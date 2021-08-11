The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Is Now Official

The Mi Mix 4 has been launched by Xiaomi after months and months of rumors. The smartphone, which is now available for pre-order in China, is the fourth in the series. Here is everything you need to know:
Specs
PhoneArena has posted the full specs of the latest Mi Mix device. The specs include some of the latest in technology but Xiaomi has gone with some interesting pricing for this one. We’ll get to that in a moment. Here are the specs posted by the tech site:
Display
|Size:
|6.7 inches
|Resolution:
|2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 395 PPI
|Technology:
|AMOLED
|Refresh rate:
|120Hz
|Screen-to-body:
|87.59 %
|Features:
|HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
|System chip:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SM8350-AC
|Processor:
|Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 680 Prime, 64-bit, 5 nm
|GPU:
|Adreno 660
|RAM:
|8GB LPDDR5
|Internal storage:
|128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable
|Device type:
|Smartphone
|OS:
|Android (11), MIUI 12.5 UI
Battery
|Capacity:
|4500 mAh
|Type:
|Li – Ion, Not user replaceable
|Charging:
|Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
|Max charge speed:
|Wired: 120.0W; Wireless: 50.0W
Camera
|Rear:
|Triple camera
|Main camera:
|108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
|Specifications:
|Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.33″; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
|Second camera:
|8 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
|Specifications:
|Optical zoom: 5.0x
|Third camera:
|13 MP (Ultra-wide)
|Specifications:
|Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.06″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Video recording:
|7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (480 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (480 fps)
|Features:
|HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking
|Front:
|20 MP (Under-screen)
|Video capture:
|1920×1080 (Full HD)
Design
|Dimensions:
|6.40 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches (162.6 x 75.4 x 8 mm)
|Weight:
|7.94 oz (225.0 g)
|Materials:
|Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum
|Resistance:
|Splash, Dust; IP53
|Biometrics:
|In-screen fingerprint
|Keys:
|Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
|Colors:
|Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Shadow Gray
Price
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 offers four variants, all with different prices. Here are the prices:
8GB+128GB: CNY 4,999 ($770)
8GB+256GB: CNY 5,299 ($816)
12GB+256GB: CNY 5,799 ($894)
12GB+512GB: CNY 6,299 ($971)