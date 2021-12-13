December 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The last month of the year is flying but several streaming services have a lot coming up for the second half. Here is what’s coming:

December 15

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

December 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17

A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

December 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

December 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

December 22

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 23

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)