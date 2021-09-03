Peacock September 2021 – All the Content Coming

The month of September has just started and that means services such as Peacock are adding films, series, and much more. Comicbook has posted a full list of the content coming to the service. Here is that list:

September 1

About a Boy, 2002
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Assassin, 2013
American Heist, 2015
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
An American Werewolf in London, 1981
Angels & Demons, 2009
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Baby Mama, 2008
Beetlejuice, 198
The Best Man, 1999
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blade, 1998
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Child’s Play, 1988
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Coneheads, 1993
The Croods, 2013
Criminal, 2016
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Don Verdean, 201
Draft Day, 2014
Dragonheart, 1996
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Express, 2008
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008
The Fourth Kind, 2009
Friday Night Lights, 2004
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Help, 2011
Hotel Rwanda, 2004
The Interview, 2014
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Knocked Up, 2007
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Let Me In, 2010
MacGruber, 2010
Mallrats, 1995
Marauders, 2016
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Mustang, 2019
Notting Hill, 1999
One True Thing, 1998
Ouija, 2014
Out of Africa, 1985
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989
Phantasm II, 1988
The Social Network, 2006
Soul Food, 1997
Soul Plane, 2004
Tombstone, 1993
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
United 93, 2006
Wedding Crashers, 2005
World Trade Center, 2006
The World’s End, 2013
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4

September 2

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
TrollsTopia, Season 4

September 3

Buried in the Backyard, Season 3


