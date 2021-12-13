December 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The last month of the year is flying but several streaming services have a lot coming up for the second half. Here is what’s coming:
HBO Max
December 15
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002
December 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
December 17
A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere
December 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
December 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
December 22
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
December 23
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)