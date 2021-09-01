PlayStation Store: Essential Picks Is the Promotion for August

The PlayStation Store is usually holding promotions that offer games at low prices. The month of August just started hours ago but PlayStation is wasting no time in offering more discounts. PlayStation Blog has posted a full list of discounts for the Essential Picks promotion. Here is that list:

ABZU

Additional Costume Set

Additional Horse Set

Additional Scenario Set

Adr1ft

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition

Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition

Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition

Batman: Arkham Collection

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

Biomutant

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Remastered

Blizzard® Arcade Collection

Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Book of Demons

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bugsnax PS4 & PS5

Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes

Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers

Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes

Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers

Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes

Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys

Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of The Sea

Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition

Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition

Child of Light – Ultimate Edition

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cooking Mama: Cookstar

Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary

Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy

Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Cris Tales

Days Gone

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5

F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse

For Honor: Complete Edition

Ghostrunner

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition PS4 & PS5

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Indivisible

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

Journey to the Savage Planet

Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage

Journey: Collector’s Edition

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition

Just Dance 2020

Last Day of June

LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Marvel Collection

Let’s Sing 2021

Let’s Sing Queen

Little Big Workshop

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Memories of Mars

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle

Moving Out

My Time at Portia

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition

Neighbours back From Hell

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe

Portal Knights

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Resident Evil 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Sakura Wars

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth

South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Starlink: Battle For Atlas – Deluxe Edition

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris

Terraria

The Blizzard® 30-Year Celebration Collection

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition

The Crew 2 – Special Edition

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope & Man of Medan Pre-order

The Disney Afternoon Collection

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Survivalists

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition

Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Unturned

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition

Virginia

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Wreckfest – Complete Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

There are some popular games on this list, including the Yakuza series. If you’ve been keeping up with the promotions, you probably noticed that there were other Yakuza games in the previous sale. A lot of the discounts involve the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of popular games. That includes Watch Dogs and The Sims 4.



