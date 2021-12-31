Amazon Prime Video – New In January 2022

Sean Farlow
January is almost here and Amazon Prime Video will be introducing new content right away. Cord Cutters News has posted a full list of the content. Here’s what’s coming to the service tomorrow:

Jan. 1

  • 127 Hours (2010)
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
  • Alien vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)
  • Alien vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Bringing Down The House (2003)
  • Crazy Heart (2009)
  • Deja Vu (2006)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Enemy At The Gates (2001)
  • Eve’s Bayou (1997)
  • Facing Ali (2009)
  • Fat Albert (2004)
  • Good Hair (2009)
  • I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
  • John Tucker Must Die (2006)
  • Judge Dredd (1995)
  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)
  • Kick-Ass (2010)
  • Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
  • Like Mike (2002)
  • Mad Money (2008)
  • Made of Honor (2008)
  • Mission: Impossible (1996)
  • Mission: Impossible II (2000)
  • Mission: Impossible III (2006)
  • Mission: Impossible IV — Ghost Protocol (2011)
  • More Than a Game (2009)
  • Mr. 3000 (2004)
  • My Week With Marilyn (2011)
  • Mystery Team (2009)
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
  • Once (2007)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Predator (1987)
  • Push (2009)
  • Red Tails (2012)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • S.W.A.T. (2003)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • Secrets In The Water (2020)
  • Shallow Hal (2001)
  • Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
  • Shopgirl (2005)
  • Sinister (2013)
  • Sister Act (1992)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Super Troopers (2002)
  • The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • The Family Stone (2005)
  • The Great Debaters (2013)
  • The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
  • The Prestige (2006)
  • The Sapphires (2013)
  • Traitor (2008)
  • Unfaithful (2002)
  • The Village (2004)
  • Waitress (2007)
  • When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)
  • Words And Pictures (2014)
  • The Missing (2003)
  • The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Jan. 5

  • Deadly Detention (2017)
  • The Student (2017)

Jan. 7


  • The Tender Bar — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Jan. 10

  • Colombiana (2011)
  • Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

Jan. 12

  • A Sort of Homecoming (2016)
  • The Intouchables (2012)
  • Squadgoals (2018)
  • Twinsanity (2018)

Jan. 13

  • The Master (2012)

Jan. 14

  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Original Movie (2021)
  • Do, Re & Mi — Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Jan. 21

  • As We See It — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

 


