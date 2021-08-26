Xbox Gamescom 2021 Sale – List of Discounts

Xbox has a brand new sale that is only available in Europe at the moment. TrueAchievements has posted the full list and pointed out that the sale will run for another five days. Here is that list:

Xbox One Bundles & Special Editions

Product Sale Price Discount ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown $14.99

75% CODE VEIN $19.99

75% Dragon Ball FighterZ $14.24

85% DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE Super Bundle includes: • Dragon Ball XenoVerse

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $12.74

85% Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $47.49

50% Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition $14.99

75% Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition $9.99

75% Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition $19.99

75% Jump Force $17.99

80% NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy includes: • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

• Road to Boruto $17.49

75% ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition $12.67

85% ONE PIECE World Seeker $13.49

85% One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows $11.99

85% SOULCALIBUR VI $17.99

80% SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris $62.99

40% Tekken 7 $19.99

80% The Elder Scrolls® Online includes: • The Elder Scrolls Online

• Morrowind

• Wolfhunter $7.99

60%

Xbox One Games

Product Sale Price Discount Assetto Corsa Competizione $15.99

60% Beyond Eyes $2.99

80% Cloudpunk $14.99

40% Flockers $4.99

80% Golf With Your Friends $9.99

50% LA Cops $2.99

80% Little Nightmares $4.99

75% Monster Sanctuary $9.99

50% Mugsters $2.99

80% MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE $8.99

85% My Time at Portia $7.49

75% Narita Boy $18.74

25% Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker $8.99

85% Okami HD $9.99

50% Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet $9.99

75% The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan $9.89

67% The Escapists $4.99

75% The Escapists 2 $4.99

75% The Escapists: The Walking Dead $4.99

75% The Survivalists $12.49

50% Worms Battlegrounds $6.24

75% Worms W.M.D. $7.49

75% Yoku’s Island Express $4.99

75% Yooka-Laylee $0.00

100% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $7.49

75%

Xbox One DLC

Product Sale Price Discount Destiny 2:

• Beyond Light $23.99

40% Destiny 2:

• Beyond Light + 1 Season $29.99

40% Destiny 2:

• Beyond Light Deluxe Edition $46.89

33% Destiny 2:

• Forsaken $9.99

60% Destiny 2:

• Legendary Edition $39.99

50% Destiny 2:

• Shadowkeep $9.99

60%

Windows Bundles & Special Editions

Product Sale Price Discount Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition $14.99

75% Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition $9.99

75% Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition $19.99

75%

Xbox 360 DLC

Product Sale Price Discount ArcaniA:

• Fall of Setarrif $2.99 70%



