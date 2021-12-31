Amazon Prime Video – New In January 2022

January is almost here and Amazon Prime Video will be introducing new content right away. Cord Cutters News has posted a full list of the content. Here’s what’s coming to the service tomorrow:

Jan. 1

127 Hours (2010)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alien vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

Alien vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Facing Ali (2009)

Fat Albert (2004)

Good Hair (2009)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Like Mike (2002)

Mad Money (2008)

Made of Honor (2008)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV — Ghost Protocol (2011)

More Than a Game (2009)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Mystery Team (2009)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Once (2007)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Push (2009)

Red Tails (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

Shopgirl (2005)

Sinister (2013)

Sister Act (1992)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stargate (1994)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants (2011)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sapphires (2013)

Traitor (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Village (2004)

Waitress (2007)

When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Words And Pictures (2014)

The Missing (2003)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Jan. 5

Deadly Detention (2017)

The Student (2017)

Jan. 7

The Tender Bar — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Jan. 10

Colombiana (2011)

Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

Jan. 12

A Sort of Homecoming (2016)

The Intouchables (2012)

Squadgoals (2018)

Twinsanity (2018)

Jan. 13

The Master (2012)

Jan. 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Do, Re & Mi — Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Jan. 21