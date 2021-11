More Xbox With Gold Deals: Nov. 16 – 22

Black Friday hasn’t kicked off but there is plenty of discounts for Xbox users. The Xbox Hub has posted a list of all the deals for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Here is that list:

Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One

0 Degrees Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale 1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 10% Spotlight Sale 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale 11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% Spotlight Sale 23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 15% Spotlight Sale A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Alphadia Genesis Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG* America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 67% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG* Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG* Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG* Brotherhood United Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale Checkers for Kids Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale CODE VEIN Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale Crashbots Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG* Creaks Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale Crossbow Crusade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG* Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale Dodgeball Academia Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG* Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 60% Publisher Sale DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass Add-On 30% Publisher Sale Dungeon Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG* Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG* FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale Glass Masquerade 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Habroxia 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG* Handball 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* I, AI Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG* Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 15% DWG* Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 15% DWG* Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 15% DWG* It came from space and ate our brains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 33% Publisher Sale Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Machinarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale Madness Beverage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG* Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Mushroom Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Publisher Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Publisher Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% DWG* Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Sale Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Spotlight Sale One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Sale Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG* Paradox Error Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale Project CARS 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale Project CARS 3: SEASON PASS Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Project Wingman Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG* Promesa Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Pumpkin Jack Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG* Royal Tower Defense Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Rugby 20 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG* Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG* Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale SOULCALIBUR VI – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* SteamWorld Dig 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG* Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG* Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG* Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Publisher Sale SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2 Add-On 60% Publisher Sale TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale The Falconeer Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG* Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Spotlight Sale Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* YesterMorrow Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360

ArcaniA Fall of Setarrif Add-On 70% DWG* Bioshock 2 Minerva’s Den Backward Compatible 50% DWG* Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG* Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Backward Compatible 67% DWG* Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG* Conan Backward Compatible 70% DWG* Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in U.S.) Backward Compatible 75% DWG* Prey Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG* The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Thunder Wolves Arcade 70% DWG* XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG*