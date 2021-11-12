PlayStation Store October 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

Sean Farlow
PlayStation Blog has revealed the top PS Store downloads for the month of October. The list includes new releases as well as popular sports games such as the FIFA series. Here are the top downloads for the PS Store last month:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1Far Cry 6FIFA 22
2FIFA 22Far Cry 6
3Back 4 BloodBack 4 Blood
4Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami ChroniclesMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
5NBA 2K22Kena: Bridge of Spirits
6Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyAlan Wake Remastered
7Madden NFL 22The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
8NHL 22Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
9Nickelodeon All-Star BrawlDiablo II: Resurrected
10Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesRiders Republic
11Alan Wake RemasteredNBA 2K22
12DeathloopResident Evil Village
13Riders RepublicMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
14The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of AshesRainbow Six Siege
15Kena: Bridge of SpiritsDeathloop
16Diablo II: ResurrectedHot Wheels Unleashed
17Hot Wheels UnleashedAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
18Mortal Kombat 11NHL 22
19Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarIt Takes Two
20Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1FIFA 22FIFA 22
2Far Cry 6Far Cry 6
3Back 4 BloodGrand Theft Auto V
4Madden NFL 22Minecraft
5NBA 2K22The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
6Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami ChroniclesRed Dead Redemption 2
7Grand Theft Auto VAssassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
8NHL 22Need for Speed Heat
9Insurgency: SandstormGang Beasts
10MinecraftCarX Drift Racing Online
11God of WarThe Last of Us Part II
12Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarFriday the 13th: The Game
13Red Dead Redemption 2Insurgency: Sandstorm
14Friday the 13th: The GameA Way Out
15Diablo II: ResurrectedCall of Duty: Modern Warfare
16Call of Duty: Modern WarfareGod of War
17Mortal Kombat 11Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
18Gang BeastsNBA 2K22
19Need for Speed HeatDiablo II: Resurrected
20Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi StrikerThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3Batman: Arkham VRThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
4The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersArizona Sunshine
5Superhot VRSuperhot VR
6Swordsman VRThe Walking Dead Onslaught
7GornSwordsman VR
8Paranormal Activity: The Lost SoulParanormal Activity: The Lost Soul
9Arizona SunshineBatman: Arkham VR
10Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityRick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1eFootball 2022eFootball 2022
2FortniteFortnite
3Call of Duty: WarzoneCall of Duty: Warzone
4Rocket LeagueRocket League
5EnlistedEnlisted
6Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact
7Apex LegendsApex Legends
8Destiny 2Destiny 2
9Rec RoomRec Room
10SplitgateBrawlhalla



Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

