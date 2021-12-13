December 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The last month of the year is flying but several streaming services have a lot coming up for the second half. Here is what’s coming:

HBO Max

December 15
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

December 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17
A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

December 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

December 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

December 22
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 23
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 24
Black Jesus, 2014

December 26
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

December 30
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

December 31
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Leaving This Month

HBO Max is one of the streaming services that also has a lot leaving in the second half of the month. Here is what’s leaving:

December 16
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, 2020

December 18
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

December 19
King Richard, 2021

December 24
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

December 31
Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2019 (HBO)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr., 2009
Alpha And Omega 2: A Howl-Iday Adventure, 2013
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Bratz: The Movie, 2007
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Cable Guy, 1996
Casi Famoso (Aka Almost Famous), 2019 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dear Christmas, 2020
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, 1991 (HBO)
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Emma. (2020), 2020 (HBO)
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
Eve’s Bayou, 1997
Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
Friends With Money, 2006
Gandhi, 1982
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Gods And Monsters, 1998 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kramer Vs. Kramer, 1979
Leapfrog: Math Adventure To The Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
Like Mike, 2002 (HBO)
Like Mike 2: Streetball, 2007 (HBO)
Los Futbolisimos (Aka The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939
My Left Foot, 1989
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)
Perpetual Planet: Heroes Of The Oceans, 2021
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
Pups United, 2015
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Return Of The Living Dead III, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Shakespeare In Love, 1998
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Vaca, 2018 (HBO)
Volunteers, 1985 (HBO)
Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
xXx, 2002
xXx: State Of The Union, 2005

Paramount+

December 15

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (Seasons 5-6)
Ocean Super Predators
Survivor: New Zealand (Season 2)
Survivor: South Africa (Season 8)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Sports

December 16: NWSL Expansion Draft
December 18: NWSL Draft
December 18: NCAA Basketball – Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga
December 18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA
December 18: NCAA Basketball – CBS Sports Classic – Kentucky vs. Ohio State
December 19: NFL ON CBS Week 15 (check local listings)
December 19: Major League Fishing – 2021 Heavy Hitters Classic
December 19: Scottish Premier Sports Cup Final
December 25: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
December 25: WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo
December 25: 2021 Rogue Invitational
December25: The Musial Awards
December 26: NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)
December 31: College Football – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Throughout December – Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout December – Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout December – Italy’s Serie A competition

December 18
Teen Wolf (Seasons 1-6)

Netflix

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe *NETFLIX SERIES
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa *NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
The Giver
The Hand of God *NETFLIX FILM

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights *NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 *NETFLIX ANIME
A Naija Christmas *NETFLIX FILM
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls *NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo *NETFLIX SERIES

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar *NETFLIX SERIES

December 21

Grumpy Christmas *NETFLIX FILM
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster *NETFLIX COMEDY

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick *NETFLIX SERIES

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas *NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up *NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali *NETFLIX FILM
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 *NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea *NETFLIX SERIES
Vicky and Her Mystery *NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material *NETFLIX COMEDY
Single’s Inferno *NETFLIX SERIES
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 26

Lulli *NETFLIX FILM

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! *NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

Anxious People *NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 30

Hilda and the Mountain King *NETFLIX FILM
Kitz *NETFLIX SERIES

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 6 *NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team *NETFLIX FILM
Stay Close *NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter *NETFLIX FILM

Hulu

December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew: Series Premiere

Rising Wolf

December 16

Dead Asleep (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

December 17

Mother/Android (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn

December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26

Letterkenny: Season 10 (Hulu Original)

Amazon Prime Video

December 16
Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17
Boxing Day (2021)
Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)
With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19
Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20
Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21
Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 23
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 31
Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)

Peacock

December 15

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*

Premier League – Burnley v. Watford*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton*

December 16

A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)*

Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition

Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton*

Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

December 17

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Burning Wall, 2002

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy*

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5

December 18

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France*

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford*

Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal

PNC Championship Golf

Summer House, Season 5

December 19

The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France*

Peacock by the Fire, 2020*

PNC Championship Golf

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool*

Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020

Trolls Yule Log, 2020

December 20

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*

December 21

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France*

December 22

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy*

December 23

Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

December 26

Monster Hunt 2, 2018*

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea

Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal*

Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton*

Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

December 27

His Secret Past, 2016

Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

December 28

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United*

December 29

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*

December 30

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle*

Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019

December 31

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5


