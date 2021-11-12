PlayStation Store October 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has revealed the top PS Store downloads for the month of October. The list includes new releases as well as popular sports games such as the FIFA series. Here are the top downloads for the PS Store last month:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Far Cry 6 FIFA 22 2 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 3 Back 4 Blood Back 4 Blood 4 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 5 NBA 2K22 Kena: Bridge of Spirits 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Alan Wake Remastered 7 Madden NFL 22 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes 8 NHL 22 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 9 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Diablo II: Resurrected 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Riders Republic 11 Alan Wake Remastered NBA 2K22 12 Deathloop Resident Evil Village 13 Riders Republic Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 14 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Rainbow Six Siege 15 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deathloop 16 Diablo II: Resurrected Hot Wheels Unleashed 17 Hot Wheels Unleashed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 18 Mortal Kombat 11 NHL 22 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War It Takes Two 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 FIFA 22 FIFA 22 2 Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 3 Back 4 Blood Grand Theft Auto V 4 Madden NFL 22 Minecraft 5 NBA 2K22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 6 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Red Dead Redemption 2 7 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 8 NHL 22 Need for Speed Heat 9 Insurgency: Sandstorm Gang Beasts 10 Minecraft CarX Drift Racing Online 11 God of War The Last of Us Part II 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Friday the 13th: The Game 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 Insurgency: Sandstorm 14 Friday the 13th: The Game A Way Out 15 Diablo II: Resurrected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare God of War 17 Mortal Kombat 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 18 Gang Beasts NBA 2K22 19 Need for Speed Heat Diablo II: Resurrected 20 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Arizona Sunshine 5 Superhot VR Superhot VR 6 Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught 7 Gorn Swordsman VR 8 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul 9 Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR 10 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 eFootball 2022 eFootball 2022 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Rocket League Rocket League 5 Enlisted Enlisted 6 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 7 Apex Legends Apex Legends 8 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 9 Rec Room Rec Room 10 Splitgate Brawlhalla



