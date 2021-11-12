PlayStation Store October 2021 – Top Downloads (EU and NA)

PlayStation Blog has revealed the top PS Store downloads for the month of October. The list includes new releases as well as popular sports games such as the FIFA series. Here are the top downloads for the PS Store last month:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Far Cry 6
FIFA 22
2
FIFA 22
Far Cry 6
3
Back 4 Blood
Back 4 Blood
4
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
5
NBA 2K22
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
6
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Alan Wake Remastered
7
Madden NFL 22
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
8
NHL 22
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
9
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Diablo II: Resurrected
10
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Riders Republic
11
Alan Wake Remastered
NBA 2K22
12
Deathloop
Resident Evil Village
13
Riders Republic
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
14
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Rainbow Six Siege
15
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Deathloop
16
Diablo II: Resurrected
Hot Wheels Unleashed
17
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
18
Mortal Kombat 11
NHL 22
19
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
It Takes Two
20
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
FIFA 22
FIFA 22
2
Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6
3
Back 4 Blood
Grand Theft Auto V
4
Madden NFL 22
Minecraft
5
NBA 2K22
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
6
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles