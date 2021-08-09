PlayStation Now – List of Games A – K (2021 Updated)

Cloud gaming subscription service PlayStation Now is always adding to its lineup. Every month, the company adds a few games to keep things interesting. The current lineup is quite long but here we have the full list of games from A – K (we’ll have the rest of the lineup in a second post):

A

A Bastard’s Tale

A Boy and His Blob


ABZÛ

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Act It Out! A Game Of Charades

Active Soccer 2 DX

Adam’s Venture: Origins

ADR1FT

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts VIETNAM ULTIMATE EDITION

AIR CONFLICTS: PACIFIC CARRIERS

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

AKIBA’S BEAT

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed

Alchemic Jousts

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

ALIEN RAGE

ALIEN SPIDY

ALIENATION

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Altered Beast

Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna Extended Edition

Anodyne

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

AO Tennis 2

APB Reloaded

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Aragami

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale

Armageddon Riders

Asdivine Hearts

Assault Suit Leynos

Assetto Corsa

Asura’s Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2

Atelier Ayesha: THE ALCHEMIST OF DUSK

Atelier Escha & LOGY – ALCHEMISTS OF THE DUST SKY

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Azkend 2

B

Back to Bed

Backgammon Blitz

BAJA: EDGE OF CONTROL HD

Bang Bang Racing

Bard’s Gold

Baseball Riot

Batman: Arkam Asylum Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battalion Commander

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battlefield 4™

Battlefield™ Hardline

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Ben 10

Bentley’s Hackpack

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

Bioshock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Black Knight Sword

Black Mirror

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazeRush

Bloodborne

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Knights

Bloodborne™

BloodRayne: Betryal

Bodycount

Bokosuka Wars II

Bolt

Bomberman Ultra

Bombing Busters

Borderlands

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Bound

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brave

Brawlout

Brick Breaker

Bridge Constructor

Brink

Broforce

Broken Age

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

BRUT@L

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle

C

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars 2: The Video Game

CARS MATER-NATIONAL

Cars Race-O-Rama

Cars: Mater-National Championship

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

CastleStorm Definitive Edition

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania Lords of Shadow

Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

Catherine

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chess Ultra

Chime Super Deluxe

Choplifter HD

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Cities: Skylines

Class of Heroes 2G

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Clouds & Sheep 2

Comet Crash Bionic Bundle

Comix Zone

Costume Quest 2

Counter Spy

Crash Commando

Crazy Taxi

Crimsonland

Critter Crunch

Croixleur Sigma

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

D

.DETUNED

Damnation

Dandara

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf™

DARK ARCANA: THE CARNIVAL

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Genesis

Darkstalkers® Resurrection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

de Blob

de Blob 2

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Dead Space 3

Dead to Rights: Retribution

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadlight Director’s Cut

DeathSpank: The Baconing™

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Defense Grid 2

Derrick the Deathfin

Desert Child

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! 2

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Doki-Doki Universe

Don Bradman Cricket 14

Doom

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

Ducati – 90th Anniversary

Duke Nukem Forever

Dungeons 2

Dynamite Fishing World Games

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

E

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

echochrome

Electronic Super Joy

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Entwined

Escape Dead Island

Escape Plan

Eternal Sonata

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Everyday Shooter

Exile’s End

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Extreme Exorcism

F

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

F1 2014

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2020

F1 RACE STARS

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout: New Vegas

Fantavision

Farming Simulator

Farming Simulator 19

Fat Princess Adventures

Fighting Vipers

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Firefighters: The Simulation

Firewatch

fLOW

Flower

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Friday the 13th

Frogger Returns

Frostpunk

Fuel Overdose

G

G-Force

Galaga Legions DX

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gem Smashers

Get Even

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Go! Puzzle

GO! Sports Ski

God Eater 2: Rage Burst

God Eater: Resurrection

God of War

God of War® HD

God of War® II HD

God of War® III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Ghosts of Sparta

Golden Axe

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Kingdom

Gravity Crash

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

GreedFall

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Grid 2

Grid Autosport

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator-

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

H

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Handball 16

Hardware Rivals

Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Hello Neighbor

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

Hoard

Hohokum

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Tennis

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge™

Hunter’s Trophy 2: America

Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia

Hustle Kings

I

I Am Bread

ibb and obb

ICO™ Classics HD

In Space We Brawl

Industry Giant 2

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Injustice 2

Inside My Radio

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Ironcast

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf

Journey

Judge Dee – The City God Case

Judgement

Jumpjet Rex

K

Karateka

Katamari Forever

KILLZONE 2

KILLZONE 3

KILLZONE™ HD

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

King Oddball

Kingdom: New Lands

Knack

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

This is the lineup from the official PlayStation US PS Now section. The lineup will likely see a few more additions next month. We’ll keep you updated.

 




