PlayStation Store: Essential Picks Is the Promotion for August

The PlayStation Store is usually holding promotions that offer games at low prices. The month of August just started hours ago but PlayStation is wasting no time in offering more discounts. PlayStation Blog has posted a full list of discounts for the Essential Picks promotion. Here is that list:
- ABZU
- Additional Costume Set
- Additional Horse Set
- Additional Scenario Set
- Adr1ft
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Remastered
- Blizzard® Arcade Collection
- Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Book of Demons
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bugsnax PS4 & PS5
- Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of The Sea
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Child of Light – Ultimate Edition
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar
- Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary
- Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy
- Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Cris Tales
- Days Gone
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- For Honor: Complete Edition
- Ghostrunner
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition PS4 & PS5
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Indivisible
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Just Dance 2020
- Last Day of June
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Little Big Workshop
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Memories of Mars
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Moving Out
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- Neighbours back From Hell
- No Man’s Sky
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Portal Knights
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Resident Evil 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Sakura Wars
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas – Deluxe Edition
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Terraria
- The Blizzard® 30-Year Celebration Collection
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition
- The Crew 2 – Special Edition
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope & Man of Medan Pre-order
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Survivalists
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
- Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Unturned
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
- Virginia
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
There are some popular games on this list, including the Yakuza series. If you’ve been keeping up with the promotions, you probably noticed that there were other Yakuza games in the previous sale. A lot of the discounts involve the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of popular games. That includes Watch Dogs and The Sims 4.