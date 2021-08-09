PlayStation Now – List of Games L – Z (2021 Updated)

Here is the second part to the full list of PS Now games. This part has games from L – Z:

L

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West


Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars™

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lemmings

Leo’s Fortune

Limbo

Linger in Shadows

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Nightmares

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Remastered

Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Edition

Lost Sea

Lovely Planet

LUMINES Supernova

M

Machinarium

Mafia II

Mafia III

Magic Orbz

Magicka 2

Magus

Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom

Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom

Malicious Fallen

Mamorukun Curse!

Mantis Burn Racing

Mars: War Logs

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Mastercube

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

MediEvil

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Slug 3

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mighty No. 9

Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode

Minutes

Mirror’s Edge

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momonga Pinball Adventures

Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Mordheim – City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat

Moto GP 13

MotoGP 17

Moto Racer 4

Motorcycle Club

MotorStorm: Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

MouseCraft

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs. ATV: Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

MX vs. ATV Untamed

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame

My Time at Portia

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

N

Narco Terror

Nascar Heat 5

Natural Doctrine

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Rivals

Neon Chrome

Neurovoider

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Nidhogg

NieR: Automata

NIGHTMARES FROM THE DEEP 2: THE SIREN`S CALL

Nights Into Dreams

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nioh

Nioh 2

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

No Time to Explain

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Nom Nom Galaxy

NOVA-111

Numblast

O

Obliteracers

Observation

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD

Okabu

Okage: Shadow King

OlliOlli

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Omega Quintet

One Upon Light

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Overcooked! 2

Overlord 2

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Overlord: Raising Hell

P

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX

Payday 2

Painkiller – Hell and Damnation

Papo and Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 2

Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

PID

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Pixel Piracy

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

PixelJunk Sidescroller

Piyotama

Plague Road

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Poncho

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3: Gold

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid

Prey

Primal

Professional Farmer 2017

Project Cars

Project Cars 2

Proteus

Pumped BMX+

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 18

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Puzzle Agent

Q

Q*Bert: Rebooted

Quantum Theory

R

R-Type Dimensions

Rad Rodgers

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Rage

Rage 2

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Ratatouille

Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet and Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty

Real Farm

Realms of Ancient War

Rebel Galaxy

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla

Red Faction Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All

Red Johson’s Chronicles

Renegade Ops

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD

Resistance 3

Resogun

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Reus

Revenge of Shinobi

Ricochet HD

RIDE 3

Rise of the Argonauts

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition

RIVE

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Warrior

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Rotastic

Rugby 15

Rugby World Cup 2015

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

S

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Sam and Max Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam and Max: BT&S – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam and Max: BT&S – Ice Station Santa

Sam and Max: BT&S – Moai Better Blues

Sam and Max: BT&S – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam and Max: BT&S – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam and Max Episode 2: The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam and Max Episode 3: They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam and Max Episode 4: Beyoind the Alley of the Dolls

Sam and Max Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

Samurai Warriors 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shatter

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siegecraft Commander

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sine Mora EX

SIREN

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Skydrift

Sky Fighter

Skyscrappers

Slay the Spire

Slender: The Arrival

Slime-san Superslime Edition

Sly Cooper Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

SOMA

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Forces

Sonic Generations

Sonic Mania

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Axiom

Sound Shapes

Space Ace

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Unleashed

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunker HD

Spelunky

Split/Second Velocity

Square Heroes

StarDrone

Starhawk

Star Raiders

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Starwhal

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Steep

Stick it to the Man

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition

Streets of Rage 4

Stranded Deep

Strider

Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut

Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People Season Pass

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Dungeon Bros

Super Hang-On

Superhot

Super Mega Baseball

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stacker Party

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust Ultra

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Toy Cars

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Syberia

Syberia II

T

Table Top Racing: World Tour

Tachyon Project

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales of Zestiria

Team Sonic Racing

Tearaway Unfolded

Technomancer

Tekken 7

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Tennis in the Face

Terraria

Tetraminos

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bug Butcher

The Crew 2

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Deer God

The Dwarves

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Final Station

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour

The Guided Fate Paradox

The House of the Dead 3

The House of the Dead 4

The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut

The King of Fighters XIII

The Keeper of 4 Elements

The Last Blade 2

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker™: City of Colors

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The Raven Remastered

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief

The Revenge of Shinobi

The Secret of Monkey Island®: Special Edition

The Sly Collection

The Spectrum Retreat

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Swapper

The Swindle

The Turing Test

The Treasures of Montezuma 4

The UnderGarden™

The Unfinished Swan

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Wolf Among Us

This is the Police

U

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

Until Dawn

Urban Trial FreeStyle

V

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Vampyr

Vegas Party

Velocibox

Velocity 2X

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Virtua Fighter V

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

W

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors All-Stars

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Way of the Samurai 3

Way of the Samurai 4

Wet

When Vikings Attack

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

Wild ARMs 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Wolfenstein The New Order

World to the West

World War Z

WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship

Wuppo

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

X

XBLAZE Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM 2

Y

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics

Zeno Clash II

Ziggurat

Zombie Vikings

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Zotrix

0-9

100ft Robot Golf

11-11 Memories Retold

8-Bit Armies

 

 

 




