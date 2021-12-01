Fortnite Has a New Collab With Jordan

Battle royale game Fortnite has a new collab, this time with the famous clothing and sneaker brand Jordan. The collab will not only bring a bunch of new cosmetics that will be available for purchase but also a new location known as Jumpman Zone.

Comicbook reports that the area will be available starting at 7:00pm EDT/4:00pm PDT. The location will reportedly offer a scavenger hunt where players will have to look for the Air Jordan 11 ”Cool Grey” sneakers. This version of the Air Jordan 11s will be released later this month. The location will remain in the game until December 11.

The collab is not the first between the two. In 2019, the battle royale game also featured Jordan and a number of cosmetic items from the famous brand. At the time, the collab also featured a new mode outside the battle royale. The skins sold in the first collab between the two featured outfits with Jordan sneakers.

The battle royale game has featured numerous collabs in recent years. Over the last few months, the game has featured characters from the Alien and Predator films. DC characters such as Batman and Joker have also joined the game.

Fortnite is available for many platforms, including Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. What do you think about this collab? Have you bought any cosmetics recently? Let us know in the comments.



