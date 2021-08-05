PS Store’s Summer Sale Gets a Part Two

By
Sean Farlow
-

The PlayStation Store introduced the Summer Sale last month with a long list of discounts. Days later, PlayStation Blog announced a second part to the sale, which began on Aug. 4. Here is the full list of discounts for part two posted by PlayStation Blog on July 20:

  • Aground
  • Anthem
  • Aragami
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • Astroneer
  • Axiom Verge
  • Bastion
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
  • Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
  • Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
  • Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Breathedge
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
  • Constructor
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Curved Space
  • Dawn of Man
  • Daymare: 1998
  • Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dead Cells
  • Deemo -Reborn-
  • Deemo -Reborn- Aioi Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Classic Song Packs Season Pass
  • Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.1
  • Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.2
  • Deemo -Reborn- Egoist Special Selection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Eshen Chen Collection Vol.1: Transmission
  • Deemo -Reborn- Knight Iris Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Knight Rosabell Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- M2U X Nicode Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- MILI Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- N.M.S.T. Collection
  • Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.1
  • Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.2
  • Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.3
  • Deluxe Kit
  • Detached
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
  • Earth Defense Force 5
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 1: Extra Challenge
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 2: Super Challenge
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
  • Evan’s Remains
  • F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 4 – Season Pass
  • FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5™
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
  • Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle
  • Gigantosaurus: The Game
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
  • Injustice 2
  • Jumanji: The Video Game
  • Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  • Knockout City™
  • Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition
  • Labyrinth Life
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO The Incredibles
  • Let’s Sing 2020
  • LIMBO
  • Mad Rat Dead
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
  • Masquerade Skin Pack
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
  • Metro Saga Bundle
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5
  • Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
  • Necrosphere Deluxe
  • Need for Speed
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
  • NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
  • Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
  • Onimusha: Warlords
  • Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
  • Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
  • Oxenfree
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
  • Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
  • PERSONA 5 THE ROYAL
  • Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
  • Pyre
  • Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
  • Rainbow Six Siege  – Deluxe Edition
  • Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
  • Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2:  Ultimate Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain
  • Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered
  • Shao Kahn
  • Skater XL
  • Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)
  • Street Fighter V
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour 2016 Pack
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2017 Premier Pass
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2018 Premier Pass
  • STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2019 Premier Pass
  • Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
  • Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass
  • Street Fighter V – Season 5 Premium Pass
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle
  • Telefrag VR
  • Telefrag VR – Galactic Collection
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • The Midnight Sanctuary
  • The Nioh Collection
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
  • The Sims 4
  • The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
  • The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
  • The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
  • The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
  • Tiny Metal
  • Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
  • Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
  • Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum
  • Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn
  • Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
  • Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
  • Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr
  • Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
  • Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
  • TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Transistor
  • Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
  • Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
  • Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
  • Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
  • Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
  • UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Ultimate Pack
  • Undertale
  • Unravel
  • Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
  • VISAGE
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • World War Z
  • World War Z – Biohazard Weapon Pack
  • World War Z – Last Aid Pack
  • World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack
  • World War Z – Marseille Episode
  • World War Z – Signature Weapons Pack
  • World War Z – Special Operations Forces Pack
  • World War Z – The Professionals Pack
  • World War Z – War Heroes Pack
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition

Lineup available until Wednesday, August 18 at 23:59pm (local time).




