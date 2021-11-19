PlayStation’s Black Friday Deals 2021 Have Arrived

By
Sean Farlow
-

The Black Friday deals for both the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct are now live. The deals have been officially announced through the PlayStation Blog. Here is the full list:

PS Direct

  • DualSense Wireless Controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle
  • Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood PSVR
  • VR Worlds PSVR
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission PSVR
  • Dreams PS4
  • Minecraft Starter Collection PS4
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds PS4
  • Dualsense NBA 2K21 Bundle PS5
  • Destruction Allstars PS5
  • Bloodborne PS4
  • God Of War III Remastered PS4
  • God Of War PS4
  • GT Sport PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 PS4
  • Ratchet & Clank PS4
  • The Last Of Us Remastered PS4
  • Concrete Genie PS4
  • MediEvil Remastered PS4
  • Death Stranding Directors Cut PS5
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS5
  • MLB The Show 21 PS5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5
  • Returnal PS5
  • MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition PS4
  • MLB The Show 21 MVP Edition PS4
  • MLB The Show 21 PS4
  • Everybody’s Golf PSVR
  • Days Gone PS4
  • Death Stranding PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4
  • Nioh 2 PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition PS4
  • The Last Of Us Pt II PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition PS4
  • Demon’s Souls PS5
  • The Nioh Collection PS5
  • Iron Man PSVR
  • Blood & Truth PSVR
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5

PS Store

  • FIFA 22 PS4
  • Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • NBA 2K22 PS4 & PS5
  • Madden NFL 22 PS4
  • Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
  • Deathloop
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
  • Aeon Must Die!
  • AFL Evolution 2
  • Air Conflicts: Double Pack
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz
  • Apex Legends™ – Bangalore Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Bloodhound Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
  • Apex Legends™ – Lifeline Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Octane Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed® Bundle: Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed® Origins…
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
  • Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
  • Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
  • Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
  • Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
  • Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
  • Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
  • Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
  • Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls
  • Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls
  • Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
  • Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
  • Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4 &  PS5
  • Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 &  PS5
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
  • CODE SHIFTER
  • Collector’s Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
  • Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah
  • Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge
  • Crown Capers Costume Pack
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
  • DARK SOULS™ III
  • DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
  • DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
  • Dark Souls™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
  • Dark Souls™ III: The Ringed City™
  • DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
  • DEATHLOOP
  • DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Desperados III – Digital Deluxe
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Devolver Redux Pack
  • Dishonored 2
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • DOUBLE DRAGON
  • Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
  • DOUBLE DRAGON II: The Revenge
  • DOUBLE DRAGON III: The Sacred Stones
  • Double Dragon IV
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Embr
  • F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • F1® 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
  • Fast Food Costume Pack
  • FIFA 22 PS4™
  • FIFA 22 PS5™
  • FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack
  • Fortnite – The Lars Pack
  • Fruit Pirate Costume Pack
  • Future Fashion Pack
  • Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
  • Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition
  • Hades
  • Hell Let Loose
  • Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
  • HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
  • HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Icy Adventure Costume Pack
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
  • Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
  • It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
  • JETT: The Far Shore
  • JUMP FORCE
  • JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
  • JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2
  • JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
  • Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
  • Just Dance® 2022
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
  • KILL la KILL – IF
  • KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
  • Knockout City™ Deluxe Upgrade
  • LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
  • Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
  • Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5
  • LUMINES REMASTERED
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Madden NFL 22 PS4™
  • Madden NFL 22 PS5™
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack
  • Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
  • Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition
  • Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
  • Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ – Game of the Year Edition
  • Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4
  • MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • MotoGP™19
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • NBA 2K22 for PS4™
  • NBA 2K22 for PS5™
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5
  • Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
  • NHL® 22 PS4
  • NHL® 22 PS5
  • Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Deluxe Edition
  • Nioh
  • Nioh – The Complete Edition
  • Nioh 2
  • Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
  • OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED-
  • Orcs Must Die! 3
  • OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
  • Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
  • Paladins – Deal of the Day Unlock
  • Paladins Deluxe Edition
  • Paladins Gold Edition
  • Paladins Season Pass 2021
  • Paladins Sky Whale Pack
  • Paladins Starter Edition
  • Paladins: Nightmare Pack
  • Persona®5 Royal Ultimate Edition
  • Persona®5 Strikers
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
  • Popstar Pack
  • Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition
  • Praetorians – HD Remaster
  • Project CARS 3
  • Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Realm Royale Bass Drop Bundle
  • Realm Royale Cute But Deadly Pack
  • Red Dead Online
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
  • Renegade
  • RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
  • RESIDENT EVIL 3
  • Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle PS4 & PS5
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Returnal
  • Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIDE 3
  • RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Riders Republic PS4 & PS5
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • River City Melee Mach!!
  • River City Ransom
  • Rocket League® – Red Hot Bundle
  • Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
  • Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
  • Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
  • Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
  • SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021
  • SMITE Season Pass 2021
  • SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
  • Sniper Elite VR
  • SnowRunner
  • SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
  • SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
  • SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade
  • STAR WARS™: Squadrons
  • STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Street Fighter™ V
  • Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Street Power Soccer
  • Stubs™ (1,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
  • Stubs™ (11,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
  • Stubs™ (150,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
  • Stubs™ (24,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
  • Stubs™ (5,000) for MLB® The Show™ 21
  • Stubs™ (67,500) for MLB® The Show™ 21
  • Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
  • Sugar Plum Pack
  • Super Dodge Ball
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5
  • Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
  • Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
  • Tetris® Effect: Connected
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack PS4 & PS5
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 8
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Nioh Collection
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
  • The Sims™ 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
  • The Sims™ 4 City Living
  • The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
  • The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
  • The Sims™ 4 Discover University
  • The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
  • The Sims™ 4 Get Famous
  • The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
  • The Sims™ 4 Get Together
  • The Sims™ 4 Island Living
  • The Sims™ 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
  • The Sims™ 4 Seasons
  • The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
  • The Sinking City
  • The Surge 2
  • The Surge 2 – Season Pass
  • The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2022 Edition
  • theHunter™: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
  • Train Sim World® 2
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
  • Train Sim World® 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
  • Tron Costume Pack
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
  • Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
  • Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
  • Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
  • Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
  • Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
  • UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Warframe®: Initiate Pack
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
  • Watch Dogs®: Legion PS4 & PS5
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
  • Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
  • WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
  • WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack
  • WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5



SHARE
Previous articleSpider-Man: No Way Home Official Trailer Reaches Big Numbers On YouTube
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

LEAVE A REPLY