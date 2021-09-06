NFL Regular Season Week 1 – Games, Latest News & More

The start to the NFL regular season is just a few days away and fans will get a small preview of what’s to come with Thursday Night’s game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers. Here are the Week 1 games and much more:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sep. 9)

The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday with a matchup between last year’s Super Bowl champs, Buccaneers, and the Cowboys. The matchup is one of the best of the week as it puts two really talented teams. On offense, both teams are loaded with talent. Dak also appears to be ready for the start of the season after missing most of the last campaign due to a serious knee injury. The Buccaneers have brought back most of their roster so it should be interesting to see how they start off the season.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sep. 12)

The Colts and Seahawks will meet on Sunday in a game that will be very interesting for both teams. For the Colts, the question is if Wentz will be ready for the game. The former Eagles QB suffered an injury early on but reports say he could be back Week 1. For the Seahawks, the focus will be on the offense. Will they be as explosive as they were early in the season last year?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (Sep. 12)

The Texans have no starting QB yet but that announcement should come soon since the season is almost here. Their opponent for Week 1 has made it clear who their quarterback is. Lawrence, drafted with the first pick in the draft, was named the starter weeks back. The Jaguars also traded their previous starting QB, Minshew, to the Eagles for a sixth round pick.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sep. 12)

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new starting QB after a season filled with controversy. The Eagles traded Wentz earlier this year and have named Hurts the starter. The offense now features rookie DeVonta Smith, who was drafted with the team’s first round pick. But the Eagles are not the only ones that have added serious power to their offense through the draft. Their Week 1 opponent drafted Kyle Pitts in the first round. The team traded away Julio Jones but it still has serious power, with Ridley and now Pitts.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Football Team (Sep. 12)

The Chargers have their starting QB since last year but they will be facing a team with a veteran QB who has been on many rosters. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been confirmed as the starter for the Washington Football Team, a move that was not very surprising. The team recently let go of Haskins and the signing of Fitzpatrick meant he would be competing for the job. The veteran QB was part of the Dolphins roster last year and started the season before he was benched for Tua.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (Sep. 12)

The Steelers and Buffalo Bills both made the playoffs last year. But their campaigns had a different path. The Steelers had a long winning streak early on but the team got cold late in the season and were later eliminated in the playoffs by division rival Cleveland Browns.

The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East with a 13 – 3 record and ended the regular season with a six game winning streak. They made it all the way to the AFC Championship game, losing to the Chiefs 38 – 24.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions (Sep. 12)

The starting QB for the 49ers remains a mystery, with head coach Kyle Shanahan having some fun keeping it a secret. He was recently asked about who would return punts and who would be the QB moving forward. He said this:

“I don’t need to announce the quarterback, I don’t think I need to announce the starting punt returner, either, but I bet you guys could figure it out”. As for the Lions, the team will be starting a new QB after many years of Stafford. The new starter is Goff, who came over in the deal that sent Stafford to the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sep. 12)

The Vikings and Bengals both had negative records last year. But both have plenty to look forward to. Minnesota has a very talented offense and defense while the Bengals are hoping Burrow can continue his solid performances of last year. The first round pick from the Bengals in 2020 had some solid numbers before he went down with a knee injury.

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers (Sep. 12)

The Panthers will be showing up to this game with a player who started many games for the Jets in recent years, Sam Darnold. The QB has already been named the starter and it was no surprise at all since the Panthers traded three picks for him, including second and fourth round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets selected QB Zach Wilson with the number two pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He is likely in the starter conversation after some solid performances during the preseason.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans (Sep. 12)

The Cardinals have made some key additions, including the signing of Watt. But they are not the only ones that have made moves. Their Week 1 opponent made a huge splash by trading for star WR Julio Jones. This will be an interesting matchup as both teams are very talented on offense and defense. With Hopkins on one side and Jones on the other, this one might be a really good watch.

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sep. 12)

Browns vs. Chiefs has all the ingredients to be a playoff match. The two will be seeing each other Week 1. The Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and will be looking to repeat the success of last year’s regular season. The Chiefs are once again favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (Sep. 12)

The Dolphins and Patriots will be meeting in Week 1. But things will be different compared to last season. Miami made some changes while the Patriots went on a spending spree to get back in the mix.

The big news of the week for the Patriots is the release of Newton, pretty much confirming Jones will be the starter. Newton was competing for the starting job but the Patriots first round pick had some great performances during preseason.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants (Sep. 12)

The Denver Broncos have named Teddy Bridgewater as their starting QB. The team had previously featured Drew Lock in that position. Bridgewater has played for several teams in his career but he has shown in the past that he could be a solid starter. In the 2018 – 19 season, he led the Saints to a 5 – 0 record while Drew Brees recovered from a thumb injury.

For the Giants, there is one question mark, Saquon Barkley. The star RB suffered a season ending injury last year and it is unclear how much he will play in Week 1.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints (Sep. 12)

The Saints have named Jameis Winston their starting QB, which means the team’s offense will see a different player after many years of Brees in the position. The legendary QB retired earlier this year and that left Hill and Winston as the options heading into next season. Winston had some great moments in the preseason but he begins his run as the Saints starter in a game against the Packers. Green Bay is among the favorites to take the NFC with Rodgers back so it should be interesting to see what happens on Sunday.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sep. 12)

The Los Angeles Rams had an interesting offseason and they will be going up against a team that appears to be sticking with a veteran QB as the starter. Fields had some good moments in the preseason but recent reports say it will be Andy Dalton taking the snaps in Week 1. The former Bengals QB joined the team earlier this year after playing last season with the Cowboys. The Rams traded for Stafford and signed players such as DeSean Jackson, who can be a serious threat against any defense when healthy.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sep. 13)

Week 1 of the NFL regular season comes to an end with a game between the Ravens and Raiders. The Raiders are coming off an 8 – 8 season, which landed them in second place in the AFC West. But the team was 2 – 6 at home, something that is going to have to change if they want to take the top spot away from the Chiefs.