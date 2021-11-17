PS Store Nov. 16 Update – EU, NA, and Parts of Asia

The PlayStation Store has made a small update with discounts on some titles. The update hasn’t been announced anywhere but PlayStationlifestyle has posted all the titles available for the European, North American, Japan, Hong Kong & South East Asia PS Store. Here is that list:

Europe (PS VR and PS4 – PS5 Titles)

YUKI £15.99

2URVIVE £5.79

890B £3.99

American Hero £11.99

Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE £5.79

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 £89.99

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 £109.99

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom PS4 & PS5 £15.99

Bowling (Story One) (Mark Version) – Project: Summer Ice £0.79

Christmas Break 2 – Avatar Full Game Bundle £6.49

Christmas Break 2 Head to Head £6.49

Dandy Ace £23.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PS4 & PS5 £47.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition £34.99

Epic Chef £19.99

Finger Fitness PS5 £0.79

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 £54.99

Gravitational £15.99

Grow: Song of the Evertree £19.99

Gynoug PS4 & PS5 £4.99

Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams £19.99

Just Dance 022 Ultimate Edition £69.99

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 £69.99

Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition £26.99

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition £19.99

The Last Stand: Aftermath PS5 £19.99

The Last Stand: Aftermath £19.99

Light Fairytale Episode 2 £7.99

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure £34.99

My Singing Monsters Playground £32.99

My Universe – Interior Designer £32.99

On The Road PS4 & PS5 £24.99

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s PS5 £9.99

Puzzle Frenzy £3.99

Real Farm – Premium EditionReal Farm – Premium Edition PS5 £34.99

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Bundle £32.99

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Standard Edition Bundle £24.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 £49.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 £36.99

A Short Hike £6.49

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands PS5 £19.99

Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition £44.99

Surviving the Aftermath £24.99

Treasures of the Aegean PS5 £19.99

Treasures of the Aegean £19.99

Venus: Improbable Dream PS4 & PS5 £7.99

VISAGE PS4 & PS5 £28.99

Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family £3.99

The Wild at Heart £19.99

North America (PS VR and PS4 – PS5 Titles)

Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia $14.99

YUKI $19.99

2URVIVE $6.99

890B $4.99

American Hero $14.99

Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE $7.99

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $119.99

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Bowling (Story One) (Mark Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Christmas Break 2 – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Christmas Break 2 Head to Head $6.99

Dandy Ace $28.49

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Epic Chef $24.99

Finger Fitness PS5 $0.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Gravitational $19.99

Grow: Song of the Evertree $24.99

Gynoug PS4 & PS5 $6.99

Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams $24.99

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition $74.99

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 $74.99

Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition $31.99

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition $24.99

The Last Stand: Aftermath $24.99

The Last Stand: Aftermath PS5 $24.99

Light Fairytale Episode 2 $9.99

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure $29.99

My Singing Monsters Playground $39.99

My Universe – Interior Designer $29.99

On The Road PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s PS5 $12.99

A Pretty Odd Bunny PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Puzzle Frenzy $4.99

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Bundle $39.99

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Standard Edition Bundle $29.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 $59.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 $44.99

A Short Hike $7.99

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands PS5 $24.99

Surviving the Aftermath $29.99

Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition $54.99

Treasures of the Aegean $19.99

Treasures of the Aegean PS5 $19.99

Venus: Improbable Dream PS4 & PS5 $9.99

VISAGE PS4 & PS5 $34.99

Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family $4.99

The Wild at Heart $24.99

Japan, Hong Kong & South East Asia (PS VR and PS4 – PS5 Titles)

Arcade Archives Libble Rabble ¥ 837

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 13,000

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 16,000

Clang 2 PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,540

Dandy Ace ¥ 3,278

Epic Chef ¥ 2,750

Fortnite PS4 & PS5 free

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 ¥ 7,700

Grow: Song of the Evertree ¥ 2,860

Hentai vs. Evil PS4 & PS5 ¥ 1,000

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 ¥ 9,680

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition ¥ 9,680

Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition ¥ 3,740

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition ¥ 2,860

Kingdom Two Crowns ¥ 2,200

Megaton Musashi ¥ 6,974

Ruind King: League of Legends Story -Deluxe Edition Set ¥ 4,070

Ruind King: League of Legends Story Standard Edition Set ¥ 3,080

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 ¥ 6,578

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 ¥ 4,730

A Short Hike ¥ 880

Star Melody Yumemid Dreamer Episode 3 ¥ 110

Visage PS4 & PS5 ¥ 3,520

The Wild at Heart ¥ 2,640

Yurucamp △ Have a nice day! ¥ 7,700

YUKI HK$ 148.00

Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE HK$ 62.00

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 789.00

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 929.00

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom PS4 & PS5 HK$ 156.00

Dandy Ace HK$ 238.00

Epic Chef HK$ 198.00

Finger Fitness HK$ 9.00

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS4 & PS5 HK$ 468.00

Grow: Song of the Evertree HK$ 198.00

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition HK$ 558.00

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5 HK$ 558.00

Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition HK$ 238.00

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition HK$ 198.00

Mastho is Together PS4 & PS5 HK$ 38.00

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Bundle HK$ 308.00

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Standard Edition Bundle HK$ 238.00

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition PS5 HK$ 468.00

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5 HK$ 348.00

Venus: Improbable Dream PS4 & PS5 HK$ 78.00

VISAGE PS4 & PS5 HK$ 268.00

The Wild at Heart HK$ 198.00



