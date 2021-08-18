PS Store Brings Back the Games Under Promotion

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is about to be gone from the store but PlayStation has already announced a new list of discounts for those looking to pick up a game or two. The Games Under promotion, which has been featured on the PS Store several times, kicks off on Wednesday, August 18. Here is the full list of discounts from the PlayStation Blog:
- 7 Days to Die
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
- AO Tennis 2
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Battlefield 1 – Revolution
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Bayonetta
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Bound
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
- Canis Canem Edit
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Catherine: Full Body
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Conan Exiles
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- CounterSpy
- DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Descenders
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Doki-Doki Universe
- DOOM
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM Slayers Collection
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dreams
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Elite Dangerous
- Erica
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Ultimate
- Fallout 4 – Automatron
- Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4 – Far Harbor
- Fallout 4 – Nuka-World
- Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Family Feud®
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
- Fat Princess Adventures
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Four Sided Fantasy
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- God Eater 3
- God of War
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II: Renegade
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Dance® 2021
- Just Die Already
- Killing Floor 2
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- Knack
- Knack 2
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition
- Manhunt
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Matterfall
- Max Payne
- MediEvil
- MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MotoGP 18
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- New Gundam Breaker
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Deluxe Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nowhere Prophet
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Okage: Shadow King
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack
- Persona 5
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass
- Prey
- Prey – Mooncrash
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 3
- Prototype
- Prototype 2 + DLC
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- RAGE 2
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Rise of the Kasai
- Risk
- Road Rage
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
- Rugby 20
- Ryu Ga Gotoku 0: Chikai No Basyo
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI
- Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI2
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Sine Mora EX
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- SnowRunner
- Snowrunner – Season Pass
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Super Bomberman R
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Team Sonic Racing
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Tekken 7
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The King of Fighters XIV
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Order: 1886
- The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Warriors
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tour de France 2020
- TrackMania Turbo
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Complete Edition
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion – The Awesome Max Edition
- Trials Rising
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Turok Bundle
- Ultimate Brawlers Pass
- Unravel Two
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Vanquish
- V-Rally 4
- War of the Monsters
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Imperium Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
- WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
- We Sing Pop!
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- WWE 2K20
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA