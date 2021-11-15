The 3 Most Expensive Phones Available Now

The world of phones has all kinds of options. There are phones with pretty good specs at just a few hundred dollars and there are others with the latest in tech at over $1,000. Recent releases have stepped things up on the price point, with giants such as Samsung, Huawei, and Sony all in the mix. Here are the three most expensive phones available right now:
Huawei Mate X2
The Mate X foldable series has been at the top when it comes to price. The first Mate X launched at a price around $2,400. But Huawei made improvements to the Mate X2 and the price went up to $2,800. Here are the specs:
Interior screen: 8 inches
Exterior screen: 6.45 inches
Interior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate
Exterior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate
Interior screen: 2480 x 2200 Pixels
Exterior screen: 2700 x 1160 Pixels
Interior screen: 413 ppi
Exterior screen: 456 ppi
HUAWEI Kirin 9000
Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz
24-core Mali-G78
Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10)
8 GB RAM + 256/512 GB ROM
50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS)
16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture)
12 MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)
8 MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), support AF
16 MP Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.2)
*The Battery Rated Capacity is 4400 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
The third release in the Galaxy Z Fold series launched with a price of $1,799.99. This is much lower than the Huawei Mate X2 but still higher than the majority of the smartphones out there. Here are the specs:
Display
- 7.6” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display
- 2208×1768
- 374ppi
- HDR10+ certified
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Under Display Camera
Cover Screen
- 6.2” HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (24.5:9) Infinity-O Display
- 2268×832
- 387ppi
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
10MP Selfie Camera Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F2.2
4MP Under Display Camera Pixel size: 2.0μm FOV: 80˚F.No (aperture): F1.8
12MP Ultra Wide Camera Pixel size: 1.2μm FOV: 123˚F.No (aperture): F2.2
12MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS Pixel size: 1.8μm FOV: 83˚F.No (aperture): F1.8
12MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS Pixel size: 1.0μm FOV: 45˚F.No (aperture): F2.4
Resolution
- 4K UHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (3840×2160)
- 1080p FHD video recording at 30 and 60 fps (1920×1080)
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps (1280×720)
Battery: 4400mAh (typical) dual battery
Memory
- 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)
- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)
Sony Xperia PRO-I
Sony has released a number of pricey phones in the past. The latest is the Sony Xperia PRO-I, which is all about its camera. Here are the specs:
Size
DIMENSIONS
166 x 72 x 8.9 mm
Sensors
Sensor Type
Fingerprint sensor
SIM Capability
NUMBER OF SIM
Dual SIM hybrid26
SIM TYPE
nano SIM
Rear camera (3)
Resolution
12MP
Size
1/2.5″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor
Aperture
F2.2
Focal Length
16 mm
Field of View
124°
Rear camera (2)
Resolution
12MP
Size
1/2.9″ Exmor RS for mobile sensor
Aperture
F2.4
Focal Length
50 mm
Field of View
48°
Rear Camera (1)
Resolution
12MP
Size
1.0-type Exmor RS sensor
Aperture
F2.0/F4.0
Focal Length
24 mm
Field of View
85°
Processor
CPU
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform
Operating System
Version
Android™ 11
Networks
2G Band
850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G Band
2100(Band 1), 1900(Band 2), 1700(Band 4), 850(Band 5), 800(Band 6), 900(Band 8), 800(Band 19)
4G Band
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G Band
n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78
Memory & Storage
RAM
12GB
Internal Memory
512GB UFS
EXTERNAL MEMORY
microSDXC support (up to 1 TB)
Game
features
PS Remote Play, DUALSHOCK®4 Control compatibility, Game enhancer
Front Camera (1)
Resolution
8MP
Size
1/4″
Aperture
F2.0
Field of View
78°
features
HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo, SteadyShot™ with Intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stabilization), Portrait selfie, Display flash, Hand gesture