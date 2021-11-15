The 3 Most Expensive Phones Available Now

The world of phones has all kinds of options. There are phones with pretty good specs at just a few hundred dollars and there are others with the latest in tech at over $1,000. Recent releases have stepped things up on the price point, with giants such as Samsung, Huawei, and Sony all in the mix. Here are the three most expensive phones available right now:

Huawei Mate X2

The Mate X foldable series has been at the top when it comes to price. The first Mate X launched at a price around $2,400. But Huawei made improvements to the Mate X2 and the price went up to $2,800. Here are the specs:

Interior screen: 8 inches

Exterior screen: 6.45 inches

Type

Interior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

Exterior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution

Interior screen: 2480 x 2200 Pixels

Exterior screen: 2700 x 1160 Pixels

PPI

Interior screen: 413 ppi

Exterior screen: 456 ppi

CPU HUAWEI Kirin 9000

Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz

GPU 24-core Mali-G78

NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit) EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10) RAM + ROM 8 GB RAM + 256/512 GB ROM 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) 16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture) 12 MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) 8 MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), support AF 16 MP Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.2) 4500 mAh (typical value) *The Battery Rated Capacity is 4400 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

The third release in the Galaxy Z Fold series launched with a price of $1,799.99. This is much lower than the Huawei Mate X2 but still higher than the majority of the smartphones out there. Here are the specs:

Display

Main Screen 7.6” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display

2208×1768

374ppi

HDR10+ certified

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Under Display Camera Cover Screen 6.2” HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (24.5:9) Infinity-O Display

2268×832

387ppi

120Hz adaptive refresh rate 10MP Selfie Camera Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F2.2 4MP Under Display Camera Pixel size: 2.0μm FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F1.8 12MP Ultra Wide Camera Pixel size: 1.2μm FOV: 123˚F.No (aperture): F2.2 12MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS Pixel size: 1.8μm FOV: 83˚F.No (aperture): F1.8 12MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS Pixel size: 1.0μm FOV: 45˚F.No (aperture): F2.4 Resolution 4K UHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (3840×2160)

1080p FHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (1920×1080)

720p HD video recording at 30 fps (1280×720) Battery: 4400mAh (typical) dual battery Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)

Sony Xperia PRO-I

Sony has released a number of pricey phones in the past. The latest is the Sony Xperia PRO-I, which is all about its camera. Here are the specs:

Size DIMENSIONS 166 x 72 x 8.9 mm

Sensors Sensor Type Fingerprint sensor

SIM Capability NUMBER OF SIM Dual SIM hybrid26 SIM TYPE nano SIM

Rear camera (3) Resolution 12MP Size 1/2.5″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor Aperture F2.2 Focal Length 16 mm Field of View 124°

Rear camera (2) Resolution 12MP Size 1/2.9″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor Aperture F2.4 Focal Length 50 mm Field of View 48°

Rear Camera (1) Resolution 12MP Size 1.0-type Exmor RS sensor Aperture F2.0/F4.0 Focal Length 24 mm Field of View 85°

Processor CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform

Operating System Version Android™ 11 Networks 2G Band 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G Band 2100(Band 1), 1900(Band 2), 1700(Band 4), 850(Band 5), 800(Band 6), 900(Band 8), 800(Band 19) 4G Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G Band n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78 Memory & Storage RAM 12GB Internal Memory 512GB UFS EXTERNAL MEMORY microSDXC support (up to 1 TB) Game features PS Remote Play, DUALSHOCK®4 Control compatibility, Game enhancer Front Camera (1) Resolution 8MP Size 1/4″ Aperture F2.0 Field of View 78° features HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Portrait selfie, Display flash, Hand gesture



