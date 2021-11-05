PlayStation Store – Remasters & Retro Sale Now Live

The PlayStation Store has a new sale and while details have not been posted by PlayStation Blog, MP1ST has posted a full list of the discounts. Here is the list with the prices and the percentage off:

8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I $2.79 65% Adk Damashii $3.74 75% Ape Escape 2 $4.99 50% Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits $7.49 50% Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug $1.99 50% Arcade Game Series: Galaga $1.99 50% Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man $1.99 50% Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man $1.99 50% Art of Fighting Anthology $3.74 75% Back in 1995 $4.99 50% Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle $19.99 50% Black Paradox $4.49 $5.99 60% Bleed Complete Bundle $4.19 $6.99 75% Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! $25.99 35% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! $4.99 $7.49 70% Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back $3.99 $5.99 70% Bully $8.99 40% Burnout Paradise Remastered $7.99 60% Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $19.99 50% Commandos 2 – HD Remaster $9.99 50% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $19.99 50% Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled $15.99 60% Dark Cloud $7.49 50% Dark Cloud 2 $7.49 50% Demon Pit $2.99 $3.99 60% Demons with Shotguns $5.19 $6.49 50% Deponia Doomsday $1.29 90% Destroy All Humans! (2020) $23.99 40% Disgaea 1 Complete $17.49 $24.99 50% Double Switch – 25th Anniversary Edition $4.49 70% Everybody’s Golf $9.99 50% F1 2021 PS4 and PS5 $35.99 40% Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol.2 $3.74 75% FoxyLand $1.99 60% FoxyLand 2 $2.39 60% Fu’Un Super Combo $3.74 75% Full Throttle Remastered $7.49 50% FullBlast $2.99 50% Garou: Mark Of The Wolves $3.74 75% Gauntlet: Slayer Edition $4.99 75% Gravity Rush Remastered $14.99 50% Gun Crazy $2.49 50% Hard Reset Redux $2.99 85% Helldivers Super-Earth – Ultimate Edition $15.99 60% How to take off your Mask Remastered $8.99 40% I Am The Hero $3.99 60% Indigo Prophecy $3.74 75% Jak 3 $7.49 50% Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy $7.49 50% Jak II $7.49 50% Jak X: Combat Racing $7.49 50% Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FREE $39.99 0% LocoRoco 2 Remastered $7.49 50% LocoRoco Remastered $7.49 50% Loot Hero DX $2.74 45% Max Payne $8.99 40% MediEvil $14.99 50% MediEvil – Digital Deluxe $19.99 50% Milanoir $1.94 85% Monkey King: Master of the Clouds $1.24 75% Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered $14.79 63% NEO: The World Ends with You $41.99 30% Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition $5.99 60% Odallus: The Dark Call $2.99 $4.19 65% Pac-Man 256 $2.49 50% Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 $4.54 65% Patapon 2 Remastered $8.99 40% Patapon Remastered $7.49 50% Postal Redux $4.99 50% Primal $4.99 50% Raiden V: Director’s Cut $8.99 $11.99 60% Red Dead Revolver $8.99 40% Red Faction $2.99 80% Red Faction II $2.99 80% Rogue Galaxy $7.49 50% Saints Row: The Third Remastered $13.99 65% Saints Row: The Third Remastered $13.99 65% Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection $9.99 75% Samurai Shodown V Special $3.74 75% Samurai Shodown VI $3.74 75% Shadow of the Beast $9.99 50% Shadow Of The Colossus $9.99 50% Shikhondo – Soul Eater $3.49 $4.89 65% Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition $41.99 40% Siren $4.99 50% Skelly Selest $2.49 $3.49 65% Snk 40th Anniversary Collection $15.99 $19.99 50% Space Invaders Forever $17.99 40% Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle $29.99 60% Spyro Reignited Trilogy $13.99 65% Star Wars Bounty Hunter $4.99 50% Straimium Immortaly $2.99 $4.19 65% Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection $19.99 50% Super Blood Hockey $6.74 $8.24 45% Super Destronaut DX $1.99 60% Super Star Wars $4.99 50% Tearaway Unfolded $9.99 50% The Alliance Alive HD Remastered $19.99 60% The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut $5.99 85% The King Of Fighters 2000 $1.99 80% The King Of Fighters ’97 Global Match $2.99 80% The Last of Us Remastered $9.99 50% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors $9.99 50% The Persistence FREE $29.99 0% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter $2.99 85% The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition FREE $39.99 0% The Warriors $8.99 40% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $2.99 $4.49 70% Toki $1.99 90% Treasure Hunter Simulator $5.99 $6.99 30% Trine Trilogy $7.49 75% Tropico 5 – Complete Collection $13.99 60% Turrican Flashback Collection $17.99 40% Twisted Metal: Black $4.99 50% Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $9.99 50% Until You Fall FREE $24.99 0% Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen $26.99 55% Valfaris $9.99 $12.49 50% Wild Arms 3 $7.49 50% Xeodrifter $1.49 85% Zotrix $1.49 85% DLC Name Plu$ $ale Off Tekken 7 – DLC13: Frame Data Display $1.49 50% Train Sim World 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea $22.49 25%



