dark Skies

Sept. 20

Grown Ups

Sept. 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sept. 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film

Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series

Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series Intrusion — Netflix Film

Jaguar — Netflix Original Series

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 23

Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film

Sept. 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series

Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series

Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series

My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family

The Starling — Netflix Film

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 28

Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series

Friendzone — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series

No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film

Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film

Sept. 30

Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Luna Park — Netflix Original Series

The Phantom

What’s Leaving

Sept. 3

Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6

Midnight Special

Sept. 7

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Sept. 11

Turbo

Sept. 12

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Sept. 14

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Sept. 15

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 16

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Sept. 18

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 30