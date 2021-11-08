November 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The first half of November is nearly done but don’t worry, there is plenty of content still coming from streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Here is what’s coming from Nov. 15 and up:
HBO Max
Available November 15
- TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Available November 18
- Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
- Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
- Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
- Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Available November 19
- The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
- King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
- Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Available November 20
- 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
Available November 23
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Available November 25
- The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
- La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
Available November 26
- How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
Available November 28
- Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
- Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Available November 29
- We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
November TBA
- 8-Bit Christmas, 2021
- A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary
- Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
- Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Music Box: Jagged
- Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
- Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere
Netflix
Available Nov. 15
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
- Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series
- Snowbound for Christmas
- Survivor: Season 16
- Survivor: Season 37
Available Nov. 16
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family
Available Nov. 17
- Christmas Flow — Netflix Series
- Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film
- The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
- Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series
- Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary
Available Nov. 18
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy
- Dogs in Space — Netflix Family
- Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film
Available Nov. 19
- Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series
- Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series
- Dhamaka — Netflix Film
- Extinct — Netflix Family
- Hellbound — Netflix Series
- Love Me Instead — Netflix Film
- The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Procession — Netflix Documentary
- tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film
Available Nov. 20
- New World — Netflix Series
Available Nov. 22
- Outlaws — Netflix Film
- Vita & Virginia
Available Nov. 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family
Available Nov. 24
- A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film
- Bruised — Netflix Film
- Robin Robin — Netflix Family
- Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- True Story — Netflix Series
Available Nov. 25
- F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- Super Crooks — Netflix Series
Available Nov. 26
- A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary
- Green Snake — Netflix Film
- Light the Night — Netflix Series
- School of Chocolate — Netflix Series
- Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film
Available Nov. 28
- Elves — Netflix Series
Available Nov. 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary
Available Nov. 30
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier — Netflix Film
- The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film
Peacock
Available November 15
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*
Liar, Liar, 1997*
Available November 16
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*
One Day, 2011*
Safe House, 2012*
Available November 17
1,000 Times Good Night, 2013
All You Ever Wished For, 2018
Arcadia, 2012
The Barefoot Artists, 2014
Broken, 2012
Burn Burn Burn, 2015
Dogs on the Inside, 2014
Famous Nathan, 2014
Glassland, 2014
The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010
Hector, 2015
Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018
Jasper Jones, 2017
Longmire, Seasons 1-6
My Art, 2016
Not Another Happy Ending, 2013
A Reggae Sesson, 1988
Second Coming, 2014
Sign Painters, 2014
Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011
Strike a Pose, 2016
Available November 18
30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019
All I Want For Christmas, 2013
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Avenging Angelo, 2003
Blonde and Blonder, 2008
Bob the Builder, 2005
Boy Meets Girl, Season 1
Christmas Together, 2020
A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012
Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Hidden Away, 2013
High School Exorcism, 2014
Holiday Switch, 2007
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Mad Whale, 2019
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*
A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Save the Wedding, 2021
Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008
Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003
The World Made Straight, 2015
Available November 19
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Pressure Cooker, 2008
Teach, 2013
Available November 20
A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021*
Nitro Rallycross*
Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford*
Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton*
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United*
Available November 21
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Nitro Rallycross*
Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers
WWE Survivor Series*
Available November 22
Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin
Available November 24
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
Available November 25
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon
Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Available November 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021
Available November 27
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*
Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021*
Available November 28
Christmas Is You, 2021*
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton*
Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford*
Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United*
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens
Hulu
Available November 15
- 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Switch
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
The Boss Baby 2
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas With the Andersons
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Holly’s Holiday
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married by Christmas
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Truth About Christmas
Winter Wedding
Available November 16
- The Master
Available November 17
- Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Available November 18
- The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)
Mandibles
Available November 19
- The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Available November 22
- Beverly Hills Ninja
Available November 23
- Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star
Available November 25
- Ride the Eagle
Available November 26
- Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)
Pig
Available November 28
- Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
Available November 29
- All Light, Everywhere
Available November 30
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Disney+
Available November 17
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Available November 19
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
Available November 24
- Becoming Cousteau
- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
- Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Available November 25
- The Beatles: Get Back, Part One – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Available November 26
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Available November 27
- The Beatles: Get Back, Part Three – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere