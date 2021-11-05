PlayStation Store – Remasters & Retro Sale Now Live

The PlayStation Store has a new sale and while details have not been posted by PlayStation Blog, MP1ST has posted a full list of the discounts. Here is the list with the prices and the percentage off:
|8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I
|$2.79
|65%
|Adk Damashii
|$3.74
|75%
|Ape Escape 2
|$4.99
|50%
|Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
|$7.49
|50%
|Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
|$1.99
|50%
|Arcade Game Series: Galaga
|$1.99
|50%
|Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man
|$1.99
|50%
|Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man
|$1.99
|50%
|Art of Fighting Anthology
|$3.74
|75%
|Back in 1995
|$4.99
|50%
|Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
|$19.99
|50%
|Black Paradox
|$4.49
|$5.99
|60%
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|$4.19
|$6.99
|75%
|Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back!
|$25.99
|35%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|$4.99
|$7.49
|70%
|Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
|$3.99
|$5.99
|70%
|Bully
|$8.99
|40%
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|$7.99
|60%
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|$19.99
|50%
|Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
|$9.99
|50%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|$19.99
|50%
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|$15.99
|60%
|Dark Cloud
|$7.49
|50%
|Dark Cloud 2
|$7.49
|50%
|Demon Pit
|$2.99
|$3.99
|60%
|Demons with Shotguns
|$5.19
|$6.49
|50%
|Deponia Doomsday
|$1.29
|90%
|Destroy All Humans! (2020)
|$23.99
|40%
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|$17.49
|$24.99
|50%
|Double Switch – 25th Anniversary Edition
|$4.49
|70%
|Everybody’s Golf
|$9.99
|50%
|F1 2021 PS4 and PS5
|$35.99
|40%
|Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol.2
|$3.74
|75%
|FoxyLand
|$1.99
|60%
|FoxyLand 2
|$2.39
|60%
|Fu’Un Super Combo
|$3.74
|75%
|Full Throttle Remastered
|$7.49
|50%
|FullBlast
|$2.99
|50%
|Garou: Mark Of The Wolves
|$3.74
|75%
|Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
|$4.99
|75%
|Gravity Rush Remastered
|$14.99
|50%
|Gun Crazy
|$2.49
|50%
|Hard Reset Redux
|$2.99
|85%
|Helldivers Super-Earth – Ultimate Edition
|$15.99
|60%
|How to take off your Mask Remastered
|$8.99
|40%
|I Am The Hero
|$3.99
|60%
|Indigo Prophecy
|$3.74
|75%
|Jak 3
|$7.49
|50%
|Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
|$7.49
|50%
|Jak II
|$7.49
|50%
|Jak X: Combat Racing
|$7.49
|50%
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|FREE
|$39.99
|0%
|LocoRoco 2 Remastered
|$7.49
|50%
|LocoRoco Remastered
|$7.49
|50%
|Loot Hero DX
|$2.74
|45%
|Max Payne
|$8.99
|40%
|MediEvil
|$14.99
|50%
|MediEvil – Digital Deluxe
|$19.99
|50%
|Milanoir
|$1.94
|85%
|Monkey King: Master of the Clouds
|$1.24
|75%
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|$14.79
|63%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|$41.99
|30%
|Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition
|$5.99
|60%
|Odallus: The Dark Call
|$2.99
|$4.19
|65%
|Pac-Man 256
|$2.49
|50%
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
|$4.54
|65%
|Patapon 2 Remastered
|$8.99
|40%
|Patapon Remastered
|$7.49
|50%
|Postal Redux
|$4.99
|50%
|Primal
|$4.99
|50%
|Raiden V: Director’s Cut
|$8.99
|$11.99
|60%
|Red Dead Revolver
|$8.99
|40%
|Red Faction
|$2.99
|80%
|Red Faction II
|$2.99
|80%
|Rogue Galaxy
|$7.49
|50%
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|$13.99
|65%
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|$13.99
|65%
|Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection
|$9.99
|75%
|Samurai Shodown V Special
|$3.74
|75%
|Samurai Shodown VI
|$3.74
|75%
|Shadow of the Beast
|$9.99
|50%
|Shadow Of The Colossus
|$9.99
|50%
|Shikhondo – Soul Eater
|$3.49
|$4.89
|65%
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition
|$41.99
|40%
|Siren
|$4.99
|50%
|Skelly Selest
|$2.49
|$3.49
|65%
|Snk 40th Anniversary Collection
|$15.99
|$19.99
|50%
|Space Invaders Forever
|$17.99
|40%
|Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|$29.99
|60%
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|$13.99
|65%
|Star Wars Bounty Hunter
|$4.99
|50%
|Straimium Immortaly
|$2.99
|$4.19
|65%
|Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
|$19.99
|50%
|Super Blood Hockey
|$6.74
|$8.24
|45%
|Super Destronaut DX
|$1.99
|60%
|Super Star Wars
|$4.99
|50%
|Tearaway Unfolded
|$9.99
|50%
|The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
|$19.99
|60%
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|$5.99
|85%
|The King Of Fighters 2000
|$1.99
|80%
|The King Of Fighters ’97 Global Match
|$2.99
|80%
|The Last of Us Remastered
|$9.99
|50%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|$9.99
|50%
|The Persistence
|FREE
|$29.99
|0%
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|$2.99
|85%
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
|FREE
|$39.99
|0%
|The Warriors
|$8.99
|40%
|ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!
|$2.99
|$4.49
|70%
|Toki
|$1.99
|90%
|Treasure Hunter Simulator
|$5.99
|$6.99
|30%
|Trine Trilogy
|$7.49
|75%
|Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
|$13.99
|60%
|Turrican Flashback Collection
|$17.99
|40%
|Twisted Metal: Black
|$4.99
|50%
|Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
|$9.99
|50%
|Until You Fall
|FREE
|$24.99
|0%
|Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
|$26.99
|55%
|Valfaris
|$9.99
|$12.49
|50%
|Wild Arms 3
|$7.49
|50%
|Xeodrifter
|$1.49
|85%
|Zotrix
|$1.49
|85%
|DLC Name
|Plu$
|$ale
|Off
|Tekken 7 – DLC13: Frame Data Display
|$1.49
|50%
Train Sim World 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea
|$22.49
|25%