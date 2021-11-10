Poco M4 Pro 5G – Official Specs & More

Plenty of Poco phones have been released in 2021 but the brand is not done for the year. There is a new device coming up, the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Like previous devices released by the brand, this is a quick upgrade on the M series, which has seen phones like the M3 and M4. Poco has managed to make a lot of noise with its smartphones this year and this is yet another release that features some improvements over the previous recent release. Here are the official specs of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which were recently posted by the Poco page.

Storage & RAM

4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.2 storage Expandable storage up to 1TB

Dimensions Height: 163.56mm Width: 75.78mm Thickness: 8.75mm Weight: 195g

Display 6.6″ FHD+ Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Refresh rate: 90Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 240Hz DCI-P3 wide color gamut Sunlight display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU: Octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 6nm manufacturing process Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 33W Pro fast charging Camera 50MP main camera f/1.8 8MP ultra-wide angle camera FOV 119° f/2.2 Rear camera video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 60fps, 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.45 Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby: 5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G/4G/3G/2G 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 TDD-LTE Band 38/40/41 3G: WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz * 5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.1 Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Compass: B1I Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Vibration motor X-axis linear motor Sensors Ambient light sensor | Gyroscope | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster Operating System MIUI 12.5 for POCO, based on Android 11

A Quick Specs Comparison

The Poco brand has released numerous devices this year, including several upgraded versions of the M and X series. Not too long ago, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was the smartphone that the brand was advertising. Here are the specs of that device for a quick comparison between these two:

Storage & RAM 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 161.81mm Width: 75.34mm Thickness: 8.92mm Weight: 190g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.5″ FHD+ Dot Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Contrast ratio: 1500:1 Refresh rate: 90Hz Dynamic Switch display: 30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz Reading mode 3.0 360° ambient light sensors

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU: Arm Cortex-A76 ,7nm processing process, octa-core CPU, up to 2.2GHz GPU:Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz

Battery & Charging 5000mAh battery (typ) Supports 18W fast charging

Camera 48MP main camera 1/2″ sensor size f/1.79 2MP macro camera f/2.4 2MP depth sensor f/2.4 Rear camera photography features Night mode AI camera 5.0 Movie frame Rear camera video features Video macro mode Time-lapse video Slow motion video Rear video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Slow motion:1280×720 | 120fps 8MP front camera f/2.0 Front camera photography features Timed burst AI Beautify AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control Movie frame Front camera video features Time-lapse AI Video Beautify Front video recording 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps 720p 1280×720 | 30fps

Security Side fingerprint sensor AI face unlock

NFC Multifunctional NFC * Supports Google Pay * Functions may vary in some markets

Network & Connectivity Dual SIM, dual standby:5G+5G Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G 5G:n1,n3,n7,n8,n20,n28,n38,n40,n41,n66,n77,n78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,66 TDD-LTE Band 38,40,41 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 2G: GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. Wireless Networks 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1

Navigation & Positioning GPS: L1 Galileo: E1 | GLONASS: G1 | Beidou A-GPS supplementary positioning | Electronic compass | Wireless network | Data network

Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Gyroscope | Electronic compass | IR blaster

UI and system MIUI 12 based on Android 11



