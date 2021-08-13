Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs. Mi Mix 4 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is now official, which means the Mi series now has four releases. The latest version of the Mi Mix phone has a lot to offer and the company has even announced four different versions of the phone, including one with a somewhat low price. The previous version, the Mi Mix 3, brought a significant change in design and a few other things. Is there much difference between the new and old device? Are the specs that much better? What has been improved? Here we’ll answer those questions with a quick specs comparison.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

The specs, from PhoneArena, are still solid on the Mi Mix 3. Here is everything, including info on the display, design, and much more:

Display

Size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 403 PPI Technology: Super AMOLED Screen-to-body: 84.96 % Peak brightness: 600 cd/m2 (nit) Features: HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware

System chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SDM845 Processor: Octa-core, 2800 MHz, Kryo 385, 64-bit, 10 nm GPU: Adreno 630 RAM: 8GB LPDDR4 Internal storage: 256GB, not expandable Device type: Smartphone OS: Android (9.0 Pie)

Battery

Capacity: 3200 mAh Type: Li – Polymer, Not user replaceable Charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, Qi wireless charging

Camera

Rear: Dual camera Main camera: 12.2 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications: Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/2.55″; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Second camera: 12 MP (Telephoto) Specifications: Optical zoom: 2.0x; Sensor size: 1/3.4″; Pixel size: 1 μm Video recording: 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (960 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (960 fps) Features: Time-lapse video, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing Front: 24 MP (Dual-Camera, Flash, HDR)

Design

Dimensions: 6.22 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches (157.89 x 74.69 x 8.46 mm) Weight: 7.69 oz (218.0 g) Materials: Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum Biometrics: 2D Face unlock, Fingerprint (touch) Features: Notification light Keys: Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key Colors: Black, Green, Blue

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Display

Size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 395 PPI Technology: AMOLED Refresh rate: 120Hz Screen-to-body: 87.59 % Features: HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware

System chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SM8350-AC Processor: Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 680 Prime, 64-bit, 5 nm GPU: Adreno 660 RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 Internal storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable Device type: Smartphone OS: Android (11), MIUI 12.5 UI

Battery

Capacity: 4500 mAh Type: Li – Ion, Not user replaceable Charging: Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging Max charge speed: Wired: 120.0W; Wireless: 50.0W

Camera

Rear: Triple camera Main camera: 108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) Specifications: Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.33″; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera: 8 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF) Specifications: Optical zoom: 5.0x Third camera: 13 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications: Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.06″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Video recording: 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (480 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (480 fps) Features: HDR, Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking Front: 20 MP (Under-screen) Video capture: 1920×1080 (Full HD)

One of the big highlights of this version is the camera, which is under screen. This technology was rumored for some of Xiaomi’s premium phones and now the Mi Mix 4 is the one with it.

Design

Dimensions: 6.40 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches (162.6 x 75.4 x 8 mm) Weight: 7.94 oz (225.0 g) Materials: Back: Ceramic; Frame: Aluminum Resistance: Splash, Dust; IP53 Biometrics: In-screen fingerprint Keys: Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key Colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Shadow Gray



