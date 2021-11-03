Coming To Netflix Australia – November 2021

The month of November has just started so there is plenty to watch on Netflix. In Australia, the streaming service has a ton of content coming up. Nowtolove has posted a full list of the content coming to the country. Here is that list:
November 1
The Claus Family
SeaChange: Seasons 1-3
The Coming Back Out Ball
Wild Wild West
The Smurfs
November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
November 3
Lords of Scam
The Harder They Fall
November 4
Catching Killers
November 5
A Cop Movie
The Club
The Unlikely Murderer
Big Mouth: Season 5
Glória
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Love Hard
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
November 6
Arcane
Father Christmas Is Back
November 9
Your Life Is a Joke
Swap Shop
November 10
Gentefied: Season 2
Animal
Passing
November 11
Love Never Lies
November 12
Red Notice
November 15
Lies and Deceit
Jack Frost
November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
The Dressmaker
November 17
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 7 – 8
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Christmas Flow
Tiger King 2
November 18
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Lead Me Home
Dogs in Space
November 19
Love Me Instead
Dhamaka
tick, tick…BOOM!
Procession
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Extinct
Hellbound
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
November 20
New World
November 22
Outlaws
November 23
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
November 24
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
Bruised
Robin Robin
November 25
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
November 26
Light the Night: Part 1
School of Chocolate
Green Snake
A Castle for Christmas
Spoiled Brats
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
November 28
Elves
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Dive Club: Season 1
November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
The Summit of the Gods
More the Merrier
