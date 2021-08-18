PS Store Brings Back the Games Under Promotion

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is about to be gone from the store but PlayStation has already announced a new list of discounts for those looking to pick up a game or two. The Games Under promotion, which has been featured on the PS Store several times, kicks off on Wednesday, August 18. Here is the full list of discounts from the PlayStation Blog:

7 Days to Die

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!

AO Tennis 2

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition

Battlefield 1 – Revolution

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Bayonetta

Beyond: Two Souls

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Bound

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

Canis Canem Edit

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Castle Crashers Remastered

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood

Catherine: Full Body

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Clouds & Sheep 2

Conan Exiles

Contra Anniversary Collection

Contra: Rogue Corps

CounterSpy

DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter PS4™ & PS5™

Dead Rising

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Descenders

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Doki-Doki Universe

DOOM

DOOM (1993)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM Slayers Collection

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Bundle

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dreams

Dynamite Fishing: World Games

Elite Dangerous

Erica

Escape Plan

Escape Plan Ultimate

Fallout 4 – Automatron

Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop

Fallout 4 – Far Harbor

Fallout 4 – Nuka-World

Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop

Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Family Feud®

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS

Fat Princess Adventures

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Four Sided Fantasy

God Eater 2 Rage Burst

God Eater 3

God of War

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition

Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition

Heavy Rain

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle

Hunting Simulator 2

Hypnospace Outlaw

inFAMOUS Second Son

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II: Renegade

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition

Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance® 2021

Just Die Already

Killing Floor 2

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Knack

Knack 2

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

LittleBigPlanet 3

Malicious Fallen

Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition

Manhunt

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition

Matterfall

Max Payne

MediEvil

MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

Monopoly Plus

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition

Monster Truck Championship

Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition

Mortal Kombat XL

MotoGP 18

Murdered: Soul Suspect

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame

My Hero One’s Justice 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

New Gundam Breaker

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Deluxe Edition

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Nowhere Prophet

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Okage: Shadow King

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

Override: Mech City Brawl

Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona

Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro

Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass

Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack

Persona 5

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass

Prey

Prey – Mooncrash

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition

Project CARS 2

Project CARS 3

Prototype

Prototype 2 + DLC

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris

RAGE 2

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Ride 2

Ride 2 Special Edition

Rise of the Kasai

Risk

Road Rage

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle

Rugby 20

Ryu Ga Gotoku 0: Chikai No Basyo

Ryu ga Gotoku 5

Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI

Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI2

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition

Scribblenauts Showdown

Shadow of the Colossus

Sine Mora EX

Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

SnowRunner

Snowrunner – Season Pass

Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition

Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Super Bomberman R

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!

Tales from the Borderlands

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Team Sonic Racing

Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Tekken 7

The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)

The Escapists: Supermax Edition

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The King of Fighters XIV

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Order: 1886

The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition

The Warriors

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tour de France 2020

TrackMania Turbo

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Complete Edition

Trials Fusion

Trials Fusion – The Awesome Max Edition

Trials Rising

Trials Rising – Gold Edition

Turok Bundle

Ultimate Brawlers Pass

Unravel Two

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Vanquish

V-Rally 4

War of the Monsters

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Imperium Edition

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle

WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION

We Sing Pop!

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

WipEout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D

WWE 2K20

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA



