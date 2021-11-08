November 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The first half of November is nearly done but don’t worry, there is plenty of content still coming from streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Here is what’s coming from Nov. 15 and up:

HBO Max

Available November 15

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Available November 18

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available November 19

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Available November 20

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

Available November 23

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available November 25

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

Available November 26

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

Available November 28

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

Available November 29

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

November TBA

8-Bit Christmas, 2021

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary

Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere

Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Music Box: Jagged

Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere

Netflix

Available Nov. 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Available Nov. 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family

Available Nov. 17

Christmas Flow — Netflix Series

Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series

Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary

Available Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy

Dogs in Space — Netflix Family

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film

Available Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series

Dhamaka — Netflix Film

Extinct — Netflix Family

Hellbound — Netflix Series

Love Me Instead — Netflix Film

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Procession — Netflix Documentary

tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film

Available Nov. 20

New World — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 22

Outlaws — Netflix Film

Vita & Virginia

Available Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

Available Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film

Bruised — Netflix Film

Robin Robin — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series

True Story — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Super Crooks — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary

Green Snake — Netflix Film

Light the Night — Netflix Series

School of Chocolate — Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film

Available Nov. 28

Elves — Netflix Series

Available Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

Available Nov. 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — Netflix Film

The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film

Peacock

Available November 15

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*

Liar, Liar, 1997*

Available November 16

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*

One Day, 2011*

Safe House, 2012*

Available November 17

1,000 Times Good Night, 2013 All You Ever Wished For, 2018 Arcadia, 2012 The Barefoot Artists, 2014



Broken, 2012 Burn Burn Burn, 2015 Dogs on the Inside, 2014 Famous Nathan, 2014 Glassland, 2014 The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010



Hector, 2015 Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018 Jasper Jones, 2017 Longmire, Seasons 1-6 My Art, 2016 Not Another Happy Ending, 2013



A Reggae Sesson, 1988

Second Coming, 2014

Sign Painters, 2014

Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011

Strike a Pose, 2016

Available November 18

30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019 All I Want For Christmas, 2013



American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)* Avenging Angelo, 2003 Blonde and Blonder, 2008 Bob the Builder, 2005 Boy Meets Girl, Season 1 Christmas Together, 2020



A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012 Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019 Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)* The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009 Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)* Hidden Away, 2013



High School Exorcism, 2014 Holiday Switch, 2007 The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)* The Mad Whale, 2019 Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)* Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*



A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)* Save the Wedding, 2021 Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018 The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original) Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*



What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008

Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003

The World Made Straight, 2015

Available November 19

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Pressure Cooker, 2008

Teach, 2013

Available November 20

A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021* Nitro Rallycross*



Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United*

Available November 21

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship Nitro Rallycross*



Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

WWE Survivor Series*

Available November 22

Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Available November 24

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Available November 25

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)* Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)* The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)* The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original) Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints



Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Available November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021

Available November 27

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021*

Available November 28

Christmas Is You, 2021* Premier League – Brentford v. Everton* Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham* Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United*



Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford*

Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United*

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

Hulu

Available November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Switch

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

The Boss Baby 2

Christmas Belle

The Christmas Calendar

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas With the Andersons

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly’s Holiday

The March Sisters at Christmas

Married by Christmas

My Dad Is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Rodeo & Juliet

Second Chance Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

The Truth About Christmas

Winter Wedding

Available November 16

The Master

Available November 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Available November 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Series (Hulu Original)

Mandibles

Available November 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available November 22

Beverly Hills Ninja

Available November 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star

Available November 25

Ride the Eagle

Available November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)

Pig

Available November 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available November 29

All Light, Everywhere

Available November 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Disney+

Available November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Available November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Available November 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Available November 25

The Beatles: Get Back, Part One – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Available November 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Available November 27