PlayStation Now – List of Games A – K (2021 Updated)

Cloud gaming subscription service PlayStation Now is always adding to its lineup. Every month, the company adds a few games to keep things interesting. The current lineup is quite long but here we have the full list of games from A – K (we’ll have the rest of the lineup in a second post):
A
A Bastard’s Tale
A Boy and His Blob
ABZÛ
Aces of the Luftwaffe
Act It Out! A Game Of Charades
Active Soccer 2 DX
Adam’s Venture: Origins
ADR1FT
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Air Conflicts VIETNAM ULTIMATE EDITION
AIR CONFLICTS: PACIFIC CARRIERS
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
AKIBA’S BEAT
Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed
Alchemic Jousts
Alex Kidd in Miracle World
ALIEN RAGE
ALIEN SPIDY
ALIENATION
All Zombies Must Die!
Alone in the Dark: Inferno
Altered Beast
Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna Extended Edition
Anodyne
Anomaly 2
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
AO Tennis 2
APB Reloaded
Ape Escape 2
Aqua Panic!
Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
Aragami
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Arcana Heart 3
Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
Armageddon Riders
Asdivine Hearts
Assault Suit Leynos
Assetto Corsa
Asura’s Wrath
Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2
Atelier Ayesha: THE ALCHEMIST OF DUSK
Atelier Escha & LOGY – ALCHEMISTS OF THE DUST SKY
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Azkend 2
B
Back to Bed
Backgammon Blitz
BAJA: EDGE OF CONTROL HD
Bang Bang Racing
Bard’s Gold
Baseball Riot
Batman: Arkam Asylum Game of the Year
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battalion Commander
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Fantasia
BATTLE OF TILES EX
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Battlefield 4™
Battlefield™ Hardline
Bellator MMA Onslaught
Ben 10
Bentley’s Hackpack
BEYOND: Two Souls
Big Sky Infinity
Bionic Commando: Rearmed
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
Bioshock
BioShock 2
BioShock Infinite
Black Knight Sword
Black Mirror
BLADESTORM: Nightmare
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
BlazeRush
Bloodborne
Blood Bowl 2
Blood Knights
Bloodborne™
BloodRayne: Betryal
Bodycount
Bokosuka Wars II
Bolt
Bomberman Ultra
Bombing Busters
Borderlands
Borderlands 3
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Bound
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brave
Brawlout
Brick Breaker
Bridge Constructor
Brink
Broforce
Broken Age
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
BRUT@L
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle
C
CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
Car Mechanic Simulator
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cars 2: The Video Game
CARS MATER-NATIONAL
Cars Race-O-Rama
Cars: Mater-National Championship
Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
Castle Invasion: Throne Out
CastleStorm Definitive Edition
Castlevania Harmony of Despair
Castlevania Lords of Shadow
Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2
Castlevania Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
Catherine
Cel Damage HD
Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
Chess Ultra
Chime Super Deluxe
Choplifter HD
Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
Cities: Skylines
Class of Heroes 2G
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
Clouds & Sheep 2
Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
Comix Zone
Costume Quest 2
Counter Spy
Crash Commando
Crazy Taxi
Crimsonland
Critter Crunch
Croixleur Sigma
Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
D
.DETUNED
Damnation
Dandara
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf™
DARK ARCANA: THE CARNIVAL
Dark Cloud
Dark Cloud 2
Dark Rose Valkyrie
Dark Sector
Dark Void
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders III
Darksiders Genesis
Darkstalkers® Resurrection
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
de Blob
de Blob 2
Dead Island: Definitive Edition
Dead Island Retro Revenge
Dead Island Riptide
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Dead or Alive 5
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
Dead Space 3
Dead to Rights: Retribution
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadliest Warrior: The Game
Deadlight Director’s Cut
DeathSpank: The Baconing™
Death Track: Resurrection
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
Defense Grid 2
Derrick the Deathfin
Desert Child
Destroy All Humans!
Destroy All Humans! 2
Detroit: Become Human
Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry HD Collection
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Dishonored
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Disney Universe
Divekick
Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
Dogfight 1942
Doki-Doki Universe
Don Bradman Cricket 14
Doom
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Fin Soup
Dragon’s Lair
Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
Ducati – 90th Anniversary
Duke Nukem Forever
Dungeons 2
Dynamite Fishing World Games
Dynasty Warriors 6
Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7
Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
E
Earth Defense Force 2025
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
Eat Them!
echochrome
Electronic Super Joy
Elefunk
Enemy Front
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
Entwined
Escape Dead Island
Escape Plan
Eternal Sonata
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
Everyday Shooter
Exile’s End
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
Extreme Exorcism
F
F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
F1 2014
F1 2015
F1 2016
F1 2017
F1 2020
F1 RACE STARS
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout: New Vegas
Fantavision
Farming Simulator
Farming Simulator 19
Fat Princess Adventures
Fighting Vipers
Final Exam
Final Fight: Double Impact
Firefighters: The Simulation
Firewatch
fLOW
Flower
Fluster Cluck
For Honor
Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
Friday the 13th
Frogger Returns
Frostpunk
Fuel Overdose
G
G-Force
Galaga Legions DX
Gal*Gun: Double Peace
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gem Smashers
Get Even
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Ghostrunner
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
Go! Puzzle
GO! Sports Ski
God Eater 2: Rage Burst
God Eater: Resurrection
God of War
God of War® HD
God of War® II HD
God of War® III Remastered
God of War: Ascension
God of War: Chains of Olympus
God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
Golden Axe
Goosebumps: The Game
Grand Ages: Medieval
Grand Kingdom
Gravity Crash
Gravity Rush 2
Gravity Rush Remastered
GreedFall
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
Grid 2
Grid Autosport
Grim Fandango Remastered
Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico
Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator-
Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
H
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton’s Great Adventure
Hamsterball
Handball 16
Hardware Rivals
Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland
Heavenly Sword
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
Hello Neighbor
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
Hoard
Hohokum
Homefront: The Revolution
Horizon Zero Dawn
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
Hot Shots Tennis
Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
Hunted: The Demon’s Forge™
Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia
Hustle Kings
I
I Am Bread
ibb and obb
ICO™ Classics HD
In Space We Brawl
Industry Giant 2
inFAMOUS
inFAMOUS 2
inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood
inFAMOUS: Second Son
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Injustice 2
Inside My Radio
Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Ironcast
J
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
Journey
Judge Dee – The City God Case
Judgement
Jumpjet Rex
K
Karateka
Katamari Forever
KILLZONE 2
KILLZONE 3
KILLZONE™ HD
Killzone Shadow Fall
Kinetica
King Oddball
Kingdom: New Lands
Knack
Knytt Underground
Kung Fu Rabbit
This is the lineup from the official PlayStation US PS Now section. The lineup will likely see a few more additions next month. We’ll keep you updated.