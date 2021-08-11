The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Is Now Official

Sean Farlow
The Mi Mix 4 has been launched by Xiaomi after months and months of rumors. The smartphone, which is now available for pre-order in China, is the fourth in the series. Here is everything you need to know:

Specs

PhoneArena has posted the full specs of the latest Mi Mix device. The specs include some of the latest in technology but Xiaomi has gone with some interesting pricing for this one. We’ll get to that in a moment. Here are the specs posted by the tech site:

Display

Size:6.7 inches
Resolution:2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 395 PPI
Technology:AMOLED
Refresh rate:120Hz
Screen-to-body:87.59 %
Features:HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

 

Hardware


System chip:Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SM8350-AC
Processor:Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 680 Prime, 64-bit, 5 nm
GPU:Adreno 660
RAM:8GB LPDDR5
Internal storage:128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable
Device type:Smartphone
OS:Android (11), MIUI 12.5 UI

 

Battery

Capacity:4500 mAh
Type:Li – Ion, Not user replaceable
Charging:Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Max charge speed:Wired: 120.0W; Wireless: 50.0W

 

Camera

Rear:Triple camera
Main camera:108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Specifications:Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.33″; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera:8 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications:Optical zoom: 5.0x
Third camera:13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications:Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.06″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Video recording:7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (480 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (480 fps)
Features:HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking
Front:20 MP (Under-screen)
Video capture:1920×1080 (Full HD)

 

Design

Dimensions:6.40 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches (162.6 x 75.4 x 8 mm)
Weight:7.94 oz (225.0 g)
Materials:Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum
Resistance:Splash, Dust; IP53
Biometrics:In-screen fingerprint
Keys:Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
Colors:Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Shadow Gray

 

Price 

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 offers four variants, all with different prices. Here are the prices:

8GB+128GB: CNY 4,999 ($770)

8GB+256GB: CNY 5,299 ($816)

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,799 ($894)

12GB+512GB: CNY 6,299 ($971)

 




