WWE Makes More Shocking Releases

WWE has once again made another round of releases, this time letting go of many talent that had come from NXT. On Thursday, reports surfaced that the company had released a number of superstars. The initial reports mentioned just a few names but the list got longer later in the day.

Here are all the superstars that were released on Thursday:

Ember Moon

Keith Lee

Karrion Kross

Mia Yim

Gran Metalik

Nia Jax

Lince Dorado

Jeet Rama

Katrina Cortez

Trey Baxter

Zayda Ramier

Jessi Kamea

B-Fab

Oney Lorcan

Franky Monet

Eva Marie

Scarlett Bordeaux

Most of the talent had recently been part of the NXT brand, which has seen a number of changes in the last few weeks. Among the shocking releases is Karrion Kross, who was NXT Champion not too long ago. Scarlett Bordeaux, who was his manager during NXT, was also released on Thursday. Kross made a few appearances on the main roster before his release but was a main event star in NXT with feuds against Adam Cole and a few others.

Another shocking release is Keith Lee, who had recently returned to action after being out for a while. Lee had a successful run in NXT, even holding the NXT Championship and North American title at one point. Ember Moon was another star that had a successful run in NXT but was rarely seen on the main roster.

The releases also included some recent signings such as Franky Monet and Eva Marie. For many, the release of Eva Marie is a bit shocking since she had just returned to the company. Eva Marie left the company years ago before returning this year. She appeared in a number of matches in recent months.

WWE has released numerous superstars since early 2020. Some of them have gone on to other companies such as AEW while others remain in free agency or are currently focusing on other projects.