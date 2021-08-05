PS Store’s Summer Sale Gets a Part Two

The PlayStation Store introduced the Summer Sale last month with a long list of discounts. Days later, PlayStation Blog announced a second part to the sale, which began on Aug. 4. Here is the full list of discounts for part two posted by PlayStation Blog on July 20:
- Aground
- Anthem
- Aragami
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Astroneer
- Axiom Verge
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Breathedge
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Constructor
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Curved Space
- Dawn of Man
- Daymare: 1998
- Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Cells
- Deemo -Reborn-
- Deemo -Reborn- Aioi Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Classic Song Packs Season Pass
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Egoist Special Selection
- Deemo -Reborn- Eshen Chen Collection Vol.1: Transmission
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Iris Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Rosabell Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- M2U X Nicode Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- MILI Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- N.M.S.T. Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.3
- Deluxe Kit
- Detached
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 1: Extra Challenge
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 2: Super Challenge
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- Evan’s Remains
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION PS5™
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition PS4 & PS5
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
- Injustice 2
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Knockout City™
- Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition
- Labyrinth Life
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Let’s Sing 2020
- LIMBO
- Mad Rat Dead
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
- Masquerade Skin Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4
- MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- Necrosphere Deluxe
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Payback
- NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
- NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Oxenfree
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
- PERSONA 5 THE ROYAL
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Pyre
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition
- Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
- Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Shao Kahn
- Skater XL
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5)
- Street Fighter V
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour 2016 Pack
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2017 Premier Pass
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2018 Premier Pass
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2019 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V – Season 5 Premium Pass
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle
- Telefrag VR
- Telefrag VR – Galactic Collection
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Midnight Sanctuary
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- Tiny Metal
- Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
- Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
- Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum
- Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn
- Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr
- Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Transistor
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Pack
- Undertale
- Unravel
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- VISAGE
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- World War Z
- World War Z – Biohazard Weapon Pack
- World War Z – Last Aid Pack
- World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack
- World War Z – Marseille Episode
- World War Z – Signature Weapons Pack
- World War Z – Special Operations Forces Pack
- World War Z – The Professionals Pack
- World War Z – War Heroes Pack
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
Lineup available until Wednesday, August 18 at 23:59pm (local time).