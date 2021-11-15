The 3 Most Expensive Phones Available Now

By
Sean Farlow
-

The world of phones has all kinds of options. There are phones with pretty good specs at just a few hundred dollars and there are others with the latest in tech at over $1,000. Recent releases have stepped things up on the price point, with giants such as Samsung, Huawei, and Sony all in the mix. Here are the three most expensive phones available right now:

Huawei Mate X2

The Mate X foldable series has been at the top when it comes to price. The first Mate X launched at a price around $2,400. But Huawei made improvements to the Mate X2 and the price went up to $2,800. Here are the specs:

Interior screen: 8 inches

Exterior screen: 6.45 inches


Type

Interior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

Exterior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution

Interior screen: 2480 x 2200 Pixels

Exterior screen: 2700 x 1160 Pixels

PPI

Interior screen: 413 ppi

Exterior screen: 456 ppi

CPU

HUAWEI Kirin 9000

Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz

GPU

24-core Mali-G78

NPU

Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10)

RAM + ROM

8 GB RAM + 256/512 GB ROM

50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS)

16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)

12 MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)

8 MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), support AF

16 MP Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.2)

4500 mAh (typical value)

*The Battery Rated Capacity is 4400 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

The third release in the Galaxy Z Fold series launched with a price of $1,799.99. This is much lower than the Huawei Mate X2 but still higher than the majority of the smartphones out there. Here are the specs:

Display

Main Screen

  • 7.6” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display
  • 2208×1768
  • 374ppi
  • HDR10+ certified
  • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • Under Display Camera

Cover Screen

  • 6.2” HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (24.5:9) Infinity-O Display
  • 2268×832
  • 387ppi
  • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

10MP Selfie Camera Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F2.2

4MP Under Display Camera Pixel size: 2.0μm FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F1.8

12MP Ultra Wide Camera Pixel size: 1.2μm FOV: 123˚F.No (aperture): F2.2

12MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS Pixel size: 1.8μm FOV: 83˚F.No (aperture): F1.8

12MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS Pixel size: 1.0μm FOV: 45˚F.No (aperture): F2.4

Resolution

  • 4K UHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (3840×2160)
  • 1080p FHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (1920×1080)
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps (1280×720)

Battery: 4400mAh (typical) dual battery

Memory

  • 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)
  • 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)

Sony Xperia PRO-I

Sony has released a number of pricey phones in the past. The latest is the Sony Xperia PRO-I, which is all about its camera. Here are the specs:

Size

DIMENSIONS

166 x 72 x 8.9 mm

Sensors

Sensor Type

Fingerprint sensor

SIM Capability

NUMBER OF SIM

Dual SIM hybrid26

SIM TYPE

nano SIM

Rear camera (3)

Resolution

12MP

Size

1/2.5″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor

Aperture

F2.2

Focal Length

16 mm

Field of View

124°

Rear camera (2)

Resolution

12MP

Size

1/2.9″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor

Aperture

F2.4

Focal Length

50 mm

Field of View

48°

Rear Camera (1)

Resolution

12MP

Size

1.0-type Exmor RS sensor

Aperture

F2.0/F4.0

Focal Length

24 mm

Field of View

85°

Processor

CPU

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform

Operating System

Version

Android™ 11

Networks

2G Band

850, 900, 1800, 1900

3G Band

2100(Band 1), 1900(Band 2), 1700(Band 4), 850(Band 5), 800(Band 6), 900(Band 8), 800(Band 19)

4G Band

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71

5G Band

n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78

Memory & Storage

RAM

12GB

Internal Memory

512GB UFS

EXTERNAL MEMORY

microSDXC support (up to 1 TB)

Game

features

PS Remote Play, DUALSHOCK®4 Control compatibility, Game enhancer

Front Camera (1)

Resolution

8MP

Size

1/4″

Aperture

F2.0

Field of View

78°

features

HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Portrait selfie, Display flash, Hand gesture




SHARE
Previous articleNFL Regular Season: Standings (Week 10) & More
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

LEAVE A REPLY