PlayStation Store – Remasters & Retro Sale Now Live

By
Sean Farlow
-

The PlayStation Store has a new sale and while details have not been posted by PlayStation Blog, MP1ST has posted a full list of the discounts. Here is the list with the prices and the percentage off:

8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I$2.7965%
Adk Damashii$3.7475%
Ape Escape 2$4.9950%
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits$7.4950%
Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug$1.9950%
Arcade Game Series: Galaga$1.9950%
Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man$1.9950%
Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man$1.9950%
Art of Fighting Anthology$3.7475%
Back in 1995$4.9950%
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle$19.9950%
Black Paradox$4.49$5.9960%
Bleed Complete Bundle$4.19$6.9975%
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back!$25.9935%
Bubsy: Paws on Fire!$4.99$7.4970%
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back$3.99$5.9970%
Bully$8.9940%
Burnout Paradise Remastered$7.9960%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered$19.9950%
Commandos 2 – HD Remaster$9.9950%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy$19.9950%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled$15.9960%
Dark Cloud$7.4950%
Dark Cloud 2$7.4950%
Demon Pit$2.99$3.9960%
Demons with Shotguns$5.19$6.4950%
Deponia Doomsday$1.2990%
Destroy All Humans! (2020)$23.9940%
Disgaea 1 Complete$17.49$24.9950%
Double Switch – 25th Anniversary Edition$4.4970%
Everybody’s Golf$9.9950%
F1 2021 PS4 and PS5$35.9940%
Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol.2$3.7475%
FoxyLand$1.9960%
FoxyLand 2$2.3960%
Fu’Un Super Combo$3.7475%
Full Throttle Remastered$7.4950%
FullBlast$2.9950%
Garou: Mark Of The Wolves$3.7475%
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition$4.9975%
Gravity Rush Remastered$14.9950%
Gun Crazy$2.4950%
Hard Reset Redux$2.9985%
Helldivers Super-Earth – Ultimate Edition$15.9960%
How to take off your Mask Remastered$8.9940%
I Am The Hero$3.9960%
Indigo Prophecy$3.7475%
Jak 3$7.4950%
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy$7.4950%
Jak II$7.4950%
Jak X: Combat Racing$7.4950%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-ReckoningFREE$39.990%
LocoRoco 2 Remastered$7.4950%
LocoRoco Remastered$7.4950%
Loot Hero DX$2.7445%
Max Payne$8.9940%
MediEvil$14.9950%
MediEvil – Digital Deluxe$19.9950%
Milanoir$1.9485%
Monkey King: Master of the Clouds$1.2475%
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered$14.7963%
NEO: The World Ends with You$41.9930%
Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition$5.9960%
Odallus: The Dark Call$2.99$4.1965%
Pac-Man 256$2.4950%
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2$4.5465%
Patapon 2 Remastered$8.9940%
Patapon Remastered$7.4950%
Postal Redux$4.9950%
Primal$4.9950%
Raiden V: Director’s Cut$8.99$11.9960%
Red Dead Revolver$8.9940%
Red Faction$2.9980%
Red Faction II$2.9980%
Rogue Galaxy$7.4950%
Saints Row: The Third Remastered$13.9965%
Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection$9.9975%
Samurai Shodown V Special$3.7475%
Samurai Shodown VI$3.7475%
Shadow of the Beast$9.9950%
Shadow Of The Colossus$9.9950%
Shikhondo – Soul Eater$3.49$4.8965%
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition
$41.9940%
Siren$4.9950%
Skelly Selest$2.49$3.4965%
Snk 40th Anniversary Collection$15.99$19.9950%
Space Invaders Forever$17.9940%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle$29.9960%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy$13.9965%
Star Wars Bounty Hunter$4.9950%
Straimium Immortaly$2.99$4.1965%
Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection$19.9950%
Super Blood Hockey$6.74$8.2445%
Super Destronaut DX$1.9960%
Super Star Wars$4.9950%
Tearaway Unfolded$9.9950%
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered$19.9960%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut$5.9985%
The King Of Fighters 2000$1.9980%
The King Of Fighters ’97 Global Match$2.9980%
The Last of Us Remastered$9.9950%
The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors$9.9950%
The PersistenceFREE$29.990%
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter$2.9985%
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard EditionFREE$39.990%
The Warriors$8.9940%
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!$2.99$4.4970%
Toki$1.9990%
Treasure Hunter Simulator$5.99$6.9930%
Trine Trilogy$7.4975%
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection$13.9960%
Turrican Flashback Collection$17.9940%
Twisted Metal: Black$4.9950%
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection$9.9950%
Until You FallFREE$24.990%
Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen$26.9955%
Valfaris$9.99$12.4950%
Wild Arms 3$7.4950%
Xeodrifter$1.4985%
Zotrix$1.4985%
DLC NamePlu$$aleOff
Tekken 7 – DLC13: Frame Data Display$1.4950%
Train Sim World 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea
$22.4925%



