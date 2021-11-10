Xbox Deals Before Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 is just days away but Xbox has some solid deals before it kicks off. TrueAchievements has posted a full list of the current deals, which include Xbox One and Windows titles. Here is part of that list:
|Product
|Sale Price
|Discount
|2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle
$4.99
|50%
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition includes:• Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
• Nebelgeschwader
$18.74
|25%
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune® & Jeopardy!® includes:• Wheel Of Fortune
• Jeopardy!
$13.99
|65%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack includes:• ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
• ARCADE GAME SERIES: Pac-Man
• ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
$3.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle includes:• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
• Immortals Fenyx Rising
$49.49
|55%
|Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle includes:• Watch Dogs: Legion
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
$43.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack includes:• Assassin’s Creed Origins
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
$24.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection includes:• Assassin’s Creed Unity
• Assassin’s Creed Origins
• Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
• Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
$59.99
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate includes:• Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
• Assassin’s Creed Unity
• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
$22.49
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed® Bundle: Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed® Origins includes:• Assassin’s Creed Origins
• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
$52.79
|67%
|Batman: Arkham Collection includes:• Batman: Arkham City
• Batman: Arkham Knight
• Batman: Arkham Asylum
• Harley Quinn Story Pack
• Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile Pack
• 2016 Batman v Superman Batmobile Pack
• 2008 Tumbler Batmobile Pack
• 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack
• Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
• Catwoman’s Revenge
• A Matter of Family
• Red Hood Story Pack
• Original Arkham Batmobile
• GCPD Lockdown
• A Flip of a Coin
$11.99
|80%
|Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle includes:• Bayonetta
• Vanquish
$15.99
|60%
|Bloody Shooters Bundle includes:• Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
• BUTCHER
|$5.09
|70%
|Borderlands Legendary Collection includes:• Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
• Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
• Borderlands 2
|$19.99
|60%
|Bundle: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™ includes:• South Park: The Fractured but Whole
• South Park: The Stick of Truth
$23.09
|67%
|Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition includes:• Cities: Skylines
• Green Cities
• Parklife
• Natural Disasters
• Mass Transit
• Snowfall
$24.99
|75%
|Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack includes:• Praetorians – HD Remaster
• Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
$14.99
|50%
|Crazy Sports Bundle includes:• Super Party Sports: Football
• Dynamite Fishing – World Games
$1.49
|80%
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death includes:• Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
• Darksiders Warmastered Edition
$9.99
|75%
|Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition includes:• Darksiders III
• The Crucible
• Keepers Of The Void
$15.99
|80%
|Desperados III
$41.99
|40%
|Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection includes:• Prey
• Dishonored 2
• Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
• Dishonored Definitive Edition
$23.99
|70%
|DOOM Slayers Collection includes:• DOOM
• DOOM II (Classic)
• DOOM 3
• DOOM (1993)
$9.89
|67%
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
$14.24
|85%
|Dragon Ball XenoVerse
$9.74
|85%
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
$47.49
|50%
|Dungeons 3
$19.99
|50%
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition includes:• Dying Light
• The Following
• The Bozak Horde
|$14.99
|50%
|EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE includes:• Star Wars: Squadrons
• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
• Star Wars Battlefront II
$35.99
|60%
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE includes:• Far Cry 4
• Far Cry Primal
$19.99
|60%
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle includes:• Far Cry 4
• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry 5
$29.69
|67%
|Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle includes:• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry New Dawn
$24.99
|75%
|Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle includes:• Far Cry 5
• Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
• Far Cry New Dawn
• Dead Living Zombies
• Hours of Darkness
• Lost on Mars
$32.49
|75%
|Fast & Furious Crossroads
$27.99
|60%
|Gods Will Fall
$12.79
|60%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition includes:• MONOPOLY Plus
• RISK
• TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
• Boggle
• Battleship
• Risk: Urban Assault
|$14.99
|75%
|HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition
$31.99
|60%
|HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
$23.99
|60%
|Homefront®: The Revolution Expansion Pass includes:• The Voice of Freedom
• Aftermath
• Beyond the Walls
$2.24
|85%
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
$32.99
|40%
|Let’s Sing 2021
$44.99
|40%
|Let’s Sing Country
$46.79
|40%
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition includes:• Little Nightmares
• The Depths
• The Hideaway
• The Residence
$7.49
|75%
|Marvel’s Avengers
$26.99
|55%
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle includes:• Mega Man Legacy Collection
• Mega Man X Legacy Collection
• Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
• Mega Man 11
$40.19
|33%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack includes:• Mega Man Legacy Collection
• Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
$14.99
|50%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 includes:• Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
• Mega Man X Legacy Collection
$19.99
|50%
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle includes:• Mortal Kombat 11
• Injustice 2
• Raiden
• Darkseid
• Sub-Zero
• Starfire
• TMNT
• Hellboy
• The Atom
• Black Manta
• Red Hood
• Enchantress
$34.99
|65%
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
$26.39
|67%
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy includes:• Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
• Road to Boruto
$17.49
|75%
|NASCAR Heat 5
$17.99
|40%
|Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle includes:• Need for Speed Payback
• Need for Speed
• Need for Speed Rivals
• Speedcross Story
$17.99
|70%
|ONE PIECE: Burning Blood
$12.67
|85%
|ONE PIECE World Seeker
$13.49
|85%
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
$11.99
|85%
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars™ Pinball: Unsung Heroes includes:• Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One
• Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels
$3.49
|50%
|Project CARS 2
$13.49
|85%
|Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle includes:• Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
• Rogue Stormers
$7.49
|70%
|Shenmue I & II includes:• Shenmue
• Shenmue II
$11.99
|60%