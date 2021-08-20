Poco X3 vs. X3 Pro vs. X3 GT – Worth the Upgrade?

The Poco brand has quickly expanded its lineup, going from just a few to several variants this year. In recent months, we’ve seen the M3 and X3 series take all the attention, especially the X3. Here we’ll be showing the official specs of the X3, including the latest addition to the lineup, and we’ll also be talking about each variant and why or why it may not be worth upgrading to the new release: Poco X3 NFC Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G. Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology

Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz

Adreno™ 618 GPU, up to 800MHz

4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine

Storage and RAM RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X

Storage: UFS2.1 Display 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification 120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+

20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Battery and Charging 5160mAh (typ)* Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery

USB Type-C reversible connector port Supports 33W fast charge 33W fast charger in-box Rear Camera 64MP AI Quad Camera 64MP main camera Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89 13MP ultra wide-angle camera 119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2 2MP macro camera 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm) 2MP depth sensor 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 LED flash light Rear camera photography features AI SkyScaping 3.0 | New photo filters: cyberpunk, gold vibes, black ice | 6 long exposure modes |

AI photo clones | Timed burst | Pro mode | Night mode | Document mode 2.0 | AI scene detection |

Google Lens | AI Beautify | AI portrait mode | Movie frame | AI dynamic studio | Rear camera video features Kaleidoscope video | Video Pro mode | Support LOG format | ShootSteady Video| Video macro mode |

AI Beautify video | Movie frame | Vlog mode | 4K video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps

720p video recording 30fps Slow-motion video

960fps 720P

240fps 720P

120fps 720P/1080P Front Camera 20MP AI selfie camera 1.6μm 4-in-1 super pixel f/2.2 aperture Front camera photography features AI camera | Portrait mode | Panorama selfie | Full screen camera frame | Palm shutter | Front camera HDR |

Front camera flash (via display) | Selfie timer | AI Beautify | AI scene detection | AI studio lighting Front camera video features AI Beautify | Short video mode | Short video filter

Poco X3 Pro Storage & RAM 6+128GB/ 8+256GB LPDDR4X+UFS 3.1 *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed in the device. *Available configurations vary between regions.

Dimensions Height: 165.3mm Width: 76.8mm Thickness: 9.4mm Weight: 215g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay 2400×1080, 395ppi Aspect ratio: 20:9 Brightness: 450 nits (typ) 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic Switch: 50Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz 240Hz touch sampling rate. Supports Sunlight mode, Reading mode 3.0 Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 L1 Widevine.

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860 CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485, 7nm manufacturing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.96GHz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640.

Battery & Charging 5160mAh (typ) high-capacity battery* Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology USB-C Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in box.

Rear Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1) f/1.79 AF 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 FF (4cm) 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 FF Video & Photography features. Night mode (supports ultra-wide angle) Dual video. Video recording 4K 3840×2160 30fps 1080p, 1920×1080 60fps 1080p, 1920×1080 30fps 720p, 1280×720 30fps.

Front Camera 20MP in-display front camera f/2.2 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1) Video & Photography features Night mode Dual video.

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock.

NFC Multifunctional NFC * Supports Google Pay * Availability varies between markets. Network & Connectivity

SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) Expandable storage up to 1TB* Network bands: 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28 4G: TDD-LTE: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) Wireless Networks Wi-Fi 5 Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.0 Supports 2×2 MIMO.

Navigation & Positioning GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo.

Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification.

Water & Dust Resistance IP53 splash protection*

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12 based on POCO.

Poco X3 GT

Storage & RAM

8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 3.1 storage

Dimensions Height: 163.3mm Width: 75.9mm Thickness: 8.9mm Weight: 193g

Display 6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 120Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz DCI-P3 Reading mode 3.0 Sunlight display 2.0 360° ambient light sensors Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 CPU: 4x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.6GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz GPU: Arm Mali-G77 MC9, up to 836MHz 6nm manufacturing process

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 67W Turbo Charging

Camera 64MP main camera f/1.79 1.4μm large pixel (4-in-1) 8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 120° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Long exposures Photo clones Night mode Rear camera video features Vlog mode Pro time-lapse Rear video recording 4K 3840×2160 | 30fps 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion video: 120/240/960fps 16MP front camera f/2.45 Front camera photography features AI Beautify Movie frame Front camera video features Short video.

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G 5G: n1, n3, n28A, n41, n77, n78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,42 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-FI 6

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1 I QZSS: L1丨A-GPS

Audio Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification, Hi-Res Wireless Audio Dolby Atmos®

Video Supports HDR10

Vibration motor X-axis linear motor

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | Vibration motor | IR blaster

Operating System MIUI 12.5 for POCO

Worth the Upgrade to X3 GT?

The X3 GT was announced just a few weeks ago so this is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a phone that’s not too expensive. If you already have the X3 or X3 Pro, then it really comes down to if you want to have a bit more. Poco has switched up the design on the back of the X3 GT but the phones are nearly identical on the front. The camera got a boost and the specs are somewhat better. But all the X3 phones have been released a few months apart so upgrading is probably something that many are not even thinking about yet.

It might also come down to what you want to spend too. Yes, all three are in the budget category but the X3 GT has a higher price since it is a new release with some improvements. The previous releases have probably seen a small price drop so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look at those as well.



