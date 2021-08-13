Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs. Mi Mix 4 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is now official, which means the Mi series now has four releases. The latest version of the Mi Mix phone has a lot to offer and the company has even announced four different versions of the phone, including one with a somewhat low price. The previous version, the Mi Mix 3, brought a significant change in design and a few other things. Is there much difference between the new and old device? Are the specs that much better? What has been improved? Here we’ll answer those questions with a quick specs comparison.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
The specs, from PhoneArena, are still solid on the Mi Mix 3. Here is everything, including info on the display, design, and much more:
Display
|Size:
|6.4 inches
|Resolution:
|2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 403 PPI
|Technology:
|Super AMOLED
|Screen-to-body:
|84.96 %
|Peak brightness:
|600 cd/m2 (nit)
|Features:
|HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
|System chip:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SDM845
|Processor:
|Octa-core, 2800 MHz, Kryo 385, 64-bit, 10 nm
|GPU:
|Adreno 630
|RAM:
|8GB LPDDR4
|Internal storage:
|256GB, not expandable
|Device type:
|Smartphone
|OS:
|Android (9.0 Pie)
Battery
|Capacity:
|3200 mAh
|Type:
|Li – Polymer, Not user replaceable
|Charging:
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, Qi wireless charging
Camera
|Rear:
|Dual camera
|Main camera:
|12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF)
|Specifications:
|Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/2.55″; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
|Second camera:
|12 MP (Telephoto)
|Specifications:
|Optical zoom: 2.0x; Sensor size: 1/3.4″; Pixel size: 1 μm
|Video recording:
|3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (960 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (960 fps)
|Features:
|Time-lapse video, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing
|Front:
|24 MP (Dual-Camera, Flash, HDR)
Design
|Dimensions:
|6.22 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (157.89 x 74.69 x 8.46 mm)
|Weight:
|7.69 oz (218.0 g)
|Materials:
|Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum
|Biometrics:
|2D Face unlock, Fingerprint (touch)
|Features:
|Notification light
|Keys:
|Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
|Colors:
|Black, Green, Blue
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4
Display
|Size:
|6.7 inches
|Resolution:
|2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 395 PPI
|Technology:
|AMOLED
|Refresh rate:
|120Hz
|Screen-to-body:
|87.59 %
|Features:
|HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
|System chip:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SM8350-AC
|Processor:
|Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 680 Prime, 64-bit, 5 nm
|GPU:
|Adreno 660
|RAM:
|8GB LPDDR5
|Internal storage:
|128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable
|Device type:
|Smartphone
|OS:
|Android (11), MIUI 12.5 UI
Battery
|Capacity:
|4500 mAh
|Type:
|Li – Ion, Not user replaceable
|Charging:
|Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
|Max charge speed:
|Wired: 120.0W; Wireless: 50.0W
Camera
|Rear:
|Triple camera
|Main camera:
|108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
|Specifications:
|Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.33″; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
|Second camera:
|8 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
|Specifications:
|Optical zoom: 5.0x
|Third camera:
|13 MP (Ultra-wide)
|Specifications:
|Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.06″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Video recording:
|7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (480 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (480 fps)
|Features:
|HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking
|Front:
|20 MP (Under-screen)
|Video capture:
|1920×1080 (Full HD)
One of the big highlights of this version is the camera, which is under screen. This technology was rumored for some of Xiaomi’s premium phones and now the Mi Mix 4 is the one with it.
Design
|Dimensions:
|6.40 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches (162.6 x 75.4 x 8 mm)
|Weight:
|7.94 oz (225.0 g)
|Materials:
|Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum
|Resistance:
|Splash, Dust; IP53
|Biometrics:
|In-screen fingerprint
|Keys:
|Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
|Colors:
|Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Shadow Gray