PS Store – July 2021 Top Downloads

By
Sean Farlow
-

The PlayStation Blog has posted the lists of the most downloaded games on the PS Store. The lists, which are for the month of July, include the PS4, PS5, as well as other categories. Here are the top downloads of the PS Store for the month of July:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1FIFA 21FIFA 21
2Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesF1 2021
3NBA 2K21 Next GenerationMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
4Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
5Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarMetro Exodus
6Tribes of MidgardRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart
7F1 2021Tribes of Midgard
8STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderIt Takes Two
9Demon’s SoulsNBA 2K21 Next Generation
10MLB The Show 21STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
11It Takes TwoDemon’s Souls
12ReturnalAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
13Mortal Kombat 11HITMAN 3
14Metro ExodusMortal Kombat 11
15Dead by DaylightReturnal
16HITMAN 3Chivalry 2
17Chivalry 2Dead by Daylight
18Assassin’s Creed ValhallaTOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
19Marvel’s AvengersControl: Ultimate Edition
20FINAL FANTASY XIV OnlineWRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

EA games were among the hottest downloads for the month of July. Both the US/Canada and Europe had FIFA 21 as the top download for the PS5. Europe’s second place also went to another EA game, F1 2021. The F1 title is part of the gaming giant after the acquisition of Codemasters earlier this year.

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 21
2NBA 2K21Grand Theft Auto V
3Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarF1 2021
4MinecraftMinecraft
5Red Dead Redemption 2The Crew 2
6The Crew 2NBA 2K21
7Call of Duty: Modern WarfareCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
8UFC 4Red Dead Redemption 2
9FIFA 21eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
10Friday the 13th: The GameCall of Duty: Modern Warfare
11MLB The Show 21Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
12Dead by DaylightThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
13THE FORESTThe Forest
14Need for Speed HeatFar Cry 5
15Rust Console EditionFriday the 13th: The Game
16NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERJUMP FORCE
17Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesNeed for Speed Heat
18Mortal Kombat 11Anthem
19ARK: Survival EvolvedARK: Survival Evolved
20Fall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutAssassin’s Creed Odyssey

The PS4 side also had FIFA 21 as the top download for Europe. Maybe the most surprising announcement happens to be in the US/Canada side, with Grand Theft Auto V taking the top spot. The Rockstar Games hit title was released nearly eight years ago but it is still doing well in the downloads category. The downloads were probably helped by the fact that PS Plus is giving away in-game currency to all the members playing the game.

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3Sniper Elite VRSniper Elite VR
4The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VRSUPERHOT VR
5SUPERHOT VRThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
6Swordsman VRSwordsman VR
7The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersParanormal Activity: The Lost Soul
8Paranormal Activity: The Lost SoulMarvel’s Iron Man VR
9Drunkn Bar FightRICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
10Batman: Arkham VRThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1SplitgateSplitgate
2FortniteFortnite
3Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket League
4Genshin ImpactCall of Duty: Warzone
5Rocket LeagueGenshin Impact
6Apex LegendsBrawlhalla
7Rec RoomApex Legends
8BrawlhallaRec Room
9Destiny 2Destiny 2
10Rogue CompanyVigor

Splitgate is one of the most talked about games at the moment, with a lot of people waiting for the full release. The game was number one on both sides, ahead of giants such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Warzone.





LEAVE A REPLY