Free-To-Play: How Part of the Game Industry Might Change Soon

Back in the days, free was not something we heard very often when it came to video games. There were free demos and betas but that was about it, no full releases were ever available to download like we have now.

Over the last few years, things have changed though. The free-to-play side has expanded to levels where some people just play those games and forget about the $59.99 and $69.99 games.

The free-to-play model has been pretty successful for several games, including those on the battle royale genre. We’ve seen games such as Fortnite, COD Warzone, Splitgate, and Apex Legends take over and grab the attention of millions of players.

The free-to-play lineup remains somewhat small but rumors have brought up some interesting information over the last few months. One of those involves a future free-to-play release for the FIFA series. These rumors came out when its rival was actually making the move to that model.

eFootball, which was previously known as PES, has been confirmed as a free-to-play game. Konami has already released a couple of trailers showing its improvements and what’s going to come in future updates. PES or eFootball has been FIFA’s biggest rival for many years and while the EA Sports game has managed to secure big deals such as the addition of the Champions League and Europe League, this free-to-play announcement could be huge.

eFootball isn’t the only game that has gone free-to-play recently. Not too long ago, we saw a free release of Rocket League, with a relaunch that brought a new season and rewards from those who had been there since the start.

There are others that have been free since the very start. One of those is Splitgate, which was so popular on consoles at the time of its release that there was a queue. Players reported waiting an hour and sometimes even more to get access to the game.

Splitgate is one of the big success stories of the year but more is scheduled to come. In December, Halo Infinite will launch as a free-to-play game. The game was originally intended to be released alongside the Xbox Series X/S but got delayed. The multiplayer will reportedly feature a battle pass and no loot boxes.

Free-to-play is only getting started and with games making a move to the model or launching with it, it probably won’t be long before we see more games go free.



