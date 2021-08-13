PS Store – July 2021 Top Downloads

The PlayStation Blog has posted the lists of the most downloaded games on the PS Store. The lists, which are for the month of July, include the PS4, PS5, as well as other categories. Here are the top downloads of the PS Store for the month of July:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|FIFA 21
|FIFA 21
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|F1 2021
|3
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|4
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Metro Exodus
|6
|Tribes of Midgard
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|7
|F1 2021
|Tribes of Midgard
|8
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|It Takes Two
|9
|Demon’s Souls
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|10
|MLB The Show 21
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|11
|It Takes Two
|Demon’s Souls
|12
|Returnal
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|13
|Mortal Kombat 11
|HITMAN 3
|14
|Metro Exodus
|Mortal Kombat 11
|15
|Dead by Daylight
|Returnal
|16
|HITMAN 3
|Chivalry 2
|17
|Chivalry 2
|Dead by Daylight
|18
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|19
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Control: Ultimate Edition
|20
|FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
EA games were among the hottest downloads for the month of July. Both the US/Canada and Europe had FIFA 21 as the top download for the PS5. Europe’s second place also went to another EA game, F1 2021. The F1 title is part of the gaming giant after the acquisition of Codemasters earlier this year.
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 21
|2
|NBA 2K21
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|F1 2021
|4
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Crew 2
|6
|The Crew 2
|NBA 2K21
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|8
|UFC 4
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|9
|FIFA 21
|eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
|10
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|11
|MLB The Show 21
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|12
|Dead by Daylight
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|13
|THE FOREST
|The Forest
|14
|Need for Speed Heat
|Far Cry 5
|15
|Rust Console Edition
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|16
|NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
|JUMP FORCE
|17
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Need for Speed Heat
|18
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Anthem
|19
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|20
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The PS4 side also had FIFA 21 as the top download for Europe. Maybe the most surprising announcement happens to be in the US/Canada side, with Grand Theft Auto V taking the top spot. The Rockstar Games hit title was released nearly eight years ago but it is still doing well in the downloads category. The downloads were probably helped by the fact that PS Plus is giving away in-game currency to all the members playing the game.
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Sniper Elite VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|4
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|5
|SUPERHOT VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|6
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|7
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|8
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|9
|Drunkn Bar Fight
|RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
|10
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Splitgate
|Splitgate
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|4
|Genshin Impact
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|5
|Rocket League
|Genshin Impact
|6
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|7
|Rec Room
|Apex Legends
|8
|Brawlhalla
|Rec Room
|9
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|10
|Rogue Company
|Vigor
Splitgate is one of the most talked about games at the moment, with a lot of people waiting for the full release. The game was number one on both sides, ahead of giants such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Warzone.