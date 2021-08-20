Poco X3 vs. X3 Pro vs. X3 GT – Worth the Upgrade?

The Poco brand has quickly expanded its lineup, going from just a few to several variants this year. In recent months, we’ve seen the M3 and X3 series take all the attention, especially the X3. Here we’ll be showing the official specs of the X3, including the latest addition to the lineup, and we’ll also be talking about each variant and why or why it may not be worth upgrading to the new release:
Poco X3 NFC
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G.
Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology
Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz
Adreno™ 618 GPU, up to 800MHz
4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 64GB / 128GB
RAM: LPDDR4X
Storage: UFS2.1
Display
6.67″ DotDisplay
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+
20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
5160mAh (typ)*
Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery
USB Type-C reversible connector port
Supports 33W fast charge
33W fast charger in-box
64MP AI Quad Camera
64MP main camera
Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89
13MP ultra wide-angle camera
119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2
2MP macro camera
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)
2MP depth sensor
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
LED flash light
Rear camera photography features
AI SkyScaping 3.0 | New photo filters: cyberpunk, gold vibes, black ice | 6 long exposure modes |
AI photo clones | Timed burst | Pro mode | Night mode | Document mode 2.0 | AI scene detection |
Google Lens | AI Beautify | AI portrait mode | Movie frame | AI dynamic studio |
Rear camera video features
Kaleidoscope video | Video Pro mode | Support LOG format | ShootSteady Video| Video macro mode |
AI Beautify video | Movie frame | Vlog mode |
4K video recording 30fps
1080p video recording 30fps
720p video recording 30fps
Slow-motion video
960fps 720P
240fps 720P
120fps 720P/1080P
20MP AI selfie camera
1.6μm 4-in-1 super pixel
f/2.2 aperture
Front camera photography features
AI camera | Portrait mode | Panorama selfie | Full screen camera frame | Palm shutter | Front camera HDR |
Front camera flash (via display) | Selfie timer | AI Beautify | AI scene detection | AI studio lighting
Front camera video features
AI Beautify | Short video mode | Short video filter
Poco X3 Pro
Storage & RAM
6+128GB/ 8+256GB LPDDR4X+UFS 3.1 *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed in the device. *Available configurations vary between regions.
Dimensions
Height: 165.3mm Width: 76.8mmThickness: 9.4mm Weight: 215g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.
Display
6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay2400×1080, 395ppiAspect ratio: 20:9Brightness: 450 nits (typ)120Hz refresh rate Dynamic Switch: 50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz240Hz touch sampling rate. Supports Sunlight mode, Reading mode 3.0Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6L1 Widevine.
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485, 7nm manufacturing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.96GHzGPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640.
Battery & Charging
5160mAh (typ) high-capacity battery*Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology USB-C
Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in box.
Rear Camera
48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1)f/1.79AF8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.22MP macro camera f/2.4FF (4cm)2MP depth sensor f/2.4 FFVideo & Photography features. Night mode (supports ultra-wide angle) Dual video. Video recording 4K 3840×2160 30fps 1080p, 1920×1080 60fps 1080p, 1920×1080 30fps 720p, 1280×720 30fps.
Front Camera
20MP in-display front camera f/2.21.6μm large pixel (4-in-1)Video & Photography features Night mode Dual video.
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock.
NFC
Multifunctional NFC *Supports Google Pay* Availability varies between markets.
Network & Connectivity
SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) Expandable storage up to 1TB* Network bands:2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 4G: TDD-LTE: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) Wireless Networks Wi-Fi 5 Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 Supports 2×2 MIMO.
Navigation & Positioning
GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo.
Audio
Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification.
Water & Dust Resistance
IP53 splash protection*
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12 based on POCO.
Poco X3 GT
Storage & RAM
8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GBLPDDR4X RAM + UFS 3.1 storage
Dimensions
Height: 163.3mm Width: 75.9mm Thickness: 8.9mm Weight: 193g
Display
6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+Refresh rate: 120Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz DCI-P3Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display 2.0360° ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 1100CPU: 4x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.6GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz GPU: Arm Mali-G77 MC9, up to 836MHz 6nm manufacturing process
Battery & Charging
5000mAh (typ) battery 67W Turbo Charging
Camera
64MP main camera f/1.791.4μm large pixel (4-in-1)8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 120°f/2.22MP macro camera f/2.4Rear camera photography features Long exposures Photo clones Night mode Rear camera video features Vlog mode Pro time-lapse Rear video recording 4K 3840×2160 | 30fps1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion video: 120/240/960fps 16MP front camera f/2.45 Front camera photography features AI Beautify Movie frame Front camera video features Short video.
Security
Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock
Network & Connectivity
Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5GNetwork bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G5G: n1, n3, n28A, n41, n77, n784G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,423G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,82G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
Wireless Networks
Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-FI 6
Navigation & Positioning
GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1 I QZSS: L1丨A-GPS
Audio
Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification, Hi-Res Wireless Audio Dolby Atmos®
Vibration motor
X-axis linear motor
Sensors
Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster
Operating System
MIUI 12.5 for POCO
Worth the Upgrade to X3 GT?
The X3 GT was announced just a few weeks ago so this is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a phone that’s not too expensive. If you already have the X3 or X3 Pro, then it really comes down to if you want to have a bit more. Poco has switched up the design on the back of the X3 GT but the phones are nearly identical on the front. The camera got a boost and the specs are somewhat better. But all the X3 phones have been released a few months apart so upgrading is probably something that many are not even thinking about yet.
It might also come down to what you want to spend too. Yes, all three are in the budget category but the X3 GT has a higher price since it is a new release with some improvements. The previous releases have probably seen a small price drop so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look at those as well.