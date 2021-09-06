EA Play Hub: No Longer Supported Message Leaves Members Confused

EA Play’s launch on the PlayStation back in 2019 brought an app where users can immediately see what the service is offering, including free trials and much more.

The app, which can be downloaded through the app section of the PS4, is still part of the system. But there is some confusion as to what’s going on right now. After opening the app, members see a message explaining it is no longer supported. This has caused confusion among members since the EA Play Hub is where they can get the full list of games that are available for free or trials.

On the EA Answers HQ, at least one member has made a post talking about the message. In the thread, the member asks about the app no longer being supported and if there will be a refund process.

A quick search on the issue doesn’t have many results, with the thread, posted on Tuesday, as the only thing that really comes up. The answers in that thread don’t really give any indication as to what’s going to happen.

A few weeks back, there was already some confusion with the service since it did not update right away, at least on the PlayStation. At the time, the company had announced the arrival of some of Codemasters titles such as Dirt 5 and F1 2020. The arrival was even confirmed through Twitter. But the day came and the page was not updated with the new free games of the service. The EA Play Hub also showed the games without Dirt 5 and the new other additions.

Some users quickly found out the games were part of the service but had to be downloaded straight through the PS Store. This means they have to search for the game through there and look for the EA Play label on the title. They can then select the game and download at no cost if their EA Play membership is active.

What Does This Mean?

The sudden appearance of this message has members wondering what this means. The EA Play lineup has been somewhat limited on the PS since its arrival. But it had always updated on time when new games or trials were brought to the service.

We’ll have to wait for an official announcement from the company since this is not the first times there is changes. Last year, the company renamed the service to EA Play. This included the PC side known as Origin Access.



