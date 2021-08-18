Poco X3 GT – Specs, Price & More

Poco’s X3 series has seen several additions since its debut months ago. The latest smartphone in the series is the X3 GT, which shakes up the design just a bit. Here is everything you need to know about the latest addition to the X3 family:

Specs

The device was launched just a few weeks ago and the specs are now official. The specs here are from the official Poco page.

Storage & RAM

8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 3.1 storage

Dimensions Height: 163.3mm Width: 75.9mm Thickness: 8.9mm Weight: 193g

Display 6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 120Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz DCI-P3 Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display 2.0 360° ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 CPU: 4x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.6GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz GPU: Arm Mali-G77 MC9, up to 836MHz 6nm manufacturing process

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 67W Turbo Charging

Camera 64MP main camera f/1.79 1.4μm large pixel (4-in-1) 8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 120° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Long exposures Photo clones Night mode Rear camera video features Vlog mode Pro time-lapse Rear video recording 4K 3840×2160 | 30fps 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion video: 120/240/960fps 16MP front camera f/2.45 Front camera photography features AI Beautify Movie frame Front camera video features Short video.

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G 5G: n1, n3, n28A, n41, n77, n78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,42 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-FI 6

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1 I QZSS: L1丨A-GPS

Audio Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification, Hi-Res Wireless Audio Dolby Atmos®

Video Supports HDR10

Vibration motor X-axis linear motor

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12.5 for POCO

Design

On the front, the Poco X3 GT reminds us a bit of the previous releases. This side features mostly screen along with a front camera with a single hole at the top. The brand has gone with some changes on the back though.

The camera section has gone from a circular design at the top of the phone to a square on the top left side. The Poco branding is located on the bottom left of the phone. This is much different than the X3 and Pro variants, which have an identical design on the back with the Poco branding in big letters.

Price

The Poco X3 GT remains in the affordable category, just like the previous releases. The price varies between $385 and $420. The brand has announced two variants so far, one with 128GB of storage and another with 256GB.

Will There Be More?

The Poco X3 was released not too long ago but the brand has quickly launched new versions of the phone. The most recent is the X3 GT, which offers some of the latest in tech at a lower price. The quick launches suggest that the series has done quite well so far so no one can really rule out one or two more before the year is over. We’ll keep you updated if there is more from the X3 series.



