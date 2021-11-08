November 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

Sean Farlow
The first half of November is nearly done but don’t worry, there is plenty of content still coming from streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Here is what’s coming from Nov. 15 and up:

HBO Max

Available November 15

  • TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Available November 18

  • Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
  • Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available November 19


  • The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
  • King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
  • Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Available November 20

  • 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

Available November 23

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available November 25

  • The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
  • La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

Available November 26

  • How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

Available November 28

  • Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
  • Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

Available November 29

  • We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

November TBA

  • 8-Bit Christmas, 2021
  • A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary
  • Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
  • Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • Music Box: Jagged
  • Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
  • Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere

Netflix

Available Nov. 15

  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
  • Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
  • Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series
  • Snowbound for Christmas
  • Survivor: Season 16
  • Survivor: Season 37

Available Nov. 16

  • Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family

Available Nov. 17

  • Christmas Flow — Netflix Series
  • Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film
  • The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
  • Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series
  • Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary

Available Nov. 18

  • Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy
  • Dogs in Space — Netflix Family
  • Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary
  • The Princess Switch 3Romancing the Star — Netflix Film

Available Nov. 19

  • Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series
  • Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series
  • Dhamaka — Netflix Film
  • Extinct — Netflix Family
  • Hellbound — Netflix Series
  • Love Me Instead — Netflix Film
  • The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
  • Procession — Netflix Documentary
  • tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film

Available Nov. 20

  • New World — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 22

  • Outlaws — Netflix Film
  • Vita & Virginia

Available Nov. 23

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary
  • Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

Available Nov. 24

  • A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film
  • Bruised — Netflix Film
  • Robin Robin — Netflix Family
  • Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • True Story — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 25

  • F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series
  • Super Crooks — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 26

  • A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film
  • Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary
  • Green Snake — Netflix Film
  • Light the Night — Netflix Series
  • School of Chocolate — Netflix Series
  • Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film

Available Nov. 28

  • Elves — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 29

  • 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

Available Nov. 30

  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family
  • Coming Home in the Dark
  • More the Merrier — Netflix Film
  • The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film

Peacock

Available November 15

  • Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*

  • Liar, Liar, 1997*

Available November 16

  • Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*

  • One Day, 2011*

  • Safe House, 2012*

Available November 17

    • 1,000 Times Good Night, 2013

    • All You Ever Wished For, 2018

    • Arcadia, 2012

    • The Barefoot Artists, 2014

    • Broken, 2012

    • Burn Burn Burn, 2015

    • Dogs on the Inside, 2014

    • Famous Nathan, 2014

    • Glassland, 2014

    • The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010

    • Hector, 2015

    • Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018

    • Jasper Jones, 2017

    • Longmire, Seasons 1-6

    • My Art, 2016

    • Not Another Happy Ending, 2013

  • A Reggae Sesson, 1988

  • Second Coming, 2014

  • Sign Painters, 2014

  • Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011

  • Strike a Pose, 2016

Available November 18

    • 30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019

    • All I Want For Christmas, 2013

    • American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

    • Avenging Angelo, 2003

    • Blonde and Blonder, 2008

    • Bob the Builder, 2005

    • Boy Meets Girl, Season 1

    • Christmas Together, 2020

    • A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012

    • Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019

    • Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

    • The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009

    • Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

    • Hidden Away, 2013

    • High School Exorcism, 2014

    • Holiday Switch, 2007

    • The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

    • The Mad Whale, 2019

    • Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

    • Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*

    • A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020

    • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

    • Save the Wedding, 2021

    • Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018

    • The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

    • Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

  • What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008

  • Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003

  • The World Made Straight, 2015

Available November 19

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

  • Pressure Cooker, 2008

  • Teach, 2013

Available November 20

    • A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021*

    • Nitro Rallycross*

  • Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

  • Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace*

  • Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

  • Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford*

  • Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton*

  • Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United*

Available November 21

    • LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

    • Nitro Rallycross*

  • Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

  • WWE Survivor Series*

Available November 22

  • Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Available November 24

  • Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

  • Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Available November 25

    • American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

    • Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

    • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

    • The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

    • Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon

    • Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints

  • Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Available November 26

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021

Available November 27

  • Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

  • Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

  • Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021*

Available November 28

    • Christmas Is You, 2021*

    • Premier League – Brentford v. Everton*

    • Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham*

    • Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United*

  • Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford*

  • Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United*

  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

  • Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

Hulu

Available November 15

  • 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
    A Christmas Kiss II
    A Christmas Switch
    A Christmas Tree Miracle
    A Cinderella Christmas
    A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
    A Puppy for Christmas
    Angels in the Snow
    Back to Christmas
    The Boss Baby 2
    Christmas Belle
    The Christmas Calendar
    Christmas in the Heartland
    Christmas With the Andersons
    Deadpool
    Deadpool 2
    Girlfriends of Christmas Past
    Holly’s Holiday
    The March Sisters at Christmas
    Married by Christmas
    My Dad Is Scrooge
    My Santa
    Naughty & Nice
    Rock N’ Roll Christmas
    Rodeo & Juliet
    Second Chance Christmas
    The Secret of the Nutcracker
    The Truth About Christmas
    Winter Wedding

Available November 16

  • The Master

Available November 17

  • Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Available November 18

  • The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)
    Mandibles

Available November 19

  • The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available November 22

  • Beverly Hills Ninja

Available November 23

  • Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
    Ape Star

Available November 25

  • Ride the Eagle

Available November 26

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)
    Pig

Available November 28

  • Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available November 29

  • All Light, Everywhere

Available November 30

  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Disney+

Available November 17

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Available November 19

  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
  • Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
  • Puppy For Hanukkah
  • The Pixar Story

Available November 24

  • Becoming Cousteau
  • PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
  • Port Protection Alaska (S4)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
  • Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
  • Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Available November 25

  • The Beatles: Get Back, Part One – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Available November 26

  • Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
  • The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Available November 27

  • The Beatles: Get Back, Part Three – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

