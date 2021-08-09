PlayStation Now – List of Games L – Z (2021 Updated)

Here is the second part to the full list of PS Now games. This part has games from L – Z:
L
Last Tinker: City of Colors
Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
Legasista
Legend of Kay Anniversary
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Batman: The Videogame
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars™
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Lemmings
Leo’s Fortune
Limbo
Linger in Shadows
LittleBigPlanet 3
Little Nightmares
Lock’s Quest
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
LocoRoco Remastered
Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
Lords of the Fallen
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
Lost Sea
Lovely Planet
LUMINES Supernova
M
Machinarium
Mafia II
Mafia III
Magic Orbz
Magicka 2
Magus
Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom
Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom
Malicious Fallen
Mamorukun Curse!
Mantis Burn Racing
Mars: War Logs
Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
Mastercube
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
MediEvil
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 10
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Slug 3
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mighty No. 9
Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode
Minutes
Mirror’s Edge
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momonga Pinball Adventures
Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Mordheim – City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat
Moto GP 13
MotoGP 17
Moto Racer 4
Motorcycle Club
MotorStorm: Apocalypse
MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
Mount & Blade: Warband
MouseCraft
Moving Out
Mudrunner
MX vs. ATV: Alive
MX vs. ATV Reflex
MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
MX vs. ATV Untamed
MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
My Time at Portia
Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
N
Narco Terror
Nascar Heat 5
Natural Doctrine
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Rivals
Neon Chrome
Neurovoider
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Nidhogg
NieR: Automata
NIGHTMARES FROM THE DEEP 2: THE SIREN`S CALL
Nights Into Dreams
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Ninja Gaiden 3
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
Ninja Gaiden Sigma
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
Nioh
Nioh 2
Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
No Time to Explain
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
Nom Nom Galaxy
NOVA-111
Numblast
O
Obliteracers
Observation
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
Okabu
Okage: Shadow King
OlliOlli
OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Omega Quintet
One Upon Light
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Overcooked! 2
Overlord 2
Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
Overlord: Raising Hell
P
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX
Payday 2
Painkiller – Hell and Damnation
Papo and Yo
Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 1
Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 2
Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
PID
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
Pixel Piracy
PixelJunk Eden Encore
PixelJunk Monsters
PixelJunk Monsters Encore
PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy
PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
PixelJunk Shooter
PixelJunk Shooter 2
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
PixelJunk Sidescroller
Piyotama
Plague Road
Planet Minigolf
Planets Under Attack
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Poncho
Pool Nation
Port Royale 3: Gold
Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
Prey
Primal
Professional Farmer 2017
Project Cars
Project Cars 2
Proteus
Pumped BMX+
Puppeteer
Pure Farming 18
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Pure Pool
Puzzle Agent
Q
Q*Bert: Rebooted
Quantum Theory
R
R-Type Dimensions
Rad Rodgers
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
Rage
Rage 2
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
Raiden IV Overkill
Raiden V: Director’s Cut
Rain
Rainbow Moon
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Ratatouille
Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time
Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One
Ratchet and Clank: Full Frontal Assault
Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus
Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty
Real Farm
Realms of Ancient War
Rebel Galaxy
Record of Agarest War
Record of Agarest War 2
Record of Agarest War Zero
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Red Faction
Red Faction 2
Red Faction Battlegrounds
Red Faction: Guerilla
Red Faction Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All
Red Johson’s Chronicles
Renegade Ops
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
Resident Evil Revelations
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season
Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
Resistance 3
Resogun
Retro City Rampage DX
Retro/Grade
Reus
Revenge of Shinobi
Ricochet HD
RIDE 3
Rise of the Argonauts
Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
RIVE
Rocket Knight
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
Rogue Galaxy
Rogue Stormers
Rogue Warrior
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
Rotastic
Rugby 15
Rugby World Cup 2015
Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
S
Sacred 3: Gold Edition
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row 2
Saints Row The Third
Saints Row IV
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Sam and Max Episode 1: The Penal Zone
Sam and Max: BT&S – Chariots of the Dogs
Sam and Max: BT&S – Ice Station Santa
Sam and Max: BT&S – Moai Better Blues
Sam and Max: BT&S – Night of the Raving Dead
Sam and Max: BT&S – What’s New Beelzebub?
Sam and Max Episode 2: The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
Sam and Max Episode 3: They Stole Max’s Brain
Sam and Max Episode 4: Beyoind the Alley of the Dolls
Sam and Max Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
Samurai Warriors 4
Sanctum 2
Savage Moon
Seasons After Fall
Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
SEGA Bass Fishing
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shatter
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
Siegecraft Commander
Silent Hill HD Collection
Sine Mora EX
SIREN
Siren: Blood Curse
Skullgirls Encore
Skydive: Proximity Flight
Skydrift
Sky Fighter
Skyscrappers
Slay the Spire
Slender: The Arrival
Slime-san Superslime Edition
Sly Cooper Collection
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
Smash Cars
Snakeball
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite V2
Sniper: Ghost Warrior
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
SOMA
Sonic Adventure
Sonic Adventure 2
Sonic CD
Sonic Forces
Sonic Generations
Sonic Mania
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
Sonic Unleashed
Soul Axiom
Sound Shapes
Space Ace
Sparkle 2
Sparkle Unleashed
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunker HD
Spelunky
Split/Second Velocity
Square Heroes
StarDrone
Starhawk
Star Raiders
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars: Racer Revenge
Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
Starwhal
Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
Steep
Stick it to the Man
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
Streets of Rage 4
Stranded Deep
Strider
Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People Season Pass
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Super Dungeon Bros
Super Hang-On
Superhot
Super Mega Baseball
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Super Stacker Party
Super Star Wars
Super Stardust Ultra
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Super Toy Cars
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
Syberia
Syberia II
T
Table Top Racing: World Tour
Tachyon Project
Tales from Space: About a Blob
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
Tales of Zestiria
Team Sonic Racing
Tearaway Unfolded
Technomancer
Tekken 7
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Tennis in the Face
Terraria
Tetraminos
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Bug Butcher
The Crew 2
The Darkness
The Darkness II
The Deer God
The Dwarves
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Final Station
The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour
The Guided Fate Paradox
The House of the Dead 3
The House of the Dead 4
The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut
The King of Fighters XIII
The Keeper of 4 Elements
The Last Blade 2
The Last Guy
The Last of Us
The Last of Us: Left Behind
The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The Long Dark
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
The Raven Remastered
The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
The Revenge of Shinobi
The Secret of Monkey Island®: Special Edition
The Sly Collection
The Spectrum Retreat
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Swapper
The Swindle
The Turing Test
The Treasures of Montezuma 4
The UnderGarden™
The Unfinished Swan
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Wolf Among Us
This is the Police
U
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Umbrella Corps
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – Game of the Year Edition
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
Until Dawn
Urban Trial FreeStyle
V
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
Vampyr
Vegas Party
Velocibox
Velocity 2X
Velocity Ultra
Vessel
Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
Virtua Fighter V
Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
W
Wakeboarding HD
Warlords
Warriors All-Stars
Warriors: Legends of Troy
Warriors Orochi 3
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Way of the Samurai 3
Way of the Samurai 4
Wet
When Vikings Attack
Whispering Willows
White Knight Chronicles
Wild ARMs 3
Wild Guns Reloaded
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
Wolfenstein The New Order
World to the West
World War Z
WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship
Wuppo
WWE 2K18
WWE 2K19
X
XBLAZE Code: Embryo
XCOM: Enemy Within
XCOM 2
Y
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
Yakuza 4
Yakuza 5
Z
Zack Zero
Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
Zeno Clash II
Ziggurat
Zombie Vikings
Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
Zotrix
0-9
100ft Robot Golf
11-11 Memories Retold
8-Bit Armies