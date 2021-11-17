PS Store Nov. 16 Update – EU, NA, and Parts of Asia

Sean Farlow
The PlayStation Store has made a small update with discounts on some titles. The update hasn’t been announced anywhere but PlayStationlifestyle has posted all the titles available for the European, North American, Japan, Hong Kong & South East Asia PS Store. Here is that list:

Europe (PS VR and PS4 – PS5 Titles)

  • YUKI £15.99
  • 2URVIVE £5.79
  • 890B £3.99
  • American Hero £11.99
  • Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE £5.79
  • Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 £89.99
  • Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 £109.99
  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom PS4 & PS5 £15.99
  • Bowling (Story One) (Mark Version) – Project: Summer Ice £0.79
  • Christmas Break 2 – Avatar Full Game Bundle £6.49
  • Christmas Break 2 Head to Head £6.49
  • Dandy Ace £23.99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PS4 & PS5 £47.99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition £34.99
  • Epic Chef £19.99
  • Finger Fitness PS5 £0.79
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 £54.99
  • Gravitational £15.99
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree £19.99
  • Gynoug PS4 & PS5 £4.99
  • Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams £19.99
  • Just Dance 022 Ultimate Edition £69.99
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 £69.99
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition £26.99
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition £19.99
  • The Last Stand: Aftermath PS5 £19.99
  • The Last Stand: Aftermath £19.99
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2 £7.99
  • Marsupilami: Hoobadventure £34.99
  • My Singing Monsters Playground £32.99
  • My Universe – Interior Designer £32.99
  • On The Road PS4 & PS5 £24.99
  • Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s PS5 £9.99
  • Puzzle Frenzy £3.99
  • Real Farm – Premium EditionReal Farm – Premium Edition PS5 £34.99
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Bundle £32.99
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Standard Edition Bundle £24.99
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 £49.99
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 £36.99
  • A Short Hike £6.49
  • Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands PS5 £19.99
  • Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition £44.99
  • Surviving the Aftermath £24.99
  • Treasures of the Aegean PS5 £19.99
  • Treasures of the Aegean £19.99
  • Venus: Improbable Dream PS4 & PS5 £7.99
  • VISAGE PS4 & PS5 £28.99
  • Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family £3.99
  • The Wild at Heart £19.99

North America (PS VR and PS4 – PS5 Titles)

  • Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia $14.99
  • YUKI $19.99
  • 2URVIVE $6.99
  • 890B $4.99
  • American Hero $14.99
  • Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE $7.99
  • Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99
  • Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $119.99
  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom PS4 & PS5 $19.99
  • Bowling (Story One) (Mark Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99
  • Christmas Break 2 – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99
  • Christmas Break 2 Head to Head $6.99
  • Dandy Ace $28.49
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99
  • Epic Chef $24.99
  • Finger Fitness PS5 $0.99
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99
  • Gravitational $19.99
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree $24.99
  • Gynoug PS4 & PS5 $6.99
  • Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams $24.99
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition $74.99
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 $74.99
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition $31.99
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition $24.99
  • The Last Stand: Aftermath $24.99
  • The Last Stand: Aftermath PS5 $24.99
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2 $9.99
  • Marsupilami: Hoobadventure $29.99
  • My Singing Monsters Playground $39.99
  • My Universe – Interior Designer $29.99
  • On The Road PS4 & PS5 $29.99
  • Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s PS5 $12.99
  • A Pretty Odd Bunny PS4 & PS5 $4.99
  • Puzzle Frenzy $4.99
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Bundle $39.99
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Standard Edition Bundle $29.99
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 $59.99
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 $44.99
  • A Short Hike $7.99
  • Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands PS5 $24.99
  • Surviving the Aftermath $29.99
  • Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition $54.99
  • Treasures of the Aegean $19.99
  • Treasures of the Aegean PS5 $19.99
  • Venus: Improbable Dream PS4 & PS5 $9.99
  • VISAGE PS4 & PS5 $34.99
  • Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family $4.99
  • The Wild at Heart $24.99

Japan, Hong Kong & South East Asia (PS VR and PS4 – PS5 Titles)

  • Arcade Archives Libble Rabble ¥ 837
  • Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 13,000
  • Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 16,000
  • Clang 2 PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,540
  • Dandy Ace ¥ 3,278
  • Epic Chef ¥ 2,750
  • Fortnite PS4 & PS5 free
  • Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 7,700
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree ¥ 2,860
  • Hentai vs. Evil PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,000
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 ¥ 9,680
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition ¥ 9,680
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition ¥ 3,740
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition ¥ 2,860
  • Kingdom Two Crowns ¥ 2,200
  • Megaton Musashi ¥ 6,974
  • Ruind King: League of Legends Story -Deluxe Edition Set ¥ 4,070
  • Ruind King: League of Legends Story Standard Edition Set ¥ 3,080
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 ¥ 6,578
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 ¥ 4,730
  • A Short Hike ¥ 880
  • Star Melody Yumemid Dreamer Episode 3 ¥ 110
  • Visage PS4 & PS5 ¥ 3,520
  • The Wild at Heart ¥ 2,640
  • Yurucamp △ Have a nice day! ¥ 7,700
  • YUKI HK$ 148.00
  • Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE HK$ 62.00
  • Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 789.00
  • Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 929.00
  • Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom PS4 & PS5 HK$ 156.00
  • Dandy Ace HK$ 238.00
  • Epic Chef HK$ 198.00
  • Finger Fitness HK$ 9.00
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 468.00
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree HK$ 198.00
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition HK$ 558.00
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 HK$ 558.00
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition HK$ 238.00
  • Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition HK$ 198.00
  • Mastho is Together PS4 & PS5 HK$ 38.00
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Bundle HK$ 308.00
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Standard Edition Bundle HK$ 238.00
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 HK$ 468.00
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 HK$ 348.00
  • Venus: Improbable Dream PS4 & PS5 HK$ 78.00
  • VISAGE PS4 & PS5 HK$ 268.00
  • The Wild at Heart HK$ 198.00



