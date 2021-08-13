PS Store – July 2021 Top Downloads

The PlayStation Blog has posted the lists of the most downloaded games on the PS Store. The lists, which are for the month of July, include the PS4, PS5, as well as other categories. Here are the top downloads of the PS Store for the month of July:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 FIFA 21 FIFA 21 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 2021 3 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Metro Exodus 6 Tribes of Midgard Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 7 F1 2021 Tribes of Midgard 8 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order It Takes Two 9 Demon’s Souls NBA 2K21 Next Generation 10 MLB The Show 21 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 11 It Takes Two Demon’s Souls 12 Returnal Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 13 Mortal Kombat 11 HITMAN 3 14 Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 11 15 Dead by Daylight Returnal 16 HITMAN 3 Chivalry 2 17 Chivalry 2 Dead by Daylight 18 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 19 Marvel’s Avengers Control: Ultimate Edition 20 FINAL FANTASY XIV Online WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

EA games were among the hottest downloads for the month of July. Both the US/Canada and Europe had FIFA 21 as the top download for the PS5. Europe’s second place also went to another EA game, F1 2021. The F1 title is part of the gaming giant after the acquisition of Codemasters earlier this year.

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 2 NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War F1 2021 4 Minecraft Minecraft 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 6 The Crew 2 NBA 2K21 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 8 UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 9 FIFA 21 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 10 Friday the 13th: The Game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 11 MLB The Show 21 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 Dead by Daylight The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 13 THE FOREST The Forest 14 Need for Speed Heat Far Cry 5 15 Rust Console Edition Friday the 13th: The Game 16 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER JUMP FORCE 17 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Need for Speed Heat 18 Mortal Kombat 11 Anthem 19 ARK: Survival Evolved ARK: Survival Evolved 20 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The PS4 side also had FIFA 21 as the top download for Europe. Maybe the most surprising announcement happens to be in the US/Canada side, with Grand Theft Auto V taking the top spot. The Rockstar Games hit title was released nearly eight years ago but it is still doing well in the downloads category. The downloads were probably helped by the fact that PS Plus is giving away in-game currency to all the members playing the game.

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Sniper Elite VR Sniper Elite VR 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR 5 SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 6 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul 8 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Marvel’s Iron Man VR 9 Drunkn Bar Fight RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 10 Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Splitgate Splitgate 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 4 Genshin Impact Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rocket League Genshin Impact 6 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 7 Rec Room Apex Legends 8 Brawlhalla Rec Room 9 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Vigor

Splitgate is one of the most talked about games at the moment, with a lot of people waiting for the full release. The game was number one on both sides, ahead of giants such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Warzone.



