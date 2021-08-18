Poco X3 GT – Specs, Price & More

Poco’s X3 series has seen several additions since its debut months ago. The latest smartphone in the series is the X3 GT, which shakes up the design just a bit. Here is everything you need to know about the latest addition to the X3 family:
Specs
The device was launched just a few weeks ago and the specs are now official. The specs here are from the official Poco page.
Storage & RAM
8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS 3.1 storage
Dimensions
Height: 163.3mm Width: 75.9mm Thickness: 8.9mm Weight: 193g
Display
6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+Refresh rate: 120Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz DCI-P3Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display 2.0360° ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 1100CPU: 4x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.6GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz GPU: Arm Mali-G77 MC9, up to 836MHz 6nm manufacturing process
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) battery 67W Turbo Charging
Camera
64MP main camera f/1.791.4μm large pixel (4-in-1)8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 120°f/2.22MP macro camera f/2.4Rear camera photography features Long exposures Photo clones Night mode Rear camera video features Vlog mode Pro time-lapse Rear video recording 4K 3840×2160 | 30fps1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion video: 120/240/960fps 16MP front camera f/2.45 Front camera photography features AI Beautify Movie frame Front camera video features Short video.
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5GNetwork bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G5G: n1, n3, n28A, n41, n77, n784G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,423G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,82G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
Wireless Networks
Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-FI 6
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1 I QZSS: L1丨A-GPS
Audio
Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification, Hi-Res Wireless Audio Dolby Atmos®
Vibration motor
X-axis linear motor
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12.5 for POCO
Design
On the front, the Poco X3 GT reminds us a bit of the previous releases. This side features mostly screen along with a front camera with a single hole at the top. The brand has gone with some changes on the back though.
The camera section has gone from a circular design at the top of the phone to a square on the top left side. The Poco branding is located on the bottom left of the phone. This is much different than the X3 and Pro variants, which have an identical design on the back with the Poco branding in big letters.
Price
The Poco X3 GT remains in the affordable category, just like the previous releases. The price varies between $385 and $420. The brand has announced two variants so far, one with 128GB of storage and another with 256GB.
Will There Be More?
The Poco X3 was released not too long ago but the brand has quickly launched new versions of the phone. The most recent is the X3 GT, which offers some of the latest in tech at a lower price. The quick launches suggest that the series has done quite well so far so no one can really rule out one or two more before the year is over. We’ll keep you updated if there is more from the X3 series.