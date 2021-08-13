Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs. Mi Mix 4 – Quick Specs Comparison

Sean Farlow
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is now official, which means the Mi series now has four releases. The latest version of the Mi Mix phone has a lot to offer and the company has even announced four different versions of the phone, including one with a somewhat low price. The previous version, the Mi Mix 3, brought a significant change in design and a few other things. Is there much difference between the new and old device? Are the specs that much better? What has been improved? Here we’ll answer those questions with a quick specs comparison.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

The specs, from PhoneArena, are still solid on the Mi Mix 3. Here is everything, including info on the display, design, and much more:

Display

Size:6.4 inches
Resolution:2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 403 PPI
Technology:Super AMOLED
Screen-to-body:84.96 %
Peak brightness:600 cd/m2 (nit)
Features:HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

 

Hardware


System chip:Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SDM845
Processor:Octa-core, 2800 MHz, Kryo 385, 64-bit, 10 nm
GPU:Adreno 630
RAM:8GB LPDDR4
Internal storage:256GB, not expandable
Device type:Smartphone
OS:Android (9.0 Pie)

 

Battery 

Capacity:3200 mAh
Type:Li – Polymer, Not user replaceable
Charging:Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, Qi wireless charging

 

Camera 

Rear:Dual camera
Main camera:12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications:Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/2.55″; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Second camera:12 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications:Optical zoom: 2.0x; Sensor size: 1/3.4″; Pixel size: 1 μm
Video recording:3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (960 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (960 fps)
Features:Time-lapse video, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing
Front:24 MP (Dual-Camera, Flash, HDR)

 

Design

Dimensions:6.22 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (157.89 x 74.69 x 8.46 mm)
Weight:7.69 oz (218.0 g)
Materials:Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum
Biometrics:2D Face unlock, Fingerprint (touch)
Features:Notification light
Keys:Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
Colors:Black, Green, Blue

 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Display

Size:6.7 inches
Resolution:2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 395 PPI
Technology:AMOLED
Refresh rate:120Hz
Screen-to-body:87.59 %
Features:HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

 

Hardware

System chip:Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SM8350-AC
Processor:Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 680 Prime, 64-bit, 5 nm
GPU:Adreno 660
RAM:8GB LPDDR5
Internal storage:128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable
Device type:Smartphone
OS:Android (11), MIUI 12.5 UI

 

Battery

Capacity:4500 mAh
Type:Li – Ion, Not user replaceable
Charging:Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Max charge speed:Wired: 120.0W; Wireless: 50.0W

 

Camera

Rear:Triple camera
Main camera:108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Specifications:Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.33″; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera:8 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications:Optical zoom: 5.0x
Third camera:13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications:Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.06″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Video recording:7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (480 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (480 fps)
Features:HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking
Front:20 MP (Under-screen)
Video capture:1920×1080 (Full HD)

 

One of the big highlights of this version is the camera, which is under screen. This technology was rumored for some of Xiaomi’s premium phones and now the Mi Mix 4 is the one with it.

Design

Dimensions:6.40 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches (162.6 x 75.4 x 8 mm)
Weight:7.94 oz (225.0 g)
Materials:Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum
Resistance:Splash, Dust; IP53
Biometrics:In-screen fingerprint
Keys:Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
Colors:Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Shadow Gray



